nwp

nodemon-webpack-plugin

by Roey Izhaki
4.7.0 (see all)

A webpack plugin that uses Nodemon to start and reload the server.

Overview

Showing:

118K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Nodemon Webpack Plugin

GitHub Workflow Status

Uses Nodemon to watch and restart your module's output file (presumably a server), but only when webpack is in watch mode (ie, --watch).

Saves the need for installing, configuring and running Nodemon as a separate process.

Installation

npm install nodemon-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

const NodemonPlugin = require('nodemon-webpack-plugin'); // Ding

module.exports = {
  entry: './src/server.js',
  output: {
    path: path.resolve('./dist'),
    filename: 'server.js',
  },
  plugins: [
    new NodemonPlugin(), // Dong
  ],
};

Then:

$ webpack --watch

Modes

Zero-config mode

new NodemonPlugin();

Will watch and restart the output file.

With config

Provide a Nodemon config object, like so:

new NodemonPlugin({
  // If using more than one entry, you can specify
  // which output file will be restarted.
  script: './dist/server.js',

  // What to watch.
  watch: path.resolve('./dist'),

  // Arguments to pass to the script being watched.
  args: ['demo'],

  // Node arguments.
  nodeArgs: ['--debug=9222'],

  // Files to ignore.
  ignore: ['*.js.map'],

  // Extensions to watch.
  ext: 'js,njk,json',

  // Unlike the cli option, delay here is in milliseconds (also note that it's a string).
  // Here's 1 second delay:
  delay: '1000',

  // Detailed log.
  verbose: true,

  // Environment variables to pass to the script to be restarted
  env: {
    NODE_ENV: 'development',
  },
});

For a full list of options, see Nodemon's type definitions (Settings interface).

