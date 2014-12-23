openbase logo
nod

nodelint

by tav
0.6.2 (see all)

DEPRECATED: Please use an alternative like ESLint instead: https://github.com/eslint/eslint. Thanks.

Readme

nodelint

  • Node.js is a V8 based framework for writing Javascript applications outside the browser.

  • JSLint is a code quality tool that checks for problems in Javascript programs.

  • nodelint lets you run JSLint from the command line.

  • nodelint currently supports node version 0.4.x and tested with 0.5.9 so should run on 0.6.x

installation

npm:

$ npm install nodelint

If you clone nodelint from Github, you should init JSLint submodule:

$ git submodule update --init

usage

You can use nodelint directly if you have node in your $PATH, or if you installed it using npm -g:

$ nodelint path/to/your/file.js

Otherwise, you need to run it with node:

$ node path/to/nodelint path/to/your/file.js

You can also specify a directory param and nodelint will find all .js files under that directory and its subdirectories:

$ node path/to/nodelint dir1/ dir2/

Enjoy!

configuration

You can override default JSLint options by passing config file with the optional --config parameter:

$ nodelint file1 file2 dir1 dir2 --config path/to/your/config/file.js

For example, if the default config.js has:

var options = {
    adsafe       : false,
    bitwise      : true,
    ...
    "predef"     : []
};

And your own path/to/your/config/file.js looks like:

var options = {
    bitwise      : false,
    browser      : false
};

Then the final options used will be:

var options = {
    adsafe       : false,
    bitwise      : false,
    browser      : false,
    ...
    "predef"     : []
};

Take a look at JSLint's options to see what to put in the options variable.

You can also add your configuration inside the JS files itself: JSLint will use this one instead of the global one.

Simply add some comments at the beginning of the file. Note that there is no space between / and global and between / and jslint:

// define your global objects:
/*global YUI, JQuery */

// define your jslint-options:
/*jslint white: true, onevar: true, undef: true, nomen: true */

reporters

By default nodelint uses an internal reporter to output it's results to the console. There may be times when a more customizable reporting system might be needed (i.e. IDE/Text Editor integrations or customized console outputs).

nodelint allows you to designate a custom reporter for outputting the results from JSLint's run. This reporter will override the default one built into nodelint. To utilize a custom reporter first create a js file that exports reporter function:

example-reporter.js:

var util = require('util');

function report(results) {
    var len = results.length;
    util.puts(len + ' error' + ((len === 1) ? '' : 's'));
}

exports.report = report;

Then when you run nodelint from the command line, pass in the customized reporter:

$ ./nodelint path/to/file.js --reporter path/to/file/example-reporter.js

For brevity sake, this is a fairly simple reporter.

nodelint includes some build-in reportes for VIM, Textmate and JetBrains IDEA integration.

Also it include XML reporter, that produces reports which can also be integrated with a Continuous Integration server like Hudson using the Violations Plugin.

Please see the [wiki][wiki] for integration with various editors.

contribute

To contribute any patches, simply fork this repository using GitHub and send a pull request to me <http://github.com/tav>. Thanks!

credits

  • tav, wrote nodelint

  • Felix Geisendörfer, clarified Node.js specific details

  • Douglas Crockford, wrote the original JSLint and rhino.js runner

  • Nathan Landis, updated nodelint to Node's new API.

  • Oleg Efimov, added support for overridable configurations, running nodelint from a symlink and updates to reflect Node.js API changes.

  • Matthew Kitt, added support for configurable reporters, various code cleanups and improvements including updates to reflect Node.js API changes.

  • Corey Hart, updated nodelint with multiple files and config support.

  • Mamading Ceesay, added support for using nodelint within Emacs.

  • Matt Ranney, updated nodelint to use sys.error.

  • Cliffano Subagio, added npm installation support, XML reporter, and directory param support.

  • Clemens Akens, updated to latest JSLint from Crockford repo

  • Paul Armstrong, updates to reflect Node.js and npm API changes

