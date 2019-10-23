openbase logo
nodemailer-markdown

by Andris Reinman
1.0.3 (see all)

Adds `markdown` property to Nodemailer e-mail data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

684

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Markdown plugin for Nodemailer

This applies to Nodemailer v1.0+. This plugin adds an option markdown for the Nodemailer e-mail options. This value will be used to populate text and html so you don't have to.

Install

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-markdown --save

Usage

1. Load the markdown function

var markdown = require('nodemailer-markdown').markdown;

2. Attach it as a 'compile' handler for a nodemailer transport object

nodemailerTransport.use('compile', markdown(options))

Where

  • options - includes options for the marked parser with the following additions:
    • useEmbeddedImages - if true, load or download referenced images and include these as attachments

3. Set a markdown value

Any nodemailer content value can be used: String, Buffer, Stream or an object in the form of {path: filepath/url}

var mailOptions1 = {
    markdown: '# Hello world!\n\nThis is a **markdown** message'
};
var mailOptions2 = {
    markdown: {path: __dirname + '/message.md'}
};

Example

var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport();
transporter.use('compile', markdown());
transporter.sendMail({
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'receiver@example.com',
    markdown: '# Hello world!\n\nThis is a **markdown** message'
});

License

MIT

