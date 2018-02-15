Just include this simple script and IE, macOS Safari, and legacy browser versions will support
<input type="date">, without any dependencies, not even jQuery!
Support dynamically created inputs, so can be used in single page applications.
Forked from html5-simple-date-input-polyfill. Continuing as a separate project.
Try it in IE, macOS Safari, and legacy browser versions.
npm install --save nodep-date-input-polyfill
Add to your project:
Webpack / Rollup / Babel / ES:
import 'nodep-date-input-polyfill';
Webpack 1 / Browserify:
require('nodep-date-input-polyfill');
Script Tag: Copy
nodep-date-input-polyfill.dist.js from
node_modules and
include it anywhere in your HTML.
This package also supports AMD.
bower install nodep-date-input-polyfill
Easily Stylable: These are the default styles, which you may override with your own.
Polyfills
valueAsDate and
valueAsNumber:
Learn more about these properties.
They behave as getters and setters.
Keyboard Shortcuts:
Esc will hide the datepicker.
Up/Down will
increment/decrement the date by one day.
Localization: Specify the datepicker's locale by setting the
lang attribute of the
<input> or any of its parent nodes.
`<input type="date" lang="en" />`
`<body lang="en">`
The default locale is `en`.
The rendered date format will automatically adhere to the given locale.
Currently supported locales include:
* English (US / UK)
* Chinese (Simplified / Simplified Informal / Traditional)
* Japanese
* Spanish
* Portuguese
* Hindi
* German
* Dutch
* Danish
* Turkish
* Ukrainian
* French
* Italian
* Polish
* Czech
* Russian
getAttribute and
setAttribute will only reflect the field's text content.
In order to work with the field's underlying value, you must get/set its
value,
valueAsDate, or
valueAsNumber properties.
Per the native implementation, polyfilled date fields will only accept
values in the format
yyyy-MM-dd.
If a user dirties a date field by typing into it manually, the browser will no longer allow the polyfill to populate the field from the datepicker.
The polyfill will not attempt to solve this on its own.
One potential workaround that you may choose to adopt
is to prevent typing entirely:
```js
el.addEventListener('keydown', (e)=> e.preventDefault());
```
When submitting an HTML form, the browser will submit the date field's
value
attribute (i.e. its text content), not the normalized content of the field's
value property.
If you don't want that, one potential workaround is to change
the attribute upon form submission:
```js
el.form.addEventListener('submit', (e)=> el.setAttribute('value', el.value));
```
Run
npm start or, for Cloud9 IDE users:
npm run start-c9
Run
npm run build
Please submit PRs with new localizations! Open
locales.js to add more.
File an issue on GitHub if anything is unclear.
Some words of appreciation for those who have submitted tickets, pull requests, and new localizations. The library is more robust and helpful to everyone because of those who choose to help out.