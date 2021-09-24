openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
neh

nodemailer-express-handlebars

by Vadim Kazakov
4.0.0 (see all)

A plugin for nodemailer that uses express-handlebars view engine to generate emails

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Email Templating Engine

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

Express Handlebars plugin for Nodemailer

This plugin works with nodemailer 6.x. And uses the express-handlebars view engine to generate html emails.

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-express-handlebars

Usage

//reference the plugin
var hbs = require('nodemailer-express-handlebars');
//attach the plugin to the nodemailer transporter
transporter.use('compile', hbs(options));
//send mail with options
var mail = {
   from: 'from@domain.com',
   to: 'to@domain.com',
   subject: 'Test',
   template: 'email',
   context: {
       name: 'Name'
   }
}
transporter.sendMail(mail);

Plugin Options

The plugin expects the following options:

  • viewEngine (required) either the express-handlebars view engine instance or options for the view engine
  • viewPath (required) provides the path to the directory where your views are
  • extName the extension of the views to use (defaults to .handlebars)

Mail options

Set the template and values properties on the mail object before calling sendMail

  • template the name of the template file to use
  • context this will be passed to the view engine as the context as well as view engine options see here

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AdriwanKenoby4 Ratings0 Reviews
December 28, 2020
Buggy

Alternatives

mjmlMJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
276K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mjml-tableMJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
287K
foundation-emailsQuickly create responsive HTML emails that work on any device and client. Even Outlook.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
43K
email-templates:mailbox: Create, preview, and send custom email templates for Node.js. Highly configurable and supports automatic inline CSS, stylesheets, embedded images and fonts, and much more!
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
94K
inkyConvert a simple HTML syntax into tables compatible with Foundation for Emails.
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
34K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial