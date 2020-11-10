openbase logo
nodejs-tail

by Vladimir Kuznetsov
1.1.1 (see all)

Simple NodeJs implementation of tail command

Readme

nodejs-tail

Simple NodeJs implementation of tail command.

Install

yarn add nodejs-tail

Syntax

new Tail(filename, options)

  • filename - file to watch
  • options - chokidar watcher options, with next values always everwritten: { alwaysStat: true, ignoreInitial: false, persistent: true, }. That is required to work similar to tail command.

Example

const Tail = require('nodejs-tail');

const filename = 'some.log';
const tail = new Tail(filename);

tail.on('line', (line) => {
  process.stdout.write(line);
})

tail.on('close', () => {
  console.log('watching stopped');
})

tail.watch();

setTimeout(() => {
  tail.close();
}, 3000);

MIT License. Copyright (c) 2017-2020 Vladimir Kuznetsov

