Simple NodeJs implementation of tail command.
yarn add nodejs-tail
new Tail(filename, options)
{ alwaysStat: true, ignoreInitial: false, persistent: true, }. That is required to work similar to
tail command.
const Tail = require('nodejs-tail');
const filename = 'some.log';
const tail = new Tail(filename);
tail.on('line', (line) => {
process.stdout.write(line);
})
tail.on('close', () => {
console.log('watching stopped');
})
tail.watch();
setTimeout(() => {
tail.close();
}, 3000);
MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017-2020 Vladimir Kuznetsov