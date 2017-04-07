openbase logo
nodemailer-dkim

by nodemailer
1.0.5 (see all)

DKIM signing for Nodemailer

Downloads/wk

174

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nodemailer-dkim

Nodemailer

DKIM Signer plugin for Nodemailer

See Nodemailer homepage for documentation and terms of using DKIM.

