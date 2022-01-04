This readme contains all the necessary information for the development.
npm install nodeplotlib
# or
yarn add nodeplotlib
Create a fork of this repository. Then clone it
git clone https://github.com/{{USERNAME}}/nodeplotlib
cd nodeplotlib
npm i
Serving in development mode prevents the app to open a new browser window on changes.
You can open the app at the specified port, e.g.
http://localhost:4201.
npx nx run web:build -- --watch
NODEPLOTLIB_PORT=4201 npx nx run dev-server:serve
// or on Windows cmd
set "NODEPLOTLIB_PORT=4201" && npx nx run dev-server:serve
// or on Windows Powershell
$env:NODEPLOTLIB_PORT = "4201" ; npx nx run dev-server:serve
To build for production three steps are necessary. Build the web app, build the library, and finally copy the web app files to the libraries dist folder. All steps are bundled in the following script:
npm run build:prod
All dist files are located in /dist/libs/nodeplotlib
This is a note for maintainers only. There are several steps to follow before you can publish the new version to npm.
1.0.0-rc1. Update the version number in the root package.json
and in the libs package.json.
v1.0.0-rc1 or
v1.0.1, and push it to the repository.
npm run build:prod
npm pack
npm publish {{filename}}.tgz or
npm publish {{filename}}.tgz --tag test for release candidates.
The lib launches a webserver and opens new tabs for every plot located at
http://localhost:{{PORT}}, where
PORT is a free port determined by the express
server itself. At this address the Angular application will be served temporarily.
The server and the app set up a connection via socket.io. This way a realtime
transmission is possible.
Contributions in all forms are welcome.