Readme

nodeppt 2.0

累死累活干不过做 PPT 的！
> 查看效果：https://nodeppt.js.org

Markpress npm badge

nodeppt 2.0 基于webslides、webpack、markdown-it、posthtml 重构，新效果

Install

npm install -g nodeppt

TODO

  • bug fix
  • 增加多页编辑公共资源，说人话就是 splitChunks

Usage

简化了，就三个命令：

  • new：使用线上模板创建一个新的 md 文件
  • serve：启动一个 md 文件的 webpack dev server
  • build：编译产出一个 md 文件
# create a new slide with an official template
$ nodeppt new slide.md

# create a new slide straight from a github template
$ nodeppt new slide.md -t username/repo

# start local sever show slide
$ nodeppt serve slide.md

# to build a slide
$ nodeppt build slide.md

帮助

# help
nodeppt -h
# 获取帮助
nodeppt serve -h

演讲者模式

nodeppt 有演讲者模式，在页面 url 后面增加?mode=speaker 既可以打开演讲者模式，双屏同步

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Page: ↑/↓/←/→ Space Home End
  • Fullscreen: F
  • Overview: -/+
  • Speaker Note: N
  • Grid Background: Enter

公共资源：public 文件夹

如果项目文件夹下，存在public文件夹，可以直接通过 url 访问，参考webpack dev servercontentBase 选项。

build的时候，public 文件夹中的文件会完全 copy 到dist文件夹中

编写

最佳体验是 chrome 浏览器，本来就是给做演示用的，所以就别考虑非 Chrome 浏览器兼容问题了！

这里说下怎么编写。

基本语法

整个 markdown 文件分为两部分，第一部分是写在最前面的配置，然后是使用<slide>隔开的每页幻灯片内容。

配置

nodeppt 的配置是直接写在 md 文件顶部的，采用 yaml 语法，例如下面配置：

title: nodeppt markdown 演示
speaker: 三水清
url: https://github.com/ksky521/nodeppt
js:
    - https://www.echartsjs.com/asset/theme/shine.js
prismTheme: solarizedlight
plugins:
    - echarts
    - mermaid
    - katex
  • title: 演讲主题
  • speaker：演讲者
  • url：地址
  • js：js 文件数组，放到 body 之前
  • css：css 文件数组，放到头部
  • prismTheme：prism 配色，取值范围 ['dark', 'coy', 'funky', 'okaidia', 'tomorrow', 'solarizedlight', 'twilight']
  • plugins：目前支持 echartsmermaidkatex 三个插件

插件

目前 nodeppt 支持 图表 echarts流程图 mermaid数学符号 KaTeX 三个插件。

echarts

echarts 主题配色可以直接在yaml配置的 js 中引入。echarts 采用fence语法，如下：

{
    xAxis: {
        type: 'category',
        data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun']
    },
    yAxis: {
        type: 'value'
    },
    series: [{
        data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
        type: 'line'
    }]
}

详见site/echarts.md

mermaid

mermaid 主题配色可以直接在yaml配置的 js 中引入。mermaid 采用fence语法，如下：

sequenceDiagram
    Alice ->> Bob: Hello Bob, how are you?
    Bob-->>John: How about you John?
    Bob--x Alice: I am good thanks!
    Bob-x John: I am good thanks!
    Note right of John: Bob thinks a long<br/>long time, so long<br/>that the text does<br/>not fit on a row.

    Bob-->Alice: Checking with John...
    Alice->John: Yes... John, how are you?

详见site/mermaid.md

ketex

参考：markdown-it-katex语法

<slide> 语法

nodeppt 会根据<slide>对整个 markdown 文件进行拆分，拆成单页的幻灯片内容。<slide> 标签支持下面标签：

  • class/style 等：正常的 class 类，可以通过这个控制居中（aligncenter），内容位置，背景色等
  • image：背景图片，基本语法 image="img_url"
  • video：背景视频，基本语法 video="video_src1,video_src2"
  • :class：wrap 的 class，下面详解

每个 slide 会解析成下面的 html 结构：

<section class="slide" attrs...><div class="wrap" wrap="true">// 具体 markdown 渲染的内容</div></section>

其中<slide>class等会被解析到 <section>标签上面，而:class则被解析到div.wrap上面，例如：

<slide :class="size-50" class="bg-primary"></slide>

output 为：

<section class="slide bg-primary"><div class="wrap size-50" wrap="true">// 具体 markdown 渲染的内容</div></section>

背景：图片

<slide>image 会被解析成背景大图，常见的支持方式有：

<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/">

# 这是一个普通的背景图

<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .dark">

# 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏黑色的透明层

<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .light">

# 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏白色的透明层

<slide class="bg-black aligncenter" image="https://source.unsplash.com/n9WPPWiPPJw/ .anim">

# 这张背景图会缓慢动

详见site/background.md在线演示

样式

样式太多，具体详见site/classes.md在线演示

布局

nodeppt 这次使用webslides的布局，支持丰富的布局，实在太多了，直接看文档site/layout.md在线演示

attribute

参考markdown-it-attrs，支持了attribute，修改增加多 class 支持等功能。

其中：..class会往上一级节点添加 class，支持{.class1.class2}这种多 class 的语法。用法举例：

# header {.style-me.class2}

paragraph {data-toggle=modal}

Output:

<h1 class="style-me class2">header</h1>
<p data-toggle="modal">paragraph</p>

Use the css-module green on this paragraph. {.text-intro}

Output:

<p class="text-intro">Use the css-module green on this paragraph.</p>

-   list item **bold** {.red}

Output:

<ul>
    <li class="red">list item <strong>bold</strong></li>
</ul>

-   list item **bold**
    {.red}

Output:

<ul class="red">
    <li>list item <strong>bold</strong></li>
</ul>

image 增强

对于 image ，支持外面包裹一层的写法，具体语法 !![](图片地址 属性)，例如：

!![](https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png .size-50.alignleft)

Output：

<img src="https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png" class="size-50 alignleft" />

!![figure](https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png .aligncenter)

Output:

<figure><img src="https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png" class="aligncenter" /></figure>

button

nodeppt 的 button 是类似link语法的，支持蓝色、圆角、空心和 icon 版本的 button：

[普通按钮](){.button} [圆角普通按钮](){.button.radius}

[空心](){.button.ghost} [:fa-github: 前面带 icon](){.button}

Icon：FontAwesome

nodeppt 的 icon 支持 FontAwesome 语法：

  • :fa-xxx:<i class="fa fa-xxx"></i>
  • :~fa-xxx:~<span><i class="fa fa-xxx"></i></span>
  • ::fa-xxx:: → 块级<i class="fa fa-xxx"></i>，即不会被p包裹

span

代码修改自markdown-it-span，支持 attr语法，基本用法：

:span:
:span: {.text-span}

动效

nodeppt 一如既往的支持动效，2.0 版本支持动效主要是页面内的动效。

支持动效包括：

  • fadeIn
  • zoomIn
  • rollIn
  • moveIn
  • fadeInUp
  • slow

在需要支持的动效父节点添加.build或者在具体的某个元素上添加.tobuild+动效 class即可。

按照惯例，nodeppt 还支持animate.css的动效哦~

详细查看文件：site/animation.md在线演示

使用强大的:::完成复杂布局

:::语法是扩展了 markdown-it-container 语法，默认是任意 tag，例如

:::div {.content-left}

## title

:::

Output：

<div class="content-left"><h2>title</h2></div>

还支持，tag 嵌套，除此之外，支持的组件包括：

  • card：卡片，一边是图片，一边是内容
  • column：column 多栏布局
  • shadowbox：带阴影的盒子
  • steps：步骤组件
  • cta：
  • gallery：图片
  • flexblock：flex block 布局，支持多个子类型
  • note: 演讲注释

基本语法是：

:::TYPE {.attrs}

## 第一部分

使用 hr 标签隔开

---

## 第二部分

这里的内容也是哦

:::

详细可以看 component 部分的 markdown 文件和在线演示

打印？导出 pdf？

chrome 浏览器，直接在第一页 command+P/ctrl+P 即可

高级玩法

如果上面

nodeppt.config.js

在 nodeppt 执行路径下创建nodeppt.config.js文件，可以配置跟webpack相关的选项，另外可以支持自研 nodeppt 插件。

默认内置的config.js内容如下：

/**
 * @file 默认配置
 */
module.exports = () => ({
    // project deployment base
    baseUrl: '/',

    // where to output built files
    outputDir: 'dist',

    // where to put static assets (js/css/img/font/...)
    assetsDir: '',

    // filename for index.html (relative to outputDir)
    indexPath: 'index.html',
    // 插件，包括 markdown 和 posthtml
    plugins: [],
    // chainWebpack: [],

    // whether filename will contain hash part
    filenameHashing: true,

    // boolean, use full build?
    runtimeCompiler: false,

    // deps to transpile
    transpileDependencies: [
        /* string or regex */
    ],

    // sourceMap for production build?
    productionSourceMap: true,

    // use thread-loader for babel & TS in production build
    // enabled by default if the machine has more than 1 cores
    parallel: () => {
        try {
            return require('os').cpus().length > 1;
        } catch (e) {
            return false;
        }
    },

    // multi-page config
    pages: undefined,

    // <script type="module" crossorigin="use-credentials">
    // #1656, #1867, #2025
    crossorigin: undefined,

    // subresource integrity
    integrity: false,

    css: {
        extract: true
        // modules: false,
        // localIdentName: '[name]_[local]_[hash:base64:5]',
        // sourceMap: false,
        // loaderOptions: {}
    },

    devServer: {
        /*
      host: '0.0.0.0',
      port: 8080,
      https: false,
      proxy: null, // string | Object
      before: app => {}
    */
    }
});

parser plugin

解析插件分两类： markdown-itposthtml

  • markdown-it：是解析 markdown 文件的，如果是增强 markdown 语法，可以用这类插件
  • posthtml：是处理 html 标签的，如果是修改输出的 html 内容，可以用这类插件

定义一个 plugin ：

module.exports = {
    // 这里的 id 必须以 markdown/posthtml开头
    // 分别对应 markdown-it和 posthtml 插件语法
    id: 'markdown-xxx',
    // 这里的 apply 是插件实际的内容，详细查看 markdown-it和 posthtml 插件开发
    apply: () => {}
};

webslides plugin

WebSlides 插件需要写到一个 js 文件中，然后作为数组放到window.WSPlugins_中，然后通过在 md 页面的配置（yaml）添加 js 的方法引入。

js: - webslide_plugins.js

// webslide_plugins.js内容
window.WSPlugins_ = [
    {
        id: 'webslide_plugin_name',
        // 下面是对应的插件类
        apply: class Plugin {}
    }
];

参考WebSlides 文档

Template：自制模板

参考nodeppt-template-default

然后使用nodeppt new username/repo xxx.md使用

Thanks

