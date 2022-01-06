A Postmark transport for Nodemailer.
|version
|Node.js
|peerDependencies
|5.x
|12+
|nodemailer >=4.x
|4.x
|10+
|nodemailer >=4.x
|3.x
|8+
|nodemailer >=4.x
|2.x
|6+
|nodemailer >=4.x
|>=1.3 <2
|4+
|<1.3
|0.10+
npm install nodemailer-postmark-transport
'use strict';
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
auth: {
apiKey: 'key'
}
}));
const mail = {
from: 'john.doe@example.org',
to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
subject: 'Hello',
text: 'Hello',
html: '<h1>Hello</h1>'
};
// callback style
transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log(info);
}
});
// async/await style
try {
const info = await transport.sendMail(mail);
console.log(info);
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
Read about Postmark templates here: Special delivery: Postmark templates. Read more about template alias here: How do I use a template alias?
'use strict';
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
auth: {
apiKey: 'key'
}
}));
// using templateId
let mail = {
from: 'john.doe@example.org',
to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
templateId: 1234,
templateModel: {
foo: 'bar'
}
};
// using templateAlias
let mail = {
from: 'john.doe@example.org',
to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
templateAlias: 'buzz',
templateModel: {
foo: 'bar'
}
};
transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log(info);
}
});
References to nodemailer attachments docs and Postmark attachments docs
'use strict';
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
auth: {
apiKey: 'key'
}
}));
const mail = {
from: 'john.doe@example.org',
to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
subject: 'Hello',
text: 'Hello, This email contains attachments',
html: '<h1>Hello, This email contains attachments</h1>',
attachments: [
{
path: 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=',
cid: 'cid:molo.txt'
}
]
};
transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log(info);
}
});
You can find more details about Postmark.js in documentation here
'use strict';
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transporter = postmarkTransport({
auth: {
apiKey: 'key'
}
});
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(transporter);
// transporter.client -> reference to Postmark.js client
// transport.mailer.transporter.client -> reference to Postmark.js client
Postmark.js library allows to specify configuration options for its server client. You can get more details about possible values here and default values here
'use strict';
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
auth: {
apiKey: 'key'
},
postmarkOptions: {
timeout: 60
}
}));
