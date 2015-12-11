This project is no longer maintained.
NodeLua is a module to expose Lua bindings to Node.JS.
This is still a work in progress, collaborators welcome.
Requires Lua 5.1, will not work with 5.2
Lua and it's C libraries are required for this module to work.
npm install nodelua
var nodelua = require('nodelua');
These two environment variables should really only be used when there are installation problems
NODELUA_INCLUDE - additional directory to search for lua.h in. example:
NODELUA_INCLUDE=/opt/lua
NODELUA_FLAGS - additional library flags to use. example:
NODELUA_FLAGS=-llua5.1
To try and narrow down where the error is coming from try running the following commands:
$ find /usr/include /usr/local/include -name lua.h | sed s/lua.h//
/usr/include/lua5.1/
$ pkg-config --libs-only-l --silence-errors lua || pkg-config --libs-only-l --silence-errors lua5.1
-llua5.1
If instead they show nothing or an error then there are a few possible explanations:
[sudo] apt-get install liblua5.1-dev
/usr/include/ or
/usr/local/include
NODELUA_INCLUDE and
NODELUA_FLAGS
NODELUA_INCLUDE="/path/where/lua.h/is/" NODELUA_FLAGS="-llua5.1" npm install nodelua
The
NodeLua module itself contains the object
LuaState as well as some constants.
var lua = new nodelua.LuaState('lua')
STATUS is an object that contains the constants for values returned by
LuaState.status() or
LuaState.statusSync().
nodelua.STATUS conatins the following constants:
YIELD: 1
ERRRUN: 2
ERRSYNTAX: 3
ERRMEM: 4
ERRERR: 5
GC is an object of constants used for controlling the lua garbage collector.
nodelua.GC conatins the following constants:
STOP: 0
RESTART: 1
COLLECT: 2
COUNT: 3
COUNTB: 4
STEP: 5
SETPAUSE: 6
SETSTEPMUL: 7
INFO is an object containing constants with information about the version of lua you are using.
nodelua.INFO contains the following constants:
VERSION
VERSION_NUM
COPYRIGHT
AUTHORS
The
LuaState is an object wrapper around a
lua_State instance.
When creating a new
LuaState you must provide it with a name, this is to help stop conflicts between registering functions.
You should provide unique names to each
LuaState instance.
Returns the name provided when creating creating the
LuaState
The
doFile method is used to load and execute lua code stored in
file_name.
lua.doFile('test.lua', function(error, ret_value){
if(!error && ret_value){
console.dir(ret_value);
} else{
console.error(error);
}
});
This is the synchronous version of
doFile, any value returned from the script is returned.
var ret_value = lua.doFileSync('test.lua');
console.dir(ret_value);
The
doString method is the same as
doFile except the code is loaded from
lua_code rather than from a file.
lua.doString("print('Hello, Lua')", function(error, ret_value){
if(!error && ret_value){
console.dir(ret_value);
} else{
console.error(error);
}
});
This is the synchronous version of
doString, any value returned from the script is returned.
var ret_value = lua.doString("return 5");
console.dir(ret_value);
The
setGlobal method is used to provide lua with the global variable
name containing the value
value.
lua.setGlobal('test', 'value');
The
getGlobal method is used to retrieve either a value set by
setGlobal or a global variable in any lua code that has been run.
console.log(lua.getGlobal('test'));
registerFunction is used to expose a javascript function to lua.
lua.registerFunction('add_them', function(a, b){
return a + b;
});
var ret_value = lua.doStringSync('return add_them(2, 4)');
console.dir(ret_value);
status will return the current status code for lua. The result can be
0 for normal or one of the error codes in
nodelua.STATUS.
lua.status(function(code){
if(code == nodelua.STATUS.ERRSYNTAX){
console.error('Lua Syntax Error');
}
});
This is the synchronous version of
status
var code = lua.statusSync();
console.dir(code);
collectGarbage is used to control the lua garbage collector.
GC_CODE should be one of the codes taken from
nodelua.GC.
lua.collectGarbage(nodelua.GC.COLLECT, function(code){
console.dir(code);
});
This is the synchronous version of
collectGarbage.
var code = lua.collectGarbageSync(nodelua.GC.COLLECT);
console.dir(code);
Push
value onto the Lua stack.
lua.push(5);
Pop
num items from the stack. Default is 1.
lua.pop(5);
Return the number of elements on the Lua stack.
var num = lua.getTop();
Set the top of the Lua stack to
index.
lua.setTop(3);
Replaces the top stack element into the specified
index
lua.replace(3);
close should be used whenever you have finished using a
LuaState. This will simply call
lua_close on the
lua_State for that object.
See
./examples/.
var nodelua = require('nodelua');
var lua = new nodelua.LuaState('example');
lua.registerFunction('add_them', function(a, b){
return a + b;
});
lua.doFile('some_file.lua', function(error, ret_value){
console.dir(lua.getGlobal('some_var'));
});
