Sign up for a SparkPost account and visit our Developer Hub for more resources.
npm install nodemailer-sparkpost-transport
var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
var sparkPostTransport = require('nodemailer-sparkpost-transport');
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(sparkPostTransport(options));
where:
options defines connection default transmission properties
sparkPostApiKey - SparkPost API Key. If not provided, it will use the
SPARKPOST_API_KEY env var.
endpoint - The endpoint to use for the SparkPost API requests. If you have a SparkPost EU account, set this to
https://api.eu.sparkpost.com (optional)
campaign_id - Name of the campaign (optional)
metadata - Transmission level metadata containing key/value pairs (optional)
options - JSON object in which transmission options are defined (optional)
substitution_data - Key/value pairs that are provided to the substitution engine (optional)
For more information, see the SparkPost API Documentation for Transmissions
transport.sendMail({
from: 'me@here.com',
to: 'you@there.com',
subject: 'Very important stuff',
text: 'Plain text',
html: 'Rich taggery'
}, function(err, info) {
if (err) {
console.log('Error: ' + err);
} else {
console.log('Success: ' + info);
}
});
Read more about Nodemailer's
sendMail() method here.
The SparkPost Nodemailer transport also supports a few SparkPost-specific
sendMail() options in both the transport constructor and the 'sendMail()` method.
Note:
sendMail() options override their constructor counterparts:
campaign_id - Overrides for constructor option
metadata - Override for constructor option
options - Override for constructor option
substitution_data - Override for constructor option