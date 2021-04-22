Nodemailer plugin to generate text content from HTML

This applies to Nodemailer v1.1+. The plugin checks if there is no text option specified and populates it based on the html value.

This plugin is meant as replacement for the generateTextFromHTML option that was removed from Nodemailer 1.0

Install

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-html- to - text

Usage

Load the htmlToText function

var htmlToText = require ( 'nodemailer-html-to-text' ).htmlToText;

Attach it as a 'compile' handler for a nodemailer transport object

nodemailerTransport.use( 'compile' , htmlToText(options))

Where

options - includes options for the html-to-text converter

Example

var nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ); var htmlToText = require ( 'nodemailer-html-to-text' ).htmlToText; var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport(); transporter.use( 'compile' , htmlToText()); transporter.sendMail({ from : 'me@example.com' , to : 'receiver@example.com' , html : '<b>Hello world!</b>' });

License

MIT