nht

nodemailer-html-to-text

by Andris Reinman
3.2.0 (see all)

Nodemailer plugin to generate text content from HTML

Overview

Readme

Nodemailer plugin to generate text content from HTML

This applies to Nodemailer v1.1+. The plugin checks if there is no text option specified and populates it based on the html value.

This plugin is meant as replacement for the generateTextFromHTML option that was removed from Nodemailer 1.0

Install

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-html-to-text --save

Usage

Load the htmlToText function

var htmlToText = require('nodemailer-html-to-text').htmlToText;

Attach it as a 'compile' handler for a nodemailer transport object

nodemailerTransport.use('compile', htmlToText(options))

Where

Example

var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
var htmlToText = require('nodemailer-html-to-text').htmlToText;
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport();
transporter.use('compile', htmlToText());
transporter.sendMail({
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'receiver@example.com',
    html: '<b>Hello world!</b>'
});

License

MIT

