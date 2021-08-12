Easy as pie nodemailer mock for unit testing your Node.js applications.

install

npm install nodemailer-mock --save-dev

yarn add -D nodemailer-mock

module loading

Depending on your mock configuration nodemailer-mock may, or may not, have access to nodemailer when it is loaded. For example, using mockery you can replace nodemailer with require('nodemailer-mock') , however in jest you will need to inject nodemailer using module.exports = require('nodemailer-mock').getMockFor(require('nodemailer'));

mock api

Use with test suites like jest and mocha . There are some special methods available on the mocked module to help with testing. They are under the .mock key of the mocked nodemailer .

nodemailerMock.mock.reset() resets the mock class to default values

nodemailerMock.mock.getSentMail() returns an array of sent emails during your tests, since the last reset

nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFailOnce() will return an error on the next call to transport.sendMail()

nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFail({boolean} shouldFail) indicate if errors should be returned for subsequent calls to transport.sendMail() if true , return error if false , return success

nodemailerMock.mock.setShouldFailCheck({Function} (email)=>{}) indicate if the specific email passed to the function should fail the call to transport.sendMail() if function returns true , return error if function returns false , return success

nodemailerMock.mock.setMockedVerify({boolean} isMocked) determine if a call to transport.verify() should be mocked or passed through to nodemailer if true , use a mocked callback if false , pass through to a real nodemailer transport

nodemailerMock.mock.setSuccessResponse({Mixed} success) set the success message that is returned in the callback for transport.sendMail()

nodemailerMock.mock.setFailResponse({Error} err) set the Error that is returned in the callback for transport.sendMail()



Note that the .mock methods in previous versions are aliased to the new names.

Version 1.5+ returns an Error object on error rather than a string.

usage

The mocked module behaves in a similar fashion to other transports provided by nodemailer .

setup test

const nodemailerMock = require ( 'nodemailer-mock' ); const transport = nodemailerMock.createTransport(); const email = ...

use nodestyle callbacks

transport.sendMail(email, function ( err, info ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'Error!' , err, info); } return console .log( 'Success!' , info); } transport.verify( function ( err, success ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'Error!' , err); } return console .log( 'Success!' , success); });

use promises

transport.sendMail(email) .then( function ( info ) { console .log( 'Success!' , info); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error!' , err); }); transport.verify() .then( function ( success ) { console .log( 'Success!' , success); }); .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error!' , err); });

use async/await

try { const info = await transport.sendMail(email); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error!' , err); } try { const info = await transport.verify(); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error!' , err); }

example tests using mocked module

To use nodemailer-mock in your tests you will need to mock nodemailer with it. There are working examples using jest and jest in the ./examples/ folder of the project. The jest code is in ./examples/__mocks__ and ./examples/__tests__ , and the mocha tests are in ./examples/test . You will need to npm i -D jest and/or npm i -D mockery to run the examples, and with a shortcut of npm run example:jest and npm run example:mocha .

example using jest

To mock nodemailer using jest create a file called ./__mocks__/nodemailer.js that exports the mocked module:

const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const nodemailerMock = require ( 'nodemailer-mock' ).getMockFor(nodemailer); module .exports = nodemailerMock;

Once the mock file is created all calls to nodemailer from your tests will return the mocked module. To access to mock functions, just load it in your test file.

const { mock } = require ( 'nodemailer' ); test( 'Send an email using the mocked nodemailer' , async () => { const sentEmails = mock.getSentMail(); expect(sentEmails.length).toBe( 1 ); expect(sentEmails[ 0 ].to).toBe( 'justin@to.com' ); });

example using mocha and mockery

Here is an example of using a mocked nodemailer class in a mocha test using mockery . Make sure that any modules that require() 's a mocked module must be called AFTER the module is mocked or node will use the unmocked version from the module cache. Note that this example uses async/await . See the module tests for additional example code.