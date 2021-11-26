nodeS7

NodeS7 is a library that allows communication to S7-300/400/1200/1500 PLCs using the Siemens S7 Ethernet protocol RFC1006.

This software is not affiliated with Siemens in any way, nor am I. S7-300, S7-400, S7-1200 and S7-1500 are trademarks of Siemens AG.

WARNING

Fully test everything you do. In situations where writing to a random area of memory within the PLC could cost you money, back up your data and test this really well. If this could injure someone or worse, consider other software.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install nodes7

Using yarn:

yarn add nodes7

Optimization

It is optimized in three ways - It sorts a large number of items being requested from the PLC and decides what overall data areas to request, then it groups multiple small requests together in a single packet or number of packets up to the maximum length the PLC supports, then it sends multiple packets at once, for maximum speed. So a request for 100 different bits, all close (but not necessarily completely contiguous) will be grouped in one single request to the PLC, with no additional direction from the user.

NodeS7 manages reconnects for you. So if the connection is lost because the PLC is powered down or disconnected, you can continue to request data with no other action necessary. "Bad" values are returned, and eventually the connection will be automatically restored.

NodeS7 is written entirely in Javascript, so no compiler installation is necessary on Windows, and deployment on other platforms (ARM, etc) should be no problem.

PLC Support

S7-1200 and S7-1500 CPU access requires access using "Slot 1" and you must disable optimized block access (in TIA portal) for the blocks you are using. In addition, you must "Enable GET/PUT Access" in the 1200/1500 controller in TIA Portal. Doing so opens up the controller for other access by other applications as well, so be aware of the security implications of doing this.

This has been tested on direct connections to newer PROFINET CPUs and Helmholz NetLINK PRO COMPACT and IBH units. (Note with these gateways you often have to specify the MPI address as the slot number) It is reported to work with other CPU/CP combinations as well, although not all S7-200 datatypes are supported. S7 routing is not supported.

Logo 0BA8 PLCs are supported although you should set your local and remote TSAP to match your project, and your addresses have to be specified differently. DB1,INT0 should get VM0. DB1,INT1118 should get AM1.

VFD Support

SINAMICS S120 and G120 FW 4.7 and up work as well, as these drives support direct connection USING SLOT 0 (instead of other examples that use 1 or 2) and some modified parameter addressing. This technique can work with these drives with other software as well and is documented on the Siemens website. Basically, to address parameter number 24, output frequency for example, is defined in the documentation as a real number, so DB24,REAL0 would return the output frequency. If this parameter were an array, DB24,REAL1 would return the next in sequence even though a Siemens programmer would be tempted to use REAL4 which is not correct in this case. For this reason, normal S7 optimization must be disabled. After you declare conn = new nodes7; (or similar) then add conn.doNotOptimize = true; to ensure this isn't done, and don't try to request these items using array notation as this implies optimization, request REAL0 then REAL1 etc. doNotOptimize is now also supported as a connection parameter.

Credit to the S7 Wireshark dissector plugin for help understanding why things were not working. (http://sourceforge.net/projects/s7commwireshark/)

Examples

var nodes7 = require ( 'nodes7' ); var conn = new nodes7; var doneReading = false ; var doneWriting = false ; var variables = { TEST1 : 'MR4' , TEST2 : 'M32.2' , TEST3 : 'M20.0' , TEST4 : 'DB1,REAL0.20' , TEST5 : 'DB1,REAL4' , TEST6 : 'DB1,REAL8' , TEST7 : 'DB1,INT12.2' , TEST8 : 'DB1,LREAL4' , TEST9 : 'DB1,X14.0' , TEST10 : 'DB1,X14.0.8' }; conn.initiateConnection({ port : 102 , host : '192.168.0.2' , rack : 0 , slot : 1 }, connected); function connected ( err ) { if ( typeof (err) !== "undefined" ) { console .log(err); process.exit(); } conn.setTranslationCB( function ( tag ) { return variables[tag]; }); conn.addItems([ 'TEST1' , 'TEST4' ]); conn.addItems( 'TEST6' ); conn.writeItems( 'TEST7' , [ 666 , 777 ], valuesWritten); conn.readAllItems(valuesReady); } function valuesReady ( anythingBad, values ) { if (anythingBad) { console .log( "SOMETHING WENT WRONG READING VALUES!!!!" ); } console .log(values); doneReading = true ; if (doneWriting) { process.exit(); } } function valuesWritten ( anythingBad ) { if (anythingBad) { console .log( "SOMETHING WENT WRONG WRITING VALUES!!!!" ); } console .log( "Done writing." ); doneWriting = true ; if (doneReading) { process.exit(); } }

API

Description

Connects to a PLC.

Arguments

Options

Property type default rack number 0 slot number 2 port number 102 host string 192.168.8.106 timeout number 5000 localTSAP hex undefined remoteTSAP hex undefined

callback(err)

err err is either an error object, or undefined on successful connection.

Description

Disconnects from a PLC. This simply terminates the TCP connection.

Arguments

callback()

The callback is called upon completion of the close.

Description

Sets a callback for name - address translation.

This is optional - you can choose to use "addItem" etc with absolute addresses.

If you use it, translator should be a function that takes a string as an argument, and returns a string in the following format: <data block number.><memory area><data type><byte offset><.array length>

MR30 - MD30 as REAL

DB10,LR32 - LREAL at byte offset 32 in DB10, for 1200/1500 only

DB10,INT6 - DB10.DBW6 as INT

DB10,I6 -same as above

DB10,INT6.2 - DB10.DBW6 and DB10.DBW8 in an array with length 2

DB10,X14.0 - DB10.DBX14.0 as BOOL

DB10,X14.0.8 - DB10.DBB14 as an array of 8 BOOL

PIW30 - PIW30 as INT

DB10,S20.30 - String at offset 20 with length of 30 (actual array length 32 due to format of String type, length byte will be read/written)

DB10,S20.30.3 - Array of 3 strings at offset 20, each with length of 30 (actual array length 32 due to format of String type, length byte will be read/written)

DB10,C22.30 - Character array at offset 22 with length of 30 (best to not use this with strings as length byte is ignored)

DB10,DT0 - Date and time

DB10,DTZ0 - Date and time in UTC

DB10,DTL0 - DTL in newer PLCs

DB10,DTLZ0 - DTL in newer PLCs in UTC

The DT type is the well-known DATE_AND_TIME type of S7-300/400 PLCs, a 8-byte-wide field with BCD-encoded parts

The DTZ type is the same as the DT, but it expects that the timestamp is in UTC in the PLC (usually NOT the case)

The DTL type is the one seen on newer S7-1200/1500 PLCs, is 12-byte long and encodes the timestamp differently than the older DATE_AND_TIME

The DTLZ type is also the same as the DTL, but expecting the timestamp in UTC in the PLC

In the example above, an object is declared and the translator references that object. It could just as reference a file or database. In any case, it allows cleaner Javascript code to be written that refers to a name instead of an absolute address.

Description

Adds items to the internal read polling list.

Arguments

items can be a string or an array of strings.

If items includes the value _COMMERR it will return current communication status.

Description

Removes items to the internal read polling list.

Arguments

items can be a string or an array of strings.

If items is not defined then all items are removed.

Description

Writes items to the PLC using the corresponding values and calls callback when done.

You should monitor the return value - if it is non-zero, the write will not be processed as there is already one it progress, and the callback will not be called.

Arguments

items can be a string or an array of strings.

If items is a single string, values should then be a single item.

If items is an array of strings, values must also be an array of values.

callback(err)

err a boolean indicating if ANY of the items have "bad quality".

Description

Reads the internal polling list and calls callback when done.

Arguments

callback(err, values)