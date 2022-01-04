NodePlotLib

This readme contains all the necessary information for the development.

Installation

Npmjs

npm install nodeplotlib yarn add nodeplotlib

Repository

Create a fork of this repository. Then clone it

git clone https://github.com/{{USERNAME}}/nodeplotlib cd nodeplotlib npm i

Serving the app for development

Serving in development mode prevents the app to open a new browser window on changes. You can open the app at the specified port, e.g. http://localhost:4201 .

npx nx run web:build -- --watch NODEPLOTLIB_PORT= 4201 npx nx run dev-server:serve // or on Windows cmd set "NODEPLOTLIB_PORT=4201" && npx nx run dev-server:serve // or on Windows Powershell $env :NODEPLOTLIB_PORT = "4201" ; npx nx run dev-server:serve

Build for production

To build for production three steps are necessary. Build the web app, build the library, and finally copy the web app files to the libraries dist folder. All steps are bundled in the following script:

npm run build :prod

All dist files are located in /dist/libs/nodeplotlib

Release Guide

This is a note for maintainers only. There are several steps to follow before you can publish the new version to npm.

Bump the version number using semver. Use "rc" for release candidates as the preid, e.g. 1.0.0-rc1 . Update the version number in the root package.json and in the libs package.json. If everything is committed and in place on "master" for non-release candidates, or on "release/..." for release candidates. Create a tag with that version number, e.g. v1.0.0-rc1 or v1.0.1 , and push it to the repository. Run npm run build:prod Navigate to /dist/libs/nodeplotlib Run npm pack Make sure to be logged in to npmjs. Then run npm publish {{filename}}.tgz or

or npm publish {{filename}}.tgz --tag test for release candidates. Create a release on Github for non-release cadidate versions.

Behind the scenes

The lib launches a webserver and opens new tabs for every plot located at http://localhost:{{PORT}} , where PORT is a free port determined by the express server itself. At this address the Angular application will be served temporarily. The server and the app set up a connection via socket.io. This way a realtime transmission is possible.

Contributing

Contributions in all forms are welcome.

Contributors