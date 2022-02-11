nodemw

MediaWiki API client written in node.js

Requirements

node.js

Installation

Using npm

npm install nodemw

Or Download the latest stable version via GitHub.

Development version

git clone https://github.com/macbre/nodemw.git

Features

HTTP requests are stored in the queue and performed in parallel with limited number of "threads" (i.e. there's no risk of flooding the server)

articles creation / edit / move / delete

file uploads (using given content or via provided URL)

Special:Log processing

listing articles in categories

and much more

Where it's used

Over 10k edits on Poznań Wiki as Pyrabot - scripts repository

First script

An example script can be found in /examples directory.

cd examples node pagesInCategory.js

You can enter debug mode by setting DEBUG enviromental variable:

DEBUG=1 node examples/pagesInCategory.js

You can enter dry-run mode (all "write" operations like edits and uploads will be disabled) by setting DRY_RUN environmental variable (or dryRun entry in the config):

DRY_RUN=1 node examples/pagesInCategory.js

Running unit tests

npm test

How to use it?

Creating a bot instance

var bot = require ( 'nodemw' ); var client = new bot({ protocol : 'https' , server : 'en.wikipedia.org' , path : '/w' , debug : false }); client.getArticle( 'foo' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } });

Config file

nodemw can use config files as well as objects directly provided to bot object constructor.

var client = new bot( 'config.js' );

Config file is a JSON-encoded object with the following fields (see /examples/config-DIST.js file):

{ "protocol" : "https" , "server" : "en.wikipedia.org" , "path" : "/w" , "debug" : false , "username" : "foo" , "password" : "bar" , "domain" : "auth.bar.net" , "userAgent" : "Custom UA" , "concurrency" : 5 }

Making direct API calls

nodemw allows you make direct calls to MediaWiki API (example querying Semantic MediaWiki API):

var bot = require ( 'nodemw' ), client = new bot({ server : 'semantic-mediawiki.org' , path : '/w' }), params = { action : 'ask' , query : '[[Modification date::+]]|?Modification date|sort=Modification date|order=desc' }; client.api.call(params , function ( err /* Error instance or null */ , info /* processed query result */ , next /* more results? */ , data /* raw data */ ) { console .log(data && data.query && data.query.results); });

Bot methods

The last parameter of each function in nodemw API is a callback which will be fired when the requested action is done.

Callbacks use node.js style - err is always passed as the first argument.

Log-in using given credentials - read more

Gets the list of all categories on a wiki

Gets the list of all pages from the main namespace (excludes redirects) - read more

Gets the list of pages in a given category - read more

Gets the list of pages in a given namespace - read more

Gets the list of pages by a given prefix - read more

Gets the list of pages that transclude the given pages - read more

Gets article content and redirect info - read more

Gets all revisions of a given article - read more

Gets all categories a given article is in - read more

Gets all info of a given article - read more

Creates / edits an article (and mark the edit as minor if minor is set to true) - read more

Adds given content to the end of the page - read more

Adds given content to the beginning of the page - read more

Add a Flow topic - read more

Deletes an article - read more

Purge a given list of articles (titles or page IDs can be provided) - read more

By providing Category:Foo as titles argument you can purge all pages in a given category (available since MW 1.21)

Send an email to an user - read more

Returns token required for a number of MediaWiki API operations - read more / for MW 1.24+

Gets information about current bot's user (including rights and rate limits) - read more

Gets information about a specific user (including rights, current block, groups) - read more

Gets information about specific users (including rights, current block, groups) - read more

Create account using given credentials - read more

Moves (aka renames) given article - read more

Gets list of all images on a wiki

Gets list of all articles using given image

Get list of all images that are used on a given page - read more

Gets metadata (including uploader, size, dimensions and EXIF data) of given image

Get entries form Special:Log - read more

Returns XML with preprocessed wikitext - read more

Returns parsed wikitext - read more

Makes a GET request to provided resource and returns its content.

Returns entries from recent changes (starting from a given point)

Returns site information entries - read more

Returns site statistics (number of articles, edits etc) - read more

Returns the version of MediaWiki given site uses - read more

Returns entries from QueryPage-based special pages

bot.upload(filename, content, summary / or extraParams /, callback)

Uploads a given raw content as a File:[filename] - read more

bot.uploadByUrl(filename, url, summary / or extraParams /, callback)

Uploads a given external resource as a File:[filename]

Uploads a given video as a File:[filename] (Wikia-specific API)

Gets a value of a given template parameter from article's preparsed content (see expandTemplates)

Gets all external links used in article

Gets all articles that links to given article

Performs a search

Helpers

Gets config entry value (returns def value if not found)

Sets config entry value

Returns a diff colored using ANSI colors (powered by diff)

They're grouped in bot.wikia "namespace".

Get wiki-specific settings (like ThemeDesigner colors and hubs).

Get information (avatar, number of edits) about a given user

Get information (avatar, number of edits) about a given set of users (by their IDs)