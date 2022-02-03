Nodemon Webpack Plugin

Uses Nodemon to watch and restart your module's output file (presumably a server), but only when webpack is in watch mode (ie, --watch ).

Saves the need for installing, configuring and running Nodemon as a separate process.

Installation

npm install nodemon-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

const NodemonPlugin = require ( 'nodemon-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './src/server.js' , output : { path : path.resolve( './dist' ), filename : 'server.js' , }, plugins : [ new NodemonPlugin(), ], };

Then:

webpack --watch

Modes

Zero-config mode

new NodemonPlugin();

Will watch and restart the output file.

With config

Provide a Nodemon config object, like so:

new NodemonPlugin({ script : './dist/server.js' , watch : path.resolve( './dist' ), args : [ 'demo' ], nodeArgs : [ '--debug=9222' ], ignore : [ '*.js.map' ], ext : 'js,njk,json' , delay : '1000' , verbose : true , env : { NODE_ENV : 'development' , }, });