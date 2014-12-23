Node.js is a V8 based framework for writing Javascript applications outside the browser.
JSLint is a code quality tool that checks for problems in Javascript programs.
nodelint lets you run JSLint from the command line.
nodelint currently supports node version 0.4.x and tested with 0.5.9 so should run on 0.6.x
npm:
$ npm install nodelint
If you clone nodelint from Github, you should init JSLint submodule:
$ git submodule update --init
You can use
nodelint directly if you have
node in your $PATH,
or if you installed it using
npm -g:
$ nodelint path/to/your/file.js
Otherwise, you need to run it with node:
$ node path/to/nodelint path/to/your/file.js
You can also specify a directory param and nodelint will find all .js files under that directory and its subdirectories:
$ node path/to/nodelint dir1/ dir2/
Enjoy!
You can override default JSLint options by passing config file with the optional
--config parameter:
$ nodelint file1 file2 dir1 dir2 --config path/to/your/config/file.js
For example, if the default config.js has:
var options = {
adsafe : false,
bitwise : true,
...
"predef" : []
};
And your own path/to/your/config/file.js looks like:
var options = {
bitwise : false,
browser : false
};
Then the final options used will be:
var options = {
adsafe : false,
bitwise : false,
browser : false,
...
"predef" : []
};
Take a look at JSLint's options to see what to put in the
options variable.
You can also add your configuration inside the JS files itself: JSLint will use this one instead of the global one.
Simply add some comments at the beginning of the file. Note that there is no space between / and global and between / and jslint:
// define your global objects:
/*global YUI, JQuery */
// define your jslint-options:
/*jslint white: true, onevar: true, undef: true, nomen: true */
By default nodelint uses an internal
reporter to output it's results to the console.
There may be times when a more customizable reporting system might be needed
(i.e. IDE/Text Editor integrations or customized console outputs).
nodelint allows you to designate a custom reporter for outputting the results
from JSLint's run. This
reporter will override the default one
built into nodelint. To utilize a custom reporter first create a js file that
exports
reporter function:
example-reporter.js:
var util = require('util');
function report(results) {
var len = results.length;
util.puts(len + ' error' + ((len === 1) ? '' : 's'));
}
exports.report = report;
Then when you run nodelint from the command line, pass in the customized reporter:
$ ./nodelint path/to/file.js --reporter path/to/file/example-reporter.js
For brevity sake, this is a fairly simple reporter.
nodelint includes some build-in reportes for VIM, Textmate and JetBrains IDEA integration.
Also it include XML reporter, that produces reports which can also be integrated with a Continuous Integration server like Hudson using the Violations Plugin.
Please see the [wiki][wiki] for integration with various editors.
To contribute any patches, simply fork this repository using GitHub and send a pull request to me <http://github.com/tav>. Thanks!
tav, wrote nodelint
Felix Geisendörfer, clarified Node.js specific details
Douglas Crockford, wrote the original JSLint and rhino.js runner
Nathan Landis, updated nodelint to Node's new API.
Oleg Efimov, added support for overridable configurations, running nodelint from a symlink and updates to reflect Node.js API changes.
Matthew Kitt, added support for configurable reporters, various code cleanups and improvements including updates to reflect Node.js API changes.
Corey Hart, updated nodelint with multiple files and config support.
Mamading Ceesay, added support for using nodelint within Emacs.
Matt Ranney, updated nodelint to use sys.error.
Cliffano Subagio, added npm installation support, XML reporter, and directory param support.
Clemens Akens, updated to latest JSLint from Crockford repo
Paul Armstrong, updates to reflect Node.js and npm API changes