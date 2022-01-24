openbase logo
nodemailer

by nodemailer
6.7.2 (see all)

✉️ Send e-mails with Node.JS – easy as cake!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

14.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

138

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js SMTP, Node.js Email API

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

Send e-mails from Node.js – easy as cake! 🍰✉️

See nodemailer.com for documentation and terms.

Having an issue?

Nodemailer supports all Node.js versions starting from Node.js@v6.0.0. Existing test suite does not support such old Node.js versions so all features are not actually tested. From time to time some regression bugs might occur because of this.

First review the docs

Documentation for Nodemailer can be found at nodemailer.com.

Nodemailer throws a SyntaxError for "..."

You are using older Node.js version than v6.0. Upgrade Node.js to get support for the spread operator.

I'm having issues with Gmail

Gmail either works well or it does not work at all. It is probably easier to switch to an alternative service instead of fixing issues with Gmail. If Gmail does not work for you then don't use it. Read more about it here.

I get ETIMEDOUT errors

Check your firewall settings. Timeout usually occurs when you try to open a connection to a port that is firewalled either on the server or on your machine.

I get TLS errors

  • If you are running the code in your own machine, then check your antivirus settings. Antiviruses often mess around with email ports usage. Node.js might not recognize the MITM cert your antivirus is using.
  • Latest Node versions allow only TLS versions 1.2 and higher, some servers might still use TLS 1.1 or lower. Check Node.js docs how to get correct TLS support for your app.

I have a different problem

If you are having issues with Nodemailer, then the best way to find help would be Stack Overflow or revisit the docs.

License

Nodemailer is licensed under the MIT license

The Nodemailer logo was designed by Sven Kristjansen.

Rigin Oommen
6 months ago
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Most simple and efficient module for sending the text based and html emails. I have used this in my various projects and apps for email functionality. this is pretty straight way of working with this no complex ways. I used this module to send large chunk of emails from code its super well performing and can be very much customizable according to our needs. Compared to any paid email services this opensource module stands with it. I really support the devs and maintainers behind this initiative.

2
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
SR Aman
6 months ago
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Abandoned
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Simple, and elegant. Although there are some better options now available for sending mails from smtp relay, But nodemailer is og grand daddy of all of them and it works generically. I have used this quite a bit, and in my experience it provides a lot of customizability, and numerous options. It gets the job done and very straigt forward. But sometimes I felt like this project was abandoned, because there was very little community support for this. Overall its a great alternative if you set up some weird smtp relay, if you provider does not provide a library of their own.

0
sunith vs
5 months ago
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago

I recently came across this when I was going through the source code of firebase email extension. It is really easy to setup and use. The only thing you need is a SMTP service and that is it. It supports templating which is a really powerful feature to have. I initially tried it wth sendplus service but for some reason it was getting an error of domain not found, but once I switched to send in blue everything went smooth. Now I am regularly sending more than 500 emails from across multiple projects daily using it and haven't got into any road blocks.

0
shrpande
4 months ago
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used Nodemailer for sending emails to the users on a periodic basis. I love the formatting feature which is there in the Nodemailer and it also offers great support for css and html. When we want to drop a bulk amount of email then it is very much performant also. Also, extensive logging that comes up with newer version releases helped to identify the status very well. I always check for email delivery success rate and it also helps to track incase emails are not getting delivered.

0
Abin Abraham
4 months ago
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
4 months ago

Nodemailer is a simple and excellent option for sending emails. I tried on it for a hobby project and into a side project where my application needs to check for certain conditions in the DB send alert emails to the end-user - my scop was less but it was very helpful as easy to use a mechanism which can be incorporated into code. But sometimes I have noticed that a few emails are getting dropped or bounced. I highly recommend it if your scope of work is less.

0

Tutorials

Usage :: Nodemailer
nodemailer.comUsage :: NodemailerNodemailer is a module for Node.js to send emails
NodeMailer Example: How to send email using NodeMailer
www.bacancytechnology.com2 months agoNodeMailer Example: How to send email using NodeMailerWe will learn how to send email using NodeMailer with the help of the NodeMailer example. We will build demo application from scratch and implement NodeMailer.
How to Use Nodemailer to Send Emails from Your Node.js Server
www.freecodecamp.org10 months agoHow to Use Nodemailer to Send Emails from Your Node.js ServerNodemailer [https://nodemailer.com/about/] is a Node.js module that allows you to send emails from your server with ease. Whether you want to communicate with your users or just notify yourself when something has gone wrong, one of the options for doing so is through mail. There are many articles o…
Node.js Email
www.w3schools.comNode.js EmailW3Schools offers free online tutorials, references and exercises in all the major languages of the web. Covering popular subjects like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, SQL, Java, and many, many more.
How to Send Email with Nodemailer
cheatcode.co1 year agoHow to Send Email with Nodemailer<p>Learn how to configure an SMTP server and send email from your app using Nodemailer. Also learn how to use EJS to create dynamic HTML templates for sending email.</p>