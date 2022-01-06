openbase logo
Readme

nodemailer-postmark-transport

A Postmark transport for Nodemailer.

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status devDependencies Status peerDependencies Status npm version Known Vulnerabilities Codacy Badge

Requirements

versionNode.jspeerDependencies
5.x12+nodemailer >=4.x
4.x10+nodemailer >=4.x
3.x8+nodemailer >=4.x
2.x6+nodemailer >=4.x
>=1.3 <24+
<1.30.10+

Migrating from version 1.x

Please see CHANGELOG for more details.

Install

npm install nodemailer-postmark-transport

Examples

Quickstart

'use strict';

const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  }
}));
const mail = {
  from: 'john.doe@example.org',
  to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
  subject: 'Hello',
  text: 'Hello',
  html: '<h1>Hello</h1>'
};

// callback style
transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log(info);
  }
});

// async/await style
try {
  const info = await transport.sendMail(mail);
  console.log(info);
} catch (err) {
  console.error(err);
}

Using Postmark templates feature

Read about Postmark templates here: Special delivery: Postmark templates. Read more about template alias here: How do I use a template alias?

'use strict';

const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  }
}));

// using templateId
let mail = {
  from: 'john.doe@example.org',
  to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
  templateId: 1234,
  templateModel: {
    foo: 'bar'
  }
};

// using templateAlias
let mail = {
  from: 'john.doe@example.org',
  to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
  templateAlias: 'buzz',
  templateModel: {
    foo: 'bar'
  }
};

transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log(info);
  }
});

Using attachments

References to nodemailer attachments docs and Postmark attachments docs

'use strict';

const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  }
}));
const mail = {
  from: 'john.doe@example.org',
  to: 'jane.doe@example.org',
  subject: 'Hello',
  text: 'Hello, This email contains attachments',
  html: '<h1>Hello, This email contains attachments</h1>',
  attachments: [
    {
      path: 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=',
      cid: 'cid:molo.txt'
    }
  ]
};

transport.sendMail(mail, function (err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log(info);
  }
});

Access to Postmark.js client

You can find more details about Postmark.js in documentation here

'use strict';

const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transporter = postmarkTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  }
});
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(transporter);

// transporter.client -> reference to Postmark.js client
// transport.mailer.transporter.client -> reference to Postmark.js client

Provide Postmark.js client with custom client options

Postmark.js library allows to specify configuration options for its server client. You can get more details about possible values here and default values here

'use strict';

const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const postmarkTransport = require('nodemailer-postmark-transport');
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport(postmarkTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  },
  postmarkOptions: {
    timeout: 60
  }
}));

Contributors

List of project's contributors!

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) Alexey Kucherenko

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

