nodejs-traceroute

by Zulhilmi Mohamed Zainuddin
1.2.0 (see all)

Node.js wrapper around tracert and traceroute process

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nodejs-traceroute Build Status Code Climate

NPM

Node.js wrapper around tracert and traceroute process

Install

npm install --save nodejs-traceroute

Force IPv4 or IPv6

By default, the domain name given will be automatically resolved. Explicitly force IPv4 or IPv6 tracerouting by passing either ipv4 or ipv6 to the constructor.

Usage Example

const Traceroute = require('nodejs-traceroute');

try {
    const tracer = new Traceroute();
    tracer
        .on('pid', (pid) => {
            console.log(`pid: ${pid}`);
        })
        .on('destination', (destination) => {
            console.log(`destination: ${destination}`);
        })
        .on('hop', (hop) => {
            console.log(`hop: ${JSON.stringify(hop)}`);
        })
        .on('close', (code) => {
            console.log(`close: code ${code}`);
        });

    tracer.trace('github.com');
} catch (ex) {
    console.log(ex);
}

Result Example

pid: 4414
destination: 192.30.253.112
hop: {"hop":1,"ip":"192.168.0.1","rtt1":"1.817 ms"}
hop: {"hop":2,"ip":"10.233.33.58","rtt1":"3.149 ms"}
hop: {"hop":3,"ip":"10.55.96.182","rtt1":"7.820 ms"}
hop: {"hop":4,"ip":"128.241.1.205","rtt1":"178.187 ms"}
hop: {"hop":5,"ip":"129.250.2.9","rtt1":"211.609 ms"}
hop: {"hop":6,"ip":"129.250.3.43","rtt1":"229.458 ms"}
hop: {"hop":7,"ip":"129.250.2.163","rtt1":"237.948 ms"}
hop: {"hop":8,"ip":"129.250.2.138","rtt1":"237.913 ms"}
hop: {"hop":9,"ip":"129.250.2.133","rtt1":"241.748 ms"}
hop: {"hop":10,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":11,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":12,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":13,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":14,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":15,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":16,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":17,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":18,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":19,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":20,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":21,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":22,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":23,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":24,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":25,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":26,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":27,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":28,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":29,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":30,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
close: code 0

