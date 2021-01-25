累死累活干不过做 PPT 的！
> 查看效果：https://nodeppt.js.org
nodeppt 2.0 基于webslides、webpack、markdown-it、posthtml 重构，新效果
npm install -g nodeppt
简化了，就三个命令：
# create a new slide with an official template
$ nodeppt new slide.md
# create a new slide straight from a github template
$ nodeppt new slide.md -t username/repo
# start local sever show slide
$ nodeppt serve slide.md
# to build a slide
$ nodeppt build slide.md
# help
nodeppt -h
# 获取帮助
nodeppt serve -h
nodeppt 有演讲者模式，在页面 url 后面增加
?mode=speaker 既可以打开演讲者模式，双屏同步
如果项目文件夹下，存在
public文件夹，可以直接通过 url 访问，参考
webpack dev server的
contentBase 选项。
在
build的时候，public 文件夹中的文件会完全 copy 到
dist文件夹中
最佳体验是 chrome 浏览器，本来就是给做演示用的，所以就别考虑非 Chrome 浏览器兼容问题了！
这里说下怎么编写。
整个 markdown 文件分为两部分，第一部分是写在最前面的配置，然后是使用
<slide>隔开的每页幻灯片内容。
nodeppt 的配置是直接写在 md 文件顶部的，采用 yaml 语法，例如下面配置：
title: nodeppt markdown 演示
speaker: 三水清
url: https://github.com/ksky521/nodeppt
js:
- https://www.echartsjs.com/asset/theme/shine.js
prismTheme: solarizedlight
plugins:
- echarts
- mermaid
- katex
['dark', 'coy', 'funky', 'okaidia', 'tomorrow', 'solarizedlight', 'twilight']
目前 nodeppt 支持 图表 echarts，流程图 mermaid，数学符号 KaTeX 三个插件。
echarts 主题配色可以直接在
yaml配置的 js 中引入。echarts 采用
fence语法，如下：
{
xAxis: {
type: 'category',
data: ['Mon', 'Tue', 'Wed', 'Thu', 'Fri', 'Sat', 'Sun']
},
yAxis: {
type: 'value'
},
series: [{
data: [820, 932, 901, 934, 1290, 1330, 1320],
type: 'line'
}]
}
mermaid 主题配色可以直接在
yaml配置的 js 中引入。mermaid 采用
fence语法，如下：
sequenceDiagram
Alice ->> Bob: Hello Bob, how are you?
Bob-->>John: How about you John?
Bob--x Alice: I am good thanks!
Bob-x John: I am good thanks!
Note right of John: Bob thinks a long<br/>long time, so long<br/>that the text does<br/>not fit on a row.
Bob-->Alice: Checking with John...
Alice->John: Yes... John, how are you?
参考：markdown-it-katex语法
<slide> 语法
nodeppt 会根据
<slide>对整个 markdown 文件进行拆分，拆成单页的幻灯片内容。
<slide> 标签支持下面标签：
image="img_url"
video="video_src1,video_src2"
每个 slide 会解析成下面的 html 结构：
<section class="slide" attrs...><div class="wrap" wrap="true">// 具体 markdown 渲染的内容</div></section>
其中
<slide> 的
class等会被解析到
<section>标签上面，而
:class则被解析到
div.wrap上面，例如：
<slide :class="size-50" class="bg-primary"></slide>
output 为：
<section class="slide bg-primary"><div class="wrap size-50" wrap="true">// 具体 markdown 渲染的内容</div></section>
<slide>的
image 会被解析成背景大图，常见的支持方式有：
<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/">
# 这是一个普通的背景图
<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .dark">
# 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏黑色的透明层
<slide image="https://source.unsplash.com/UJbHNoVPZW0/ .light">
# 这张背景图会在图片上面蒙一层偏白色的透明层
<slide class="bg-black aligncenter" image="https://source.unsplash.com/n9WPPWiPPJw/ .anim">
# 这张背景图会缓慢动
样式太多，具体详见site/classes.md和在线演示
nodeppt 这次使用
webslides的布局，支持丰富的布局，实在太多了，直接看文档site/layout.md和在线演示
参考markdown-it-attrs，支持了
attribute，修改增加多 class 支持等功能。
其中：
..class会往上一级节点添加 class，支持
{.class1.class2}这种多 class 的语法。用法举例：
# header {.style-me.class2}
paragraph {data-toggle=modal}
Output:
<h1 class="style-me class2">header</h1>
<p data-toggle="modal">paragraph</p>
Use the css-module green on this paragraph. {.text-intro}
Output:
<p class="text-intro">Use the css-module green on this paragraph.</p>
- list item **bold** {.red}
Output:
<ul>
<li class="red">list item <strong>bold</strong></li>
</ul>
- list item **bold**
{.red}
Output:
<ul class="red">
<li>list item <strong>bold</strong></li>
</ul>
对于 image ，支持外面包裹一层的写法，具体语法
!![](图片地址 属性)，例如：
!![](https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png .size-50.alignleft)
Output：
<img src="https://webslides.tv/static/images/iphone.png" class="size-50 alignleft" />
!![figure](https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png .aligncenter)
Output:
<figure><img src="https://webslides.tv/static/images/setup.png" class="aligncenter" /></figure>
nodeppt 的 button 是类似
link语法的，支持蓝色、圆角、空心和 icon 版本的 button：
[普通按钮](){.button} [圆角普通按钮](){.button.radius}
[空心](){.button.ghost} [:fa-github: 前面带 icon](){.button}
nodeppt 的 icon 支持 FontAwesome 语法：
:fa-xxx: →
<i class="fa fa-xxx"></i>
:~fa-xxx:~ →
<span><i class="fa fa-xxx"></i></span>
::fa-xxx:: → 块级
<i class="fa fa-xxx"></i>，即不会被
p包裹
代码修改自markdown-it-span，支持
attr语法，基本用法：
:span:
:span: {.text-span}
nodeppt 一如既往的支持动效，2.0 版本支持动效主要是页面内的动效。
支持动效包括：
在需要支持的动效父节点添加
.build或者在具体的某个元素上添加
.tobuild+动效 class即可。
按照惯例，nodeppt 还支持
animate.css的动效哦~
详细查看文件：site/animation.md和在线演示
:::完成复杂布局
:::语法是扩展了 markdown-it-container 语法，默认是任意 tag，例如
:::div {.content-left}
## title
:::
Output：
<div class="content-left"><h2>title</h2></div>
还支持，
tag 嵌套，除此之外，支持的组件包括：
基本语法是：
:::TYPE {.attrs}
## 第一部分
使用 hr 标签隔开
---
## 第二部分
这里的内容也是哦
:::
详细可以看 component 部分的 markdown 文件和在线演示
chrome 浏览器，直接在第一页
command+P/ctrl+P 即可
如果上面
nodeppt.config.js
在 nodeppt 执行路径下创建
nodeppt.config.js文件，可以配置跟
webpack相关的选项，另外可以支持自研 nodeppt 插件。
默认内置的
config.js内容如下：
/**
* @file 默认配置
*/
module.exports = () => ({
// project deployment base
baseUrl: '/',
// where to output built files
outputDir: 'dist',
// where to put static assets (js/css/img/font/...)
assetsDir: '',
// filename for index.html (relative to outputDir)
indexPath: 'index.html',
// 插件，包括 markdown 和 posthtml
plugins: [],
// chainWebpack: [],
// whether filename will contain hash part
filenameHashing: true,
// boolean, use full build?
runtimeCompiler: false,
// deps to transpile
transpileDependencies: [
/* string or regex */
],
// sourceMap for production build?
productionSourceMap: true,
// use thread-loader for babel & TS in production build
// enabled by default if the machine has more than 1 cores
parallel: () => {
try {
return require('os').cpus().length > 1;
} catch (e) {
return false;
}
},
// multi-page config
pages: undefined,
// <script type="module" crossorigin="use-credentials">
// #1656, #1867, #2025
crossorigin: undefined,
// subresource integrity
integrity: false,
css: {
extract: true
// modules: false,
// localIdentName: '[name]_[local]_[hash:base64:5]',
// sourceMap: false,
// loaderOptions: {}
},
devServer: {
/*
host: '0.0.0.0',
port: 8080,
https: false,
proxy: null, // string | Object
before: app => {}
*/
}
});
解析插件分两类：
markdown-it 和
posthtml，
定义一个 plugin ：
module.exports = {
// 这里的 id 必须以 markdown/posthtml开头
// 分别对应 markdown-it和 posthtml 插件语法
id: 'markdown-xxx',
// 这里的 apply 是插件实际的内容，详细查看 markdown-it和 posthtml 插件开发
apply: () => {}
};
WebSlides 插件需要写到一个 js 文件中，然后作为数组放到
window.WSPlugins_中，然后通过在 md 页面的配置（yaml）添加 js 的方法引入。
js: - webslide_plugins.js
// webslide_plugins.js内容
window.WSPlugins_ = [
{
id: 'webslide_plugin_name',
// 下面是对应的插件类
apply: class Plugin {}
}
];
然后使用
nodeppt new username/repo xxx.md使用