openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nodemailer-sparkpost-transport

by SparkPost
2.2.0 (see all)

Sparkpost transport for Nodemailer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sign up for a SparkPost account and visit our Developer Hub for more resources.

SparkPost transport for Nodemailer

nodemailer-sparkpost-transport

Build Status NPM version

Usage

Install

npm install nodemailer-sparkpost-transport

Create a Nodemailer transport object

var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
var sparkPostTransport = require('nodemailer-sparkpost-transport');
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(sparkPostTransport(options));

where:

  • options defines connection default transmission properties

    • sparkPostApiKey - SparkPost API Key. If not provided, it will use the SPARKPOST_API_KEY env var.
    • endpoint - The endpoint to use for the SparkPost API requests. If you have a SparkPost EU account, set this to https://api.eu.sparkpost.com (optional)
    • campaign_id - Name of the campaign (optional)
    • metadata - Transmission level metadata containing key/value pairs (optional)
    • options - JSON object in which transmission options are defined (optional)
    • substitution_data - Key/value pairs that are provided to the substitution engine (optional)

    For more information, see the SparkPost API Documentation for Transmissions

Send a message

transport.sendMail({
  from: 'me@here.com',
  to: 'you@there.com',
  subject: 'Very important stuff',
  text: 'Plain text',
  html: 'Rich taggery'
}, function(err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.log('Error: ' + err);
  } else {
    console.log('Success: ' + info);
  }
});

Read more about Nodemailer's sendMail() method here.

Additional Options

The SparkPost Nodemailer transport also supports a few SparkPost-specific sendMail() options in both the transport constructor and the 'sendMail()` method.

Note: sendMail() options override their constructor counterparts:

  • options
    • campaign_id - Overrides for constructor option
    • metadata - Override for constructor option
    • options - Override for constructor option
    • substitution_data - Override for constructor option

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial