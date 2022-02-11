MediaWiki API client written in node.js
npm install nodemw
Or Download the latest stable version via GitHub.
git clone https://github.com/macbre/nodemw.git
An example script can be found in
/examples directory.
cd examples
node pagesInCategory.js
You can enter debug mode by setting
DEBUG enviromental variable:
DEBUG=1 node examples/pagesInCategory.js
You can enter dry-run mode (all "write" operations like edits and uploads will be disabled) by setting
DRY_RUN environmental variable (or
dryRun entry in the config):
DRY_RUN=1 node examples/pagesInCategory.js
npm test
var bot = require('nodemw');
// pass configuration object
var client = new bot({
protocol: 'https', // Wikipedia now enforces HTTPS
server: 'en.wikipedia.org', // host name of MediaWiki-powered site
path: '/w', // path to api.php script
debug: false // is more verbose when set to true
});
client.getArticle('foo', function(err, data) {
// error handling
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
// ...
});
nodemw can use config files as well as objects directly provided to
bot object constructor.
// read config from external file
var client = new bot('config.js');
Config file is a JSON-encoded object with the following fields (see
/examples/config-DIST.js file):
{
"protocol": "https", // default to 'http'
"server": "en.wikipedia.org", // host name of MediaWiki-powered site
"path": "/w", // path to api.php script
"debug": false, // is more verbose when set to true
"username": "foo", // account to be used when logIn is called (optional)
"password": "bar", // password to be used when logIn is called (optional)
"domain" : "auth.bar.net", // domain to be used when logIn is called (optional)
"userAgent": "Custom UA", // define custom bot's user agent
"concurrency": 5 // how many API requests can be run in parallel (defaults to 3)
}
nodemw allows you make direct calls to MediaWiki API (example querying Semantic MediaWiki API):
var bot = require('nodemw'),
client = new bot({
server: 'semantic-mediawiki.org',
path: '/w'
}),
params = {
action: 'ask',
query: '[[Modification date::+]]|?Modification date|sort=Modification date|order=desc'
};
client.api.call(params /* api.php parameters */, function(err /* Error instance or null */, info /* processed query result */, next /* more results? */, data /* raw data */) {
console.log(data && data.query && data.query.results);
});
The last parameter of each function in nodemw API is a callback which will be fired when the requested action is done.
Callbacks use node.js style -
err is always passed as the first argument.
Log-in using given credentials - read more
Gets the list of all categories on a wiki
Gets the list of all pages from the main namespace (excludes redirects) - read more
Gets the list of pages in a given category - read more
Gets the list of pages in a given namespace - read more
Gets the list of pages by a given prefix - read more
Gets the list of pages that transclude the given pages - read more
Gets article content and redirect info - read more
Gets all revisions of a given article - read more
Gets all categories a given article is in - read more
Gets all info of a given article - read more
Creates / edits an article (and mark the edit as minor if minor is set to true) - read more
Adds given content to the end of the page - read more
Adds given content to the beginning of the page - read more
Add a Flow topic - read more
Deletes an article - read more
Purge a given list of articles (titles or page IDs can be provided) - read more
By providing
Category:Fooas
titlesargument you can purge all pages in a given category (available since MW 1.21)
Send an email to an user - read more
Returns token required for a number of MediaWiki API operations - read more / for MW 1.24+
Gets information about current bot's user (including rights and rate limits) - read more
Gets information about a specific user (including rights, current block, groups) - read more
Gets information about specific users (including rights, current block, groups) - read more
Create account using given credentials - read more
Moves (aka renames) given article - read more
Gets list of all images on a wiki
Gets list of all articles using given image
Get list of all images that are used on a given page - read more
Gets metadata (including uploader, size, dimensions and EXIF data) of given image
Get entries form Special:Log - read more
Returns XML with preprocessed wikitext - read more
Returns parsed wikitext - read more
Makes a GET request to provided resource and returns its content.
Returns entries from recent changes (starting from a given point)
Returns site information entries - read more
Returns site statistics (number of articles, edits etc) - read more
Returns the version of MediaWiki given site uses - read more
Returns entries from QueryPage-based special pages
Uploads a given raw content as a File:[filename] - read more
Uploads a given external resource as a File:[filename]
Uploads a given video as a File:[filename] (Wikia-specific API)
Gets a value of a given template parameter from article's preparsed content (see expandTemplates)
Gets all external links used in article
Gets all articles that links to given article
Performs a search
Gets config entry value (returns
def value if not found)
Sets config entry value
Returns a diff colored using ANSI colors (powered by diff)
They're grouped in
bot.wikia"namespace".
Get wiki-specific settings (like ThemeDesigner colors and hubs).
Get information (avatar, number of edits) about a given user
Get information (avatar, number of edits) about a given set of users (by their IDs)