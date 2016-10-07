openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nmt

nodemailer-mock-transport

by Benjamin E. Coe
1.3.0 (see all)

mock-mailer for putting tests around services that use node-mailer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nodemailer-mock-transport

Build Status Coverage Status

Mock nodemailer-transport, for testing services that rely on nodemailer.

describe('mock-transport', function() {
  it('should store configuration options so that they can be asserted against', function() {
    var transport = mockTransport({
      foo: 'bar'
    });
    transport.options.foo.should.equal('bar');
  });

  it('should store emails sent with nodemailer, so that they can be asserted against', function() {
    var transport = mockTransport({
      foo: 'bar'
    });

    var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(transport);

    transporter.sendMail({
      from: 'sender@address',
      to: 'receiver@address',
      subject: 'hello',
      text: 'hello world!'
    });

    transport.sentMail.length.should.equal(1);
    transport.sentMail[0].data.to.should.equal('receiver@address');
    transport.sentMail[0].message.content.should.equal('hello world!');
  });

  it('should return an error and not send an email if there is no `to` in the mail data object', function () {
    var transport = mockTransport({
      foo: 'bar'
    });

    var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(transport);

    transporter.sendMail({
      from: 'sender@address',
      subject: 'hello',
      text: 'hello world!'
    });

    transport.sentMail.length.should.equal(0);
  });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial