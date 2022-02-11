nodejs-snowflake is a fast and reliable way to generate time sortable 64 bit ids written for distributed systems.

The main ID generation function is written in Rust which interoperates with NodeJS via WASM, this makes the process of ID generation extremely fast.

⚠️ Version 2 Alert! Version 2 of nodejs-snowflake has a lot of breaking changes and is a complete rewrite. Consider going through entire doc to understand the migration path. Checkout Version 2 PR Notes for details.

How to install

npm install nodejs-snowflake yarn add nodejs-snowflake

Usage

Generate ID

const { Snowflake } = require ( 'nodejs-snowflake' ); const uid = new Snowflake(config); uid.getUniqueID();

Configuration

UniqueID constructor takes in the following configuration

{ custom_epoch : number, instance_id : number }

This can be extremely helpful in writing database queries where the requirement could be to get entries created after a certain timestamp.

... const id = uid.idFromTimestamp( Date .now()); console .log(id);

Get the timestamp of creation of the ID can be extracted by using this method. This method will work even if this instance or machine wasn't actually used to generate this id.

... const ts = Snowflake.timestampFromID(id, uid.customEpoch()); console .log(ts)

Get machine id from the ID

Get the machine id of the machine on which the token was generated. This method will work even if this instance or machine wasn't actually used to generate this id.

... const mid = Snowflake.instanceIDFromID(id); console .log(mid);

Get the current machine id

This solely exits to find the machine id of current machine in case the user didn't provided as machine id and relied on the randomly generated value.