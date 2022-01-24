Send e-mails from Node.js – easy as cake! 🍰✉️
See nodemailer.com for documentation and terms.
Nodemailer supports all Node.js versions starting from Node.js@v6.0.0. Existing test suite does not support such old Node.js versions so all features are not actually tested. From time to time some regression bugs might occur because of this.
You are using older Node.js version than v6.0. Upgrade Node.js to get support for the spread operator.
Gmail either works well or it does not work at all. It is probably easier to switch to an alternative service instead of fixing issues with Gmail. If Gmail does not work for you then don't use it. Read more about it here.
Check your firewall settings. Timeout usually occurs when you try to open a connection to a port that is firewalled either on the server or on your machine.
If you are having issues with Nodemailer, then the best way to find help would be Stack Overflow or revisit the docs.
Nodemailer is licensed under the MIT license
The Nodemailer logo was designed by Sven Kristjansen.
Most simple and efficient module for sending the text based and html emails. I have used this in my various projects and apps for email functionality. this is pretty straight way of working with this no complex ways. I used this module to send large chunk of emails from code its super well performing and can be very much customizable according to our needs. Compared to any paid email services this opensource module stands with it. I really support the devs and maintainers behind this initiative.
Simple, and elegant. Although there are some better options now available for sending mails from smtp relay, But nodemailer is og grand daddy of all of them and it works generically. I have used this quite a bit, and in my experience it provides a lot of customizability, and numerous options. It gets the job done and very straigt forward. But sometimes I felt like this project was abandoned, because there was very little community support for this. Overall its a great alternative if you set up some weird smtp relay, if you provider does not provide a library of their own.
I recently came across this when I was going through the source code of firebase email extension. It is really easy to setup and use. The only thing you need is a SMTP service and that is it. It supports templating which is a really powerful feature to have. I initially tried it wth sendplus service but for some reason it was getting an error of domain not found, but once I switched to send in blue everything went smooth. Now I am regularly sending more than 500 emails from across multiple projects daily using it and haven't got into any road blocks.
I've used Nodemailer for sending emails to the users on a periodic basis. I love the formatting feature which is there in the Nodemailer and it also offers great support for css and html. When we want to drop a bulk amount of email then it is very much performant also. Also, extensive logging that comes up with newer version releases helped to identify the status very well. I always check for email delivery success rate and it also helps to track incase emails are not getting delivered.
Nodemailer is a simple and excellent option for sending emails. I tried on it for a hobby project and into a side project where my application needs to check for certain conditions in the DB send alert emails to the end-user - my scop was less but it was very helpful as easy to use a mechanism which can be incorporated into code. But sometimes I have noticed that a few emails are getting dropped or bounced. I highly recommend it if your scope of work is less.