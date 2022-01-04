openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nod

nodeplotlib

by Felix Lemke
1.0.1 (see all)

NodeJS plotting library for JavaScript and TypeScript. On top of plotly.js. Inspired by matplotlib.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NodePlotLib

NodeJS CI Coverage Status npm npm code style: prettier Gitter chat

Animation (View on Github)

This readme contains all the necessary information for the development.

Go to the user docs

Installation

Npmjs

npm install nodeplotlib
# or
yarn add nodeplotlib

Repository

Create a fork of this repository. Then clone it

git clone https://github.com/{{USERNAME}}/nodeplotlib
cd nodeplotlib
npm i

Serving the app for development

Serving in development mode prevents the app to open a new browser window on changes. You can open the app at the specified port, e.g. http://localhost:4201.

npx nx run web:build -- --watch

NODEPLOTLIB_PORT=4201 npx nx run dev-server:serve
// or on Windows cmd
set "NODEPLOTLIB_PORT=4201" && npx nx run dev-server:serve
// or on Windows Powershell
$env:NODEPLOTLIB_PORT = "4201" ; npx nx run dev-server:serve

Build for production

To build for production three steps are necessary. Build the web app, build the library, and finally copy the web app files to the libraries dist folder. All steps are bundled in the following script:

npm run build:prod

All dist files are located in /dist/libs/nodeplotlib

Release Guide

This is a note for maintainers only. There are several steps to follow before you can publish the new version to npm.

  1. Bump the version number using semver. Use "rc" for release candidates as the preid, e.g. 1.0.0-rc1. Update the version number in the root package.json and in the libs package.json.
  2. If everything is committed and in place on "master" for non-release candidates, or on "release/..." for release candidates. Create a tag with that version number, e.g. v1.0.0-rc1 or v1.0.1, and push it to the repository.
  3. Run npm run build:prod
  4. Navigate to /dist/libs/nodeplotlib
  5. Run npm pack
  6. Make sure to be logged in to npmjs. Then run
    • npm publish {{filename}}.tgz or
    • npm publish {{filename}}.tgz --tag test for release candidates.
  7. Create a release on Github for non-release cadidate versions.

Behind the scenes

The lib launches a webserver and opens new tabs for every plot located at http://localhost:{{PORT}}, where PORT is a free port determined by the express server itself. At this address the Angular application will be served temporarily. The server and the app set up a connection via socket.io. This way a realtime transmission is possible.

Contributing

Contributions in all forms are welcome.

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial