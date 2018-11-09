Sign up for a SparkPost account and visit our Developer Hub for more resources.

SparkPost transport for Nodemailer

Usage

Install

npm install nodemailer-sparkpost-transport

Create a Nodemailer transport object

var nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); var sparkPostTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-sparkpost-transport' ); var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(sparkPostTransport(options));

where:

options defines connection default transmission properties sparkPostApiKey - SparkPost API Key. If not provided, it will use the SPARKPOST_API_KEY env var. endpoint - The endpoint to use for the SparkPost API requests. If you have a SparkPost EU account, set this to https://api.eu.sparkpost.com (optional) campaign_id - Name of the campaign (optional) metadata - Transmission level metadata containing key/value pairs (optional) options - JSON object in which transmission options are defined (optional) substitution_data - Key/value pairs that are provided to the substitution engine (optional) For more information, see the SparkPost API Documentation for Transmissions



Send a message

transport.sendMail({ from : 'me@here.com' , to : 'you@there.com' , subject : 'Very important stuff' , text : 'Plain text' , html : 'Rich taggery' }, function ( err, info ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error: ' + err); } else { console .log( 'Success: ' + info); } });

Read more about Nodemailer's sendMail() method here.

Additional Options

The SparkPost Nodemailer transport also supports a few SparkPost-specific sendMail() options in both the transport constructor and the 'sendMail()` method.

Note: sendMail() options override their constructor counterparts: