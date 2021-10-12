openbase logo
nodemailer-mandrill-transport

by Rebelmail
1.2.0

Mandrill transport for Nodemailer

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

nodemailer-mandrill-transport

A Mandrill transport for Nodemailer.

Example

'use strict';

var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');

var mandrillTransport = require('nodemailer-mandrill-transport');

var transport = nodemailer.createTransport(mandrillTransport({
  auth: {
    apiKey: 'key'
  }
}));

transport.sendMail({
  from: 'sender@example.com',
  to: 'user@example.com',
  subject: 'Hello',
  html: '<p>How are you?</p>'
}, function(err, info) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log(info);
  }
});

Using Mandrill API options

It is possible to use any Messages Send Mandrill API option by passing it into the mandrillOptions option. These will be deeply merged over the API call this transport builds for you. For example, this transport enables the async option by default. To disable this,

transport.sendMail({
  mandrillOptions: {
    async: false
  }
}, /* ... */);

Sending Images to Mandrill

To send images as attachments:

transport.sendMail({
  mandrillOptions: {
    images: [
      'type': 'image/png',
      'name': 'IMAGECID',
      'content': 'ZXhhbXBsZSBmaWxl',
    ],
  }
}, /* ... */);

name: image cid:

Reference your attached image in your HTML:

<img src="IMAGECID">

Make sure to use unique cids for your images!

content: a base64 representation of your image.

var fs = require('fs');
var imgBuff = fs.readFileSync('path/to/file');

imgBuff.toString('base64');

Using Mandrill Templates

To send email using templates stored on Mandrill:

transport.sendMail({
  mandrillOptions: {
    template_name: 'MANDRILL_TEMPLATE_SLUG'
  }
}, /* ... */);

