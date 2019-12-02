openbase logo
nod

nodeschnaps

by Lars Dietrich
0.12.0

A NodeJS compatibility layer for Java Javscript engines like Rhino

8

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nodeschnaps

Nodeschnaps is a node.js compatibility layer for Java Javscript engines like Rhino. The main inspiration is to run ETL transformation with the same code we use in node.js to save development time.

Features

We work hard to implement the full API of node.js. So you could load Nodeschnaps into your Rhino environment and use your node.js code without restrictions. Take a look at the current development status to get a overview of what we done so far.

Supported Platforms

  • Rhino JS
    • Pentaho Data-Integration (Kettle)
  • Nashorn
    • Pentaho Data-Integration (Kettle)

Installation

npm install nodeschnaps

Testing

Install dev dependencies:

npm install

Run tests with rhinojs:

make test

Run tests with nodejs:

make testNode

Configuration

Environment Variables

NODESCHNAPS_PATH

(required)

Path to search for modules/files (Last must be the nodeschnaps lib folder).

One path of the variable must be set to the lib folder of nodeschnaps. The path separator is like in the other path variables ":".

Nodeschnaps need to know his location to load his own modules.

The paths should be absolute to be independent from applications CWD like in the case of Kettle.

Example:

/home/you/project/node_modules:/home/you/project/node_modules/nodeschnaps/lib
NODESCHNAPS_MODIFIER

(optional)

A path to a module, what will be loaded at the start to modify the environment.

Load nodeschnaps

To load nodeschnaps the environment variable NODESCHNAPS_PATH must be set.

Optional you can use for rhino the includet rhino jar in the deps/rhino/lib folder.

Example for rhino:

java \
    -cp ./node_modules/nodeschnaps/deps/rhino/lib/rhino-1.7.11.jar \
    -DNODESCHNAPS_PATH=/home/you/project/node_modules/nodeschnaps/lib \
    org.mozilla.javascript.tools.shell.Main \
    test.js

Rhino JS / Nashorn

load('./node_modules/nodeschnaps/loader.js');

// Your code here ...

NodeJS();

Pentaho Data-Integration (Kettle)

Load on Transformation (Modified Java Script Value):

Start Script

LoadScriptFile(getEnvironmentVar('NODESCHNAPS_LOADER_FILE'));

// Your code here ...

NodeJS();

Transform Script


// Your code here ...

NodeJS();

End Script

// Your code here ...

NodeJS();
Load on Job (JavaScript):
new Function(
    org.apache.commons.io.FileUtils.readFileToString(
      new java.io.File(parent_job.getVariable('NODESCHNAPS_LOADER_FILE'))
    )
)();

// Your code here ...

NodeJS();

For a example look at: kitchen-stove

Start from Command-line

Rhino

java \
    -DNODESCHNAPS_PATH=./node_modules/nodeschnaps/lib \
    -cp ./node_modules/nodeschnaps/deps/rhino/lib/rhino-1.7.11.jar \
    org.mozilla.javascript.tools.shell.Main \
    YOUR.js

Nashorn

jjs \
    --language=es5 \
    -DNODESCHNAPS_PATH=./node_modules/nodeschnaps/lib \
    YOUR.js

Coding

Start main loop

As callback:

NodeJS(function(){
    // Your code here ...
});

Or before:

// Your code here ...

NodeJS();

