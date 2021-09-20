What is this?

nodemailer is an amazing node module to send emails within any of your nodejs apps. This is the transport plugin that goes with nodemailer to send email using Mailgun's awesomeness! Pow Pow.

How does it work?

Based on this mailgun-js module and the nodemailer module, the Mailgun Transport was born. This is a transport layer, meaning it will allow you to send emails using nodemailer, using the Mailgun API instead of the SMTP protocol!

Nodemailer allows you to write code once and then swap out the transport so you can use different accounts on different providers. On top of that it's a super solid way of sending emails quickly on your node app(s).

The Mailgun transport for nodemailer is great to use when SMTP is blocked on your server or you just prefer the reliability of the web api!

Support the project

I know this is a tiny module but many people use it in production (high5 to all of us) - if you happen to use this module please click the star button - it means a lot to all the contributors

Quickstart - Example

Create a new file, install the dependencies [1] and look at the skeleton code below to get you started quickly!

const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const mg = require ( 'nodemailer-mailgun-transport' ); const auth = { auth : { api_key : 'key-1234123412341234' , domain : 'one of your domain names listed at your https://app.mailgun.com/app/sending/domains' } } const nodemailerMailgun = nodemailer.createTransport(mg(auth)); nodemailerMailgun.sendMail({ from : 'myemail@example.com' , to : 'recipient@domain.com' , cc : 'second@domain.com' , bcc : 'secretagent@company.gov' , subject : 'Hey you, awesome!' , 'replyTo' : 'reply2this@company.com' , html : '<b>Wow Big powerful letters</b>' , text : 'Mailgun rocks, pow pow!' }, (err, info) => { if (err) { console .log( `Error: ${err} ` ); } else { console .log( `Response: ${info} ` ); } });

Buffer support

Example:

const mailOptions = { ... attachments: [ { filename : 'text2.txt' , content : new Buffer( 'hello world!' , 'utf-8' ) },

with encoded string as attachment content:

const mailOptions = { ... attachments: [ { filename : 'text1.txt' , content : 'aGVsbG8gd29ybGQh' , encoding : 'base64' },

with encoded string as an inline attachment:

const mailOptions = { ... attachments: [ { cid : 'logo.png' , content : 'aGVsbG8gd29ybGQh' , encoding : 'base64' },

< img src = "cid:logo.png" alt = "logo" />

Address objects

The "from", "to", "cc", and "bcc" fields support an address object or array of address objects. Each "name" and "address" are converted to "name <address>" format. "name" is optional, "address" is required. Missing or null address in object is skipped.

Examples:

from : { name : 'Sales' , address : 'sales@example.com' }, to : [{ name : 'Mary' , address : 'mary@differentexample.com' }, { address : 'john@anotherexample.com' }]

is converted to:

from : 'Sales <sales@example.com>' , to : 'Mary <mary@differentexample.com>,john@anotherexample.com'

This package has two options for templating - one is to allow mailgun's templating engine to process the template, and the other is to use templates in your own codebase using any templating engine supported by consolidate.js.

To use mailgun's templating engine (and allow templates to iterate independent of your codebase), simply pass the template name to the template key, and the template variables as a stringified JSON to the h:X-Mailgun-Variables key. Here's an example: ￼

nodemailerMailgun.sendMail({ from : 'myemail@example.com' , to : 'recipient@domain.com' , subject : 'Hey you, awesome!' , template : 'boss_door' , 'h:X-Mailgun-Variables' : JSON .stringify({ key : 'boss' }) }, (err, info) => { if (err) { console .log( `Error: ${err} ` ); } else { console .log( `Response: ${info} ` ); } });

To use consolidate.js templates locally, give the template key an object instead that contains a name key, an engine key and, optionally, a context object. For example, you can use Handlebars templates to generate the HTML for your message like so:

const handlebars = require ( 'handlebars' ); const contextObject = { variable1 : 'value1' , variable2 : 'value2' }; nodemailerMailgun.sendMail({ from : 'myemail@example.com' , to : 'recipient@domain.com' , subject : 'Hey you, awesome!' , template : { name : 'email.hbs' , engine : 'handlebars' , context : contextObject } }, (err, info) => { if (err) { console .log( `Error: ${err} ` ); } else { console .log( `Response: ${info} ` ); } });

You can use any of the templating engines supported by Consolidate.js. Just require the engine module in your script, and pass a string of the engine name to the template object. Please see the Consolidate.js documentation for supported engines.

Mailgun Regions

You can use two different region environments for your mailgun domains. For USA region you should use api endpoint api.mailgun.net , but for EU region api.eu.mailgun.net

You can pass it as "host" to transport options object:

const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); const mg = require ( 'nodemailer-mailgun-transport' ); const options = { auth : { api_key : 'key-1234123412341234' , domain : 'one of your domain names listed at your https://mailgun.com/app/domains' }, host : 'api.eu.mailgun.net' } const nodemailerMailgun = nodemailer.createTransport(mg(auth));

[1] Quickly install dependencies

npm install nodemailer npm install nodemailer-mailgun-transport

Legacy Node.js versions

Versions of Node.js before 7.6 are supported via nodemailer-mailgun-transport/es5 .