Easy as pie
nodemailer mock for unit testing your Node.js applications.
npm install nodemailer-mock --save-dev
yarn add -D nodemailer-mock
Depending on your mock configuration
nodemailer-mock may, or may not, have access to
nodemailer when it is loaded. For example, using
mockery you can replace
nodemailer with
require('nodemailer-mock'), however in
jest you will need to inject
nodemailer using
module.exports = require('nodemailer-mock').getMockFor(require('nodemailer'));
Use with test suites like
jest and
mocha. There are some special methods available on the mocked module to help with testing. They are under the
.mock key of the mocked
nodemailer.
nodemailerMock.mock.reset()
nodemailerMock.mock.getSentMail()
nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFailOnce()
transport.sendMail()
nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFail({boolean} shouldFail)
transport.sendMail()
true, return error
false, return success
nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFailCheck({Function} (email)=>{})
transport.sendMail()
true, return error
false, return success
nodemailerMock.mock.setMockedVerify({boolean} isMocked)
transport.verify() should be mocked or passed through to
nodemailer
true, use a mocked callback
false, pass through to a real
nodemailer transport
nodemailerMock.mock.setSuccessResponse({Mixed} success)
transport.sendMail()
nodemailerMock.mock.setFailResponse({Error} err)
Error that is returned in the callback for
transport.sendMail()
Note that the
.mockmethods in previous versions are aliased to the new names.
Version 1.5+ returns an
Errorobject on error rather than a string.
The mocked module behaves in a similar fashion to other transports provided by
nodemailer.
setup test
const nodemailerMock = require('nodemailer-mock');
const transport = nodemailerMock.createTransport();
// the email you want to send
const email = ... // <-- your email here
use nodestyle callbacks
// send with nodestyle callback
transport.sendMail(email, function(err, info) {
if (err) {
return console.log('Error!', err, info);
}
return console.log('Success!', info);
}
// verify with nodestyle callback
transport.verify(function(err, success) {
if (err) {
return console.log('Error!', err);
}
return console.log('Success!', success);
});
use promises
// send with promises
transport.sendMail(email)
.then(function(info) {
console.log('Success!', info);
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log('Error!', err);
});
// verify with promises
transport.verify()
.then(function(success) {
console.log('Success!', success);
});
.catch(function(err) {
console.log('Error!', err);
});
use async/await
// send an email with async / wait
try {
const info = await transport.sendMail(email);
} catch (err) {
console.log('Error!', err);
}
// verify with async / wait
try {
const info = await transport.verify();
} catch (err) {
console.log('Error!', err);
}
To use
nodemailer-mock in your tests you will need to mock
nodemailer with it. There are working examples using
jest and
./examples/ folder of the project. The
jest code is in
./examples/__mocks__ and
./examples/__tests__, and the
mocha tests are in
./examples/test. You will need to
npm i -D jest and/or
npm i -D mockery to run the examples, and with a shortcut of
npm run example:jest and
npm run example:mocha.
To mock
nodemailer using
jest create a file called
./__mocks__/nodemailer.js that exports the mocked module:
/**
* Jest Mock
* ./__mocks__/nodemailer.js
**/
// load the real nodemailer
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
// pass it in when creating the mock using getMockFor()
const nodemailerMock = require('nodemailer-mock').getMockFor(nodemailer);
// export the mocked module
module.exports = nodemailerMock;
Once the mock file is created all calls to
nodemailer from your tests will return the mocked module. To access to mock functions, just load it in your test file.
/**
* Jest Test
* ./__tests__/my-test.js
**/
const { mock } = require('nodemailer');
test('Send an email using the mocked nodemailer', async () => {
/* ... run your tests that send emails here */
// check the mock for our sent emails
const sentEmails = mock.getSentMail();
// there should be one
expect(sentEmails.length).toBe(1);
// and it should match the to address
expect(sentEmails[0].to).toBe('justin@to.com');
});
Here is an example of using a mocked
nodemailer class in a
mocha test using
mockery. Make sure that any modules that
require()'s a mocked module must be called AFTER the module is mocked or node will use the unmocked version from the module cache. Note that this example uses
async/await. See the module tests for additional example code.
/**
* Mocha Test / Mockery Mock
* ./test/my-test.js
**/
const should = require('should');
const mockery = require('mockery');
const nodemailerMock = require('nodemailer-mock');
describe('Tests that send email', async () {
/* This could be an app, Express, etc. It should be
instantiated *after* nodemailer is mocked. */
let app = null;
before(async () {
// Enable mockery to mock objects
mockery.enable({
warnOnUnregistered: false,
});
/* Once mocked, any code that calls require('nodemailer')
will get our nodemailerMock */
mockery.registerMock('nodemailer', nodemailerMock)
/*
##################
### IMPORTANT! ###
##################
*/
/* Make sure anything that uses nodemailer is loaded here,
after it is mocked just above... */
const someModuleThatRequiresNodemailer = require('some-module-that-requires-nodemailer');
});
afterEach(async () {
// Reset the mock back to the defaults after each test
nodemailerMock.mock.reset();
});
after(async () {
// Remove our mocked nodemailer and disable mockery
mockery.deregisterAll();
mockery.disable();
});
it('should send an email using nodemailer-mock', async () {
// call a service that uses nodemailer
const response = ... // <-- your email code here
// a fake test for something on our response
response.value.should.be.exactly('value');
// get the array of emails we sent
const sentMail = nodemailerMock.mock.getSentMail();
// we should have sent one email
sentMail.length.should.be.exactly(1);
// check the email for something
sentMail[0].property.should.be.exactly('foobar');
});
it('should fail to send an email using nodemailer-mock', async () {
// tell the mock class to return an error
const err = new Error('My custom error');
nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFailOnce();
nodemailerMock.mock.setFailResponse(err);
// call a service that uses nodemailer
var response = ... // <-- your code here
// a fake test for something on our response
response.error.should.be.exactly(err);
});
/* this will not work with jest as all nodemailers are mocked */
it('should verify using the real nodemailer transport', async () {
// tell the mock class to pass verify requests to nodemailer
nodemailerMock.mock.setMockedVerify(false);
// call a service that uses nodemailer
var response = ... // <-- your code here
/* calls to transport.verify() will be passed through,
transport.sendMail() is still mocked */
});
});