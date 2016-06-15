This project is unmaintained! If anyone wants to take over please write to andris.reinman@gmail.com to get ownership of this repo and npm package
Simple RSS/Atom parser for Node.JS that takes after SimplePie and MagPie.
npm install nodepie
Good for RSS0.92, RSS2.0, RDF and Atom1.0 feeds.
Tested against Wordpress, Blogger and Feedburner feeds.
var NodePie = require("nodepie"),
xml, feed;
xml = require("fs").readFileSync("feed.xml");
// create a new NodePie object
feed = new NodePie(xml);
feed.init();
// output feed title
console.log(feed.getTitle());
// output the titles for the first 3 entries
feed.getItems(0, 3).forEach(function(item){
console.log(item.getTitle());
});
new NodePie(xml[, options])
Where
xml is a String or Buffer containing the feed XML
options is an optional options object
Constructor generates a NodePie object for parsing the feed
Usage
var NodePie = require("nodepie")
feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
NB!
xml should be a Buffer if the XML is not in UTF-8 encoding. If
xml is a String it is automatically considered as UTF-8 and the encoding is not converted.
You can overwrite automatic detection of the encoding by setting explicitly it with an options property (only has effect when the input is a Buffer value):
var np = new NodePie(xml_buffer, {encoding: "ISO-8859-1"});
nodepie.init()
Parses XML and fetches any used namespaces from the object
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
nodepie.getDate() → Date
Fetches the update date of the feed and returns it as a Date object
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
date = feed.getDate();
console.log(date.getFullYear());
Returns
false if the date is not found from the feed or if it's in invalid format
nodepie.getDescription() → String
Fetches the description of the feed
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
description = feed.getDescription();
Returns
false if the description is not found from the feed
nodepie.getEncoding() → String
Returns the encoding for the source feed
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
source_encoding = feed.getEncoding();
NB! The result is always UTF-8, this only indicates the encoding of the source feed file.
nodepie.getHub() → String
Fetches the PubSubHubbub hub of the feed
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
hub = feed.getHub();
Returns
false if the hub is not found from the feed
nodepie.getImage() → String
Returns the URL or the feed image or false if not found
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
imageUrl = feed.getImage();
nodepie.getItem(i) → Array
Where
i is the index of the entry
Fetches a
NodePie.Item object from defined index or
false if the query is out of bounds
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
// fetch the first entry from the feed
item = feed.getItem(0);
nodepie.getItems([start [,length]]) → Array
Where
start is start index
length indicates how many items to fetch
Fetches
NodePie.Item objects from the feed as an array
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
// fetch the first 3 entries from the feed
items = feed.getItems(0, feed.getItemQuantity(3));
nodepie.getItemQuantity([max]) → Number
Where
max is the maximum number to report
Returns the number of entries in the feed
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
// total items in feed: 10
total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity(); // 10
total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity(5); // 5
total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity(50); // 10
nodepie.getPermalink() → String
Fetches the link of the blog
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
url = feed.getPermalink();
Returns
false if the url is not found from the feed
nodepie.getSelf() → String
Fetches the rss/atom url of the current feed (useful when the feed is received from PubSubHubbub)
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
hub = feed.getSelf();
Returns
false if the url is not found from the feed. Most probably if you have a hub url in the feed,
there's also the feed url.
nodepie.getTitle() → String
Fetches the title of the feed
Usage:
var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);
feed.init();
title = feed.getTitle();
Returns
false if the title is not found from the feed
item.getAuthor() → String
Fetches the (first) author of the entry
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
author = item.getAuthor();
Returns
false if no authors are not found from the entry
item.getAuthors() → Array
Fetches the authors (as an array of strings) of the entry
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
authors = item.getAuthors();
item.getCategory() → String
Fetches the (first) category of the entry.
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
category = item.getCategory();
Returns
false if no categories are found from the entry
item.getCategories() → Array
Fetches the categories (as an array of strings) for the entry.
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
categories = item.getCategories();
Returns
false if the categories are not found from the entry
item.getComments() → Object
Fetches an object containing links to the HTML comments page and to an Atom/RSS feed of comments for the post
{
html: "http://link_to_html_page",
feed: "http://link_to_comments_feed"
}
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
comments = item.getComments();
console.log("See all comments: " + comments.html);
Returns
false if the no information about comments is found from the entry
item.getContents() → String
Fetches the contents of the entry. Prefers full text, otherwise falls back to description.
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
contents = item.getContents();
Returns
false if the description or contents are not found from the entry
item.getDate() → Date
Fetches the date of the entry as a Date object
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
date = item.getDate();
console.log(date.getFullYear());
Returns
false if the date is not found from the entry or if it's in invalid format
item.getDescription() → String
Fetches the description of the entry. Prefers summaries, otherwise falls back to full content.
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
description = item.getDescription();
Returns
false if the description or contents are not found from the entry
item.getPermalink() → String
Fetches the link of the entry
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
url = item.getPermalink();
Returns
false if the url is not found from the entry
item.getTitle() → String
Fetches the title of the entry
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
title = item.getTitle();
Returns
false if the title is not found from the entry
item.getUpdateDate() → Date
Fetches the update date of the entry as a Date object
Usage:
var item = feed.getItem(0);
date = item.getUpdateDate();
console.log(date.getFullYear());
Falls back to getDate when update date not found or returns
false if the date is not found from the entry or if it's in invalid format