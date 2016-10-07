Mock nodemailer-transport, for testing services that rely on nodemailer.

describe( 'mock-transport' , function ( ) { it( 'should store configuration options so that they can be asserted against' , function ( ) { var transport = mockTransport({ foo : 'bar' }); transport.options.foo.should.equal( 'bar' ); }); it( 'should store emails sent with nodemailer, so that they can be asserted against' , function ( ) { var transport = mockTransport({ foo : 'bar' }); var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(transport); transporter.sendMail({ from : 'sender@address' , to : 'receiver@address' , subject : 'hello' , text : 'hello world!' }); transport.sentMail.length.should.equal( 1 ); transport.sentMail[ 0 ].data.to.should.equal( 'receiver@address' ); transport.sentMail[ 0 ].message.content.should.equal( 'hello world!' ); }); it( 'should return an error and not send an email if there is no `to` in the mail data object' , function ( ) { var transport = mockTransport({ foo : 'bar' }); var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(transport); transporter.sendMail({ from : 'sender@address' , subject : 'hello' , text : 'hello world!' }); transport.sentMail.length.should.equal( 0 ); }); });