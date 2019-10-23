Markdown plugin for Nodemailer

This applies to Nodemailer v1.0+. This plugin adds an option markdown for the Nodemailer e-mail options. This value will be used to populate text and html so you don't have to.

Install

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-markdown --save

Usage

1. Load the markdown function

var markdown = require ( 'nodemailer-markdown' ).markdown;

2. Attach it as a 'compile' handler for a nodemailer transport object

nodemailerTransport.use( 'compile' , markdown(options))

Where

options - includes options for the marked parser with the following additions: useEmbeddedImages - if true, load or download referenced images and include these as attachments

- includes options for the marked parser with the following additions:

3. Set a markdown value

Any nodemailer content value can be used: String, Buffer, Stream or an object in the form of {path: filepath/url}

var mailOptions1 = { markdown : '# Hello world!



This is a **markdown** message' }; var mailOptions2 = { markdown : { path : __dirname + '/message.md' } };

Example

var nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(); transporter.use( 'compile' , markdown()); transporter.sendMail({ from : 'me@example.com' , to : 'receiver@example.com' , markdown : '# Hello world!



This is a **markdown** message' });

License

MIT