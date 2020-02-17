Node.js wrapper around tracert and traceroute process

Install

npm install --save nodejs-traceroute

Force IPv4 or IPv6

By default, the domain name given will be automatically resolved. Explicitly force IPv4 or IPv6 tracerouting by passing either ipv4 or ipv6 to the constructor.

Usage Example

const Traceroute = require ( 'nodejs-traceroute' ); try { const tracer = new Traceroute(); tracer .on( 'pid' , (pid) => { console .log( `pid: ${pid} ` ); }) .on( 'destination' , (destination) => { console .log( `destination: ${destination} ` ); }) .on( 'hop' , (hop) => { console .log( `hop: ${ JSON .stringify(hop)} ` ); }) .on( 'close' , (code) => { console .log( `close: code ${code} ` ); }); tracer.trace( 'github.com' ); } catch (ex) { console .log(ex); }

Result Example