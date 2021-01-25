nodeppt 2.0

累死累活干不过做 PPT 的！

> 查看效果：https://nodeppt.js.org

nodeppt 2.0 基于webslides、webpack、markdown-it、posthtml 重构，新效果

Install

npm install -g nodeppt

TODO

bug fix

增加多页编辑公共资源，说人话就是 splitChunks

Usage

简化了，就三个命令：

new：使用线上模板创建一个新的 md 文件

serve：启动一个 md 文件的 webpack dev server

build：编译产出一个 md 文件

$ nodeppt new slide.md $ nodeppt new slide.md -t username/repo $ nodeppt serve slide.md $ nodeppt build slide.md

帮助

nodeppt -h nodeppt serve -h

演讲者模式

nodeppt 有演讲者模式，在页面 url 后面增加 ?mode=speaker 既可以打开演讲者模式，双屏同步

Keyboard Shortcuts

Page: ↑/↓/←/→ Space Home End

Fullscreen: F

Overview: -/+

Speaker Note: N

Grid Background: Enter

公共资源：public 文件夹

如果项目文件夹下，存在 public 文件夹，可以直接通过 url 访问，参考 webpack dev server 的 contentBase 选项。

在 build 的时候，public 文件夹中的文件会完全 copy 到 dist 文件夹中

编写

最佳体验是 chrome 浏览器，本来就是给做演示用的，所以就别考虑非 Chrome 浏览器兼容问题了！

这里说下怎么编写。

基本语法

整个 markdown 文件分为两部分，第一部分是写在最前面的配置，然后是使用 <slide> 隔开的每页幻灯片内容。

配置

nodeppt 的配置是直接写在 md 文件顶部的，采用 yaml 语法，例如下面配置：

title: nodeppt markdown 演示 speaker: 三水清 url: https://github.com/ksky521/nodeppt js: - https://www.echartsjs.com/asset/theme/shine.js prismTheme: solarizedlight plugins: - echarts - mermaid - katex

title: 演讲主题

speaker：演讲者

url：地址

js：js 文件数组，放到 body 之前

css：css 文件数组，放到头部

prismTheme：prism 配色，取值范围 ['dark', 'coy', 'funky', 'okaidia', 'tomorrow', 'solarizedlight', 'twilight']

plugins：目前支持 echarts，mermaid和 katex 三个插件

插件

目前 nodeppt 支持 图表 echarts，流程图 mermaid，数学符号 KaTeX 三个插件。

echarts

echarts 主题配色可以直接在 yaml 配置的 js 中引入。echarts 采用 fence 语法，如下：

{ xAxis: { type: 'category', data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun'] }, yAxis: { type: 'value' }, series: [{ data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320], type: 'line' }] }

详见site/echarts.md

mermaid

mermaid 主题配色可以直接在 yaml 配置的 js 中引入。mermaid 采用 fence 语法，如下：

sequenceDiagram Alice ->> Bob: Hello Bob, how are you? Bob-->>John: How about you John? Bob--x Alice: I am good thanks! Bob-x John: I am good thanks! Note right of John: Bob thinks a long<br/>long time, so long<br/>that the text does<br/>not fit on a row. Bob-->Alice: Checking with John... Alice->John: Yes... John, how are you?

详见site/mermaid.md

ketex

参考：markdown-it-katex语法

<slide> 语法

nodeppt 会根据 <slide> 对整个 markdown 文件进行拆分，拆成单页的幻灯片内容。 <slide> 标签支持下面标签：

class/style 等：正常的 class 类，可以通过这个控制居中（aligncenter），内容位置，背景色等

image：背景图片，基本语法 image="img_url"

video：背景视频，基本语法 video="video_src1,video_src2"

:class：wrap 的 class，下面详解

每个 slide 会解析成下面的 html 结构：

< section class = "slide" attrs... > < div class = "wrap" wrap = "true" > // 具体 markdown 渲染的内容 </ div > </ section >

其中 <slide> 的 class 等会被解析到 <section> 标签上面，而 :class 则被解析到 div.wrap 上面，例如：

< slide :class = "size-50" class = "bg-primary" > </ slide >

output 为：

< section class = "slide bg-primary" > < div class = "wrap size-50" wrap = "true" > // 具体 markdown 渲染的内容 </ div > </ section >

<slide> 的 image 会被解析成背景大图，常见的支持方式有：

< slide image = "https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/" > # 这是一个普通的背景图 < slide image = "https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .dark" > # 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏黑色的透明层 < slide image = "https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .light" > # 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏白色的透明层 < slide class = "bg-black aligncenter" image = "https://source.unsplash.com/n9WPPWiPPJw/ .anim" > # 这张背景图会缓慢动

详见site/background.md和在线演示

样式

样式太多，具体详见site/classes.md和在线演示

布局

nodeppt 这次使用 webslides 的布局，支持丰富的布局，实在太多了，直接看文档site/layout.md和在线演示

attribute

参考markdown-it-attrs，支持了 attribute ，修改增加多 class 支持等功能。

其中： ..class 会往上一级节点添加 class，支持 {.class1.class2} 这种多 class 的语法。用法举例：

# header {.style-me.class2} paragraph {data-toggle=modal}

Output:

< h1 class = "style-me class2" > header </ h1 > < p data-toggle = "modal" > paragraph </ p >

Use the css-module green on this paragraph. {.text-intro}

Output:

< p class = "text-intro" > Use the css-module green on this paragraph. </ p >

- list item **bold** {.red}

Output:

< ul > < li class = "red" > list item < strong > bold </ strong > </ li > </ ul >

- list item **bold** {.red}

Output:

< ul class = "red" > < li > list item < strong > bold </ strong > </ li > </ ul >

image 增强

对于 image ，支持外面包裹一层的写法，具体语法 !![](图片地址 属性) ，例如：

!![](https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png .size-50.alignleft)

Output：

< img src = "https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png" class = "size-50 alignleft" />

!![ figure ]( https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png .aligncenter )

Output:

< figure > < img src = "https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png" class = "aligncenter" /> </ figure >

button

nodeppt 的 button 是类似 link 语法的，支持蓝色、圆角、空心和 icon 版本的 button：

[ 普通按钮 ]( ){.button} [ 圆角普通按钮 ]( ){.button.radius} [ 空心 ]( ){.button.ghost} [ :fa-github: 前面带 icon ]( ){.button}

nodeppt 的 icon 支持 FontAwesome 语法：

:fa-xxx: → <i class="fa fa-xxx"></i>

→ :~fa-xxx:~ → <span><i class="fa fa-xxx"></i></span>

→ ::fa-xxx:: → 块级 <i class="fa fa-xxx"></i> ，即不会被 p 包裹

span

代码修改自markdown-it-span，支持 attr 语法，基本用法：

:span: :span: {.text-span}

动效

nodeppt 一如既往的支持动效，2.0 版本支持动效主要是页面内的动效。

支持动效包括：

fadeIn

zoomIn

rollIn

moveIn

fadeInUp

slow

在需要支持的动效父节点添加 .build 或者在具体的某个元素上添加 .tobuild+动效 class 即可。

按照惯例，nodeppt 还支持 animate.css 的动效哦~

详细查看文件：site/animation.md和在线演示

使用强大的 ::: 完成复杂布局

::: 语法是扩展了 markdown-it-container 语法，默认是任意 tag，例如

:::div {.content-left} ## title :::

Output：

< div class = "content-left" > < h2 > title </ h2 > </ div >

还支持， tag 嵌套，除此之外，支持的组件包括：

card：卡片，一边是图片，一边是内容

column：column 多栏布局

shadowbox：带阴影的盒子

steps：步骤组件

cta：

gallery：图片

flexblock：flex block 布局，支持多个子类型

note: 演讲注释

基本语法是：

:::TYPE {.attrs} ## 第一部分 使用 hr 标签隔开 --- ## 第二部分 这里的内容也是哦 :::

详细可以看 component 部分的 markdown 文件和在线演示

chrome 浏览器，直接在第一页 command+P/ctrl+P 即可

高级玩法

如果上面

在 nodeppt 执行路径下创建 nodeppt.config.js 文件，可以配置跟 webpack 相关的选项，另外可以支持自研 nodeppt 插件。

默认内置的 config.js 内容如下：

module .exports = () => ({ baseUrl : '/' , outputDir : 'dist' , assetsDir : '' , indexPath : 'index.html' , plugins : [], filenameHashing : true , runtimeCompiler : false , transpileDependencies : [ ], productionSourceMap : true , parallel : () => { try { return require ( 'os' ).cpus().length > 1 ; } catch (e) { return false ; } }, pages : undefined , crossorigin : undefined , integrity : false , css : { extract : true }, devServer : { } });

parser plugin

解析插件分两类： markdown-it 和 posthtml ，

markdown-it：是解析 markdown 文件的，如果是增强 markdown 语法，可以用这类插件

posthtml：是处理 html 标签的，如果是修改输出的 html 内容，可以用这类插件

定义一个 plugin ：

module .exports = { id : 'markdown-xxx' , apply : () => {} };

webslides plugin

WebSlides 插件需要写到一个 js 文件中，然后作为数组放到 window.WSPlugins_ 中，然后通过在 md 页面的配置（yaml）添加 js 的方法引入。

js: - webslide_plugins.js

window .WSPlugins_ = [ { id : 'webslide_plugin_name' , apply : class Plugin {} } ];

参考WebSlides 文档

参考nodeppt-template-default。

然后使用 nodeppt new username/repo xxx.md 使用

Thanks