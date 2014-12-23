nodelint

Node.js is a V8 based framework for writing Javascript applications outside the browser.

JSLint is a code quality tool that checks for problems in Javascript programs.

nodelint lets you run JSLint from the command line.

nodelint currently supports node version 0.4.x and tested with 0.5.9 so should run on 0.6.x

installation

npm:

npm install nodelint

If you clone nodelint from Github, you should init JSLint submodule:

$ git submodule update

usage

You can use nodelint directly if you have node in your $PATH, or if you installed it using npm -g :

$ nodelint path / to /your/file.js

Otherwise, you need to run it with node:

$ node path / to /nodelint path / to /your/file.js

You can also specify a directory param and nodelint will find all .js files under that directory and its subdirectories:

$ node path / to /nodelint dir1/ dir2/

Enjoy!

configuration

You can override default JSLint options by passing config file with the optional --config parameter:

$ nodelint file1 file2 dir1 dir2

For example, if the default config.js has:

var options = { adsafe : false , bitwise : true , ... "predef" : [] };

And your own path/to/your/config/file.js looks like:

var options = { bitwise : false , browser : false };

Then the final options used will be:

var options = { adsafe : false , bitwise : false , browser : false , ... "predef" : [] };

Take a look at JSLint's options to see what to put in the options variable.

You can also add your configuration inside the JS files itself: JSLint will use this one instead of the global one.

Simply add some comments at the beginning of the file. Note that there is no space between / and global and between / and jslint:

// define your global objects: /*global YUI, JQuery */ // define your jslint-options: /*jslint white: true , onevar: true , undef: true , nomen: true */

reporters

By default nodelint uses an internal reporter to output it's results to the console. There may be times when a more customizable reporting system might be needed (i.e. IDE/Text Editor integrations or customized console outputs).

nodelint allows you to designate a custom reporter for outputting the results from JSLint's run. This reporter will override the default one built into nodelint. To utilize a custom reporter first create a js file that exports reporter function:

example-reporter.js :

var util = require ( 'util' ); function report ( results ) { var len = results.length; util.puts(len + ' error' + ((len === 1 ) ? '' : 's' )); } exports.report = report;

Then when you run nodelint from the command line, pass in the customized reporter:

$ ./nodelint path/to/file.js --reporter path/to/file/example-reporter.js

For brevity sake, this is a fairly simple reporter.

nodelint includes some build-in reportes for VIM, Textmate and JetBrains IDEA integration.

Also it include XML reporter, that produces reports which can also be integrated with a Continuous Integration server like Hudson using the Violations Plugin.

Please see the [wiki][wiki] for integration with various editors.

contribute

To contribute any patches, simply fork this repository using GitHub and send a pull request to me <http://github.com/tav>. Thanks!

credits