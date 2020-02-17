Node.js wrapper around tracert and traceroute process
npm install --save nodejs-traceroute
By default, the domain name given will be automatically resolved. Explicitly force IPv4 or IPv6 tracerouting by passing either
ipv4 or
ipv6 to the constructor.
const Traceroute = require('nodejs-traceroute');
try {
const tracer = new Traceroute();
tracer
.on('pid', (pid) => {
console.log(`pid: ${pid}`);
})
.on('destination', (destination) => {
console.log(`destination: ${destination}`);
})
.on('hop', (hop) => {
console.log(`hop: ${JSON.stringify(hop)}`);
})
.on('close', (code) => {
console.log(`close: code ${code}`);
});
tracer.trace('github.com');
} catch (ex) {
console.log(ex);
}
pid: 4414
destination: 192.30.253.112
hop: {"hop":1,"ip":"192.168.0.1","rtt1":"1.817 ms"}
hop: {"hop":2,"ip":"10.233.33.58","rtt1":"3.149 ms"}
hop: {"hop":3,"ip":"10.55.96.182","rtt1":"7.820 ms"}
hop: {"hop":4,"ip":"128.241.1.205","rtt1":"178.187 ms"}
hop: {"hop":5,"ip":"129.250.2.9","rtt1":"211.609 ms"}
hop: {"hop":6,"ip":"129.250.3.43","rtt1":"229.458 ms"}
hop: {"hop":7,"ip":"129.250.2.163","rtt1":"237.948 ms"}
hop: {"hop":8,"ip":"129.250.2.138","rtt1":"237.913 ms"}
hop: {"hop":9,"ip":"129.250.2.133","rtt1":"241.748 ms"}
hop: {"hop":10,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":11,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":12,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":13,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":14,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":15,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":16,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":17,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":18,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":19,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":20,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":21,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":22,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":23,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":24,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":25,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":26,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":27,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":28,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":29,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
hop: {"hop":30,"ip":"*","rtt1":"*"}
close: code 0