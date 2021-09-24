This plugin works with nodemailer 6.x. And uses the express-handlebars view engine to generate html emails.
npm install nodemailer-express-handlebars
//reference the plugin
var hbs = require('nodemailer-express-handlebars');
//attach the plugin to the nodemailer transporter
transporter.use('compile', hbs(options));
//send mail with options
var mail = {
from: 'from@domain.com',
to: 'to@domain.com',
subject: 'Test',
template: 'email',
context: {
name: 'Name'
}
}
transporter.sendMail(mail);
The plugin expects the following options:
.handlebars)
Set the template and values properties on the mail object before calling
sendMail
MIT