A Postmark transport for Nodemailer.

Requirements

version Node.js peerDependencies 5.x 12+ nodemailer >=4.x 4.x 10+ nodemailer >=4.x 3.x 8+ nodemailer >=4.x 2.x 6+ nodemailer >=4.x >=1.3 <2 4+ <1.3 0.10+

Migrating from version 1.x

Install

npm install nodemailer-postmark-transport

Examples

Quickstart

; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const postmarkTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-postmark-transport' ); const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({ auth : { apiKey : 'key' } })); const mail = { from : 'john.doe@example.org' , to : 'jane.doe@example.org' , subject : 'Hello' , text : 'Hello' , html : '<h1>Hello</h1>' }; transport.sendMail(mail, function ( err, info ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(info); } }); try { const info = await transport.sendMail(mail); console .log(info); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

Using Postmark templates feature

Read about Postmark templates here: Special delivery: Postmark templates. Read more about template alias here: How do I use a template alias?

; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const postmarkTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-postmark-transport' ); const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({ auth : { apiKey : 'key' } })); let mail = { from : 'john.doe@example.org' , to : 'jane.doe@example.org' , templateId : 1234 , templateModel : { foo : 'bar' } }; let mail = { from : 'john.doe@example.org' , to : 'jane.doe@example.org' , templateAlias : 'buzz' , templateModel : { foo : 'bar' } }; transport.sendMail(mail, function ( err, info ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(info); } });

Using attachments

References to nodemailer attachments docs and Postmark attachments docs

; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const postmarkTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-postmark-transport' ); const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({ auth : { apiKey : 'key' } })); const mail = { from : 'john.doe@example.org' , to : 'jane.doe@example.org' , subject : 'Hello' , text : 'Hello, This email contains attachments' , html : '<h1>Hello, This email contains attachments</h1>' , attachments : [ { path : 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=' , cid : 'cid:molo.txt' } ] }; transport.sendMail(mail, function ( err, info ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(info); } });

Access to Postmark.js client

You can find more details about Postmark.js in documentation here

; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const postmarkTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-postmark-transport' ); const transporter = postmarkTransport({ auth : { apiKey : 'key' } }); const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(transporter);

Provide Postmark.js client with custom client options

Postmark.js library allows to specify configuration options for its server client. You can get more details about possible values here and default values here

; const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const postmarkTransport = require ( 'nodemailer-postmark-transport' ); const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({ auth : { apiKey : 'key' }, postmarkOptions : { timeout : 60 } }));

Contributors

