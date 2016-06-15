This project is unmaintained! If anyone wants to take over please write to andris.reinman@gmail.com to get ownership of this repo and npm package

NodePie

Simple RSS/Atom parser for Node.JS that takes after SimplePie and MagPie.

Installation

npm install nodepie

Compatibility

Good for RSS0.92, RSS2.0, RDF and Atom1.0 feeds.

Tested against Wordpress, Blogger and Feedburner feeds.

Usage

var NodePie = require ( "nodepie" ), xml, feed; xml = require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( "feed.xml" ); feed = new NodePie(xml); feed.init(); console .log(feed.getTitle()); feed.getItems( 0 , 3 ).forEach( function ( item ) { console .log(item.getTitle()); });

API

Constructor

new NodePie(xml[, options])

Where

xml is a String or Buffer containing the feed XML

options is an optional options object

Constructor generates a NodePie object for parsing the feed

Usage

var NodePie = require ( "nodepie" ) feed = new NodePie(xml_contents);

NB! xml should be a Buffer if the XML is not in UTF-8 encoding. If xml is a String it is automatically considered as UTF-8 and the encoding is not converted.

You can overwrite automatic detection of the encoding by setting explicitly it with an options property (only has effect when the input is a Buffer value):

var np = new NodePie(xml_buffer, {encoding: "ISO-8859-1" });

Feed level methods

nodepie.init()

Parses XML and fetches any used namespaces from the object

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init();

nodepie.getDate() → Date

Fetches the update date of the feed and returns it as a Date object

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); date = feed.getDate(); console.log( date .getFullYear());

Returns false if the date is not found from the feed or if it's in invalid format

nodepie.getDescription() → String

Fetches the description of the feed

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); description = feed.getDescription();

Returns false if the description is not found from the feed

nodepie.getEncoding() → String

Returns the encoding for the source feed

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); source_encoding = feed.getEncoding();

NB! The result is always UTF-8, this only indicates the encoding of the source feed file.

nodepie.getHub() → String

Fetches the PubSubHubbub hub of the feed

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); hub = feed.getHub();

Returns false if the hub is not found from the feed

nodepie.getImage() → String

Returns the URL or the feed image or false if not found

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); imageUrl = feed.getImage();

nodepie.getItem(i) → Array

Where

i is the index of the entry

Fetches a NodePie.Item object from defined index or false if the query is out of bounds

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); item = feed.getItem( 0 );

nodepie.getItems([start [,length]]) → Array

Where

start is start index

length indicates how many items to fetch

Fetches NodePie.Item objects from the feed as an array

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); items = feed.getItems( 0 , feed.getItemQuantity( 3 ));

nodepie.getItemQuantity([max]) → Number

Where

max is the maximum number to report

Returns the number of entries in the feed

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity(); total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity( 5 ); total_entries = feed.getItemQuantity( 50 );

nodepie.getPermalink() → String

Fetches the link of the blog

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); url = feed.getPermalink();

Returns false if the url is not found from the feed

nodepie.getSelf() → String

Fetches the rss/atom url of the current feed (useful when the feed is received from PubSubHubbub)

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); hub = feed.getSelf();

Returns false if the url is not found from the feed. Most probably if you have a hub url in the feed, there's also the feed url.

nodepie.getTitle() → String

Fetches the title of the feed

Usage:

var feed = new NodePie(xml_contents); feed.init(); title = feed.getTitle();

Returns false if the title is not found from the feed

Item level methods

item.getAuthor() → String

Fetches the (first) author of the entry

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); author = item.getAuthor();

Returns false if no authors are not found from the entry

item.getAuthors() → Array

Fetches the authors (as an array of strings) of the entry

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); authors = item.getAuthors();

item.getCategory() → String

Fetches the (first) category of the entry.

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); category = item.getCategory();

Returns false if no categories are found from the entry

item.getCategories() → Array

Fetches the categories (as an array of strings) for the entry.

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); categories = item.getCategories();

Returns false if the categories are not found from the entry

item.getComments() → Object

Fetches an object containing links to the HTML comments page and to an Atom/RSS feed of comments for the post

{ html : "http://link_to_html_page" , feed: "http://link_to_comments_feed" }

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem( 0 ); comments = item.getComments(); console .log( "See all comments: " + comments.html);

Returns false if the no information about comments is found from the entry

item.getContents() → String

Fetches the contents of the entry. Prefers full text, otherwise falls back to description.

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); contents = item.getContents();

Returns false if the description or contents are not found from the entry

item.getDate() → Date

Fetches the date of the entry as a Date object

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem( 0 ); date = item.getDate(); console.log( date .getFullYear());

Returns false if the date is not found from the entry or if it's in invalid format

item.getDescription() → String

Fetches the description of the entry. Prefers summaries, otherwise falls back to full content.

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); description = item.getDescription();

Returns false if the description or contents are not found from the entry

item.getPermalink() → String

Fetches the link of the entry

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); url = item.getPermalink();

Returns false if the url is not found from the entry

item.getTitle() → String

Fetches the title of the entry

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem(0); title = item.getTitle();

Returns false if the title is not found from the entry

item.getUpdateDate() → Date

Fetches the update date of the entry as a Date object

Usage:

var item = feed.getItem( 0 ); date = item.getUpdateDate(); console.log( date .getFullYear());