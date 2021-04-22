This applies to Nodemailer v1.1+. The plugin checks if there is no
text option specified and populates it based on the
html value.
This plugin is meant as replacement for the
generateTextFromHTML option that was removed from Nodemailer 1.0
Install from npm
npm install nodemailer-html-to-text --save
Load the
htmlToText function
var htmlToText = require('nodemailer-html-to-text').htmlToText;
Attach it as a 'compile' handler for a nodemailer transport object
nodemailerTransport.use('compile', htmlToText(options))
Where
var nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
var htmlToText = require('nodemailer-html-to-text').htmlToText;
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport();
transporter.use('compile', htmlToText());
transporter.sendMail({
from: 'me@example.com',
to: 'receiver@example.com',
html: '<b>Hello world!</b>'
});
MIT