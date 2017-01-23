NodePDF

Down and dirty PDF rendering in Node.js

Installation

npm install nodepdf

Dependencies

PhantomJS

Contsructor API

You can use NodePDF two ways, one is using a contstructor that returns an instance of EventEmitter .

var NodePDF = require ( 'nodepdf' ); var pdf = new NodePDF( 'http://www.google.com' , 'google.pdf' , { 'viewportSize' : { 'width' : 1440 , 'height' : 900 }, 'args' : '--debug=true' }); pdf.on( 'error' , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }); pdf.on( 'done' , function ( pathToFile ) { console .log(pathToFile); }); pdf.on( 'stdout' , function ( stdout ) { }); pdf.on( 'stderr' , function ( stderr ) { });

Or set the content directly instead of using a URL:

var pdf = new NodePDF( null , 'google.pdf' , { 'content' : '<html><body><img src="https://www.google.com/images/srpr/logo11w.png" alt="google"/></body></html>' , 'viewportSize' : { 'width' : 1440 , 'height' : 900 }, });

You can set the header and footer contents as well:

var NodePDF = require ( 'nodepdf' ); var pdf = new NodePDF( 'http://yahoo.com' , 'yahoo.pdf' , { 'viewportSize' : { 'width' : 3000 , 'height' : 9000 }, 'paperSize' : { 'pageFormat' : 'A4' , 'margin' : { 'top' : '2cm' }, 'header' : { 'height' : '1cm' , 'contents' : 'HEADER {currentPage} / {pages}' }, 'footer' : { 'height' : '1cm' , 'contents' : 'FOOTER {currentPage} / {pages}' } }, 'outputQuality' : '80' , 'zoomFactor' : 1.1 });

Callback API

The callback API follows node standard callback signatures using the render() method.

var NodePDF = require ( 'nodepdf' ); NodePDF.render( 'http://www.google.com' , 'google.pdf' , options, function ( err, filePath ) { }); NodePDF.render( 'http://www.google.com' , 'google.pdf' , function ( err, filePath ) { });

As soon the content option is set, the URL is ignored even if you set one.

Options + Defaults

{ 'viewportSize' : { 'width' : 2880 , 'height' : 1440 }, 'paperSize' : { 'format' : 'A4' , 'orientation' : 'portrait' , 'margin' : { 'top' : '1cm' , 'right' : '1cm' , 'bottom' : '1cm' , 'left' : '1cm' } }, 'outputQuality' : '80' , 'zoomFactor' : 1 , 'args' : '' , 'captureDelay' : 400 }

You can set all the properties from here: http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/

Cookies

var NodePDF = require ( 'nodepdf' ); var pdf = new Pdf( 'http://yahoo.com' , 'yahoo.pdf' , { 'cookies' : [ { 'name' : 'Valid-Cookie-Name 1' , 'value' : 'Valid-Cookie-Value 1' , 'domain' : 'localhost' , 'path' : '/foo' , 'httponly' : true , 'secure' : false , 'expires' : ( new Date ()).getTime() + ( 1000 * 60 * 60 ) }, { 'name' : 'Valid-Cookie-Name 2' , 'value' : 'Valid-Cookie-Value 2' , 'domain' : 'localhost' } ] });

PhantomJS Cookie Object description: http://phantomjs.org/api/webpage/property/cookies.html

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 TJ Krusinski <tj@shoflo.tv>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.