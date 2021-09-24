Express Handlebars plugin for Nodemailer

This plugin works with nodemailer 6.x. And uses the express-handlebars view engine to generate html emails.

Install from npm

npm install nodemailer-express-handlebars

Usage

var hbs = require ( 'nodemailer-express-handlebars' ); transporter.use( 'compile' , hbs(options)); var mail = { from : 'from@domain.com' , to : 'to@domain.com' , subject : 'Test' , template : 'email' , context : { name : 'Name' } } transporter.sendMail(mail);

Plugin Options

The plugin expects the following options:

viewEngine (required) either the express-handlebars view engine instance or options for the view engine

either the express-handlebars view engine instance or options for the view engine viewPath (required) provides the path to the directory where your views are

provides the path to the directory where your views are extName the extension of the views to use (defaults to .handlebars )

Mail options

Set the template and values properties on the mail object before calling sendMail

template the name of the template file to use

the name of the template file to use context this will be passed to the view engine as the context as well as view engine options see here

License

MIT