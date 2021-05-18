openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nno

nodejs-nodemailer-outlook

by Youans Ezzat
1.2.4 (see all)

Simple integration module for outlook.office365 smtp servers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NodeJS Nodemailer Outlook

Simple integration between node js and outlook.office365 emailing servers this project depends on Nodemailer library overriding its variables with outlook.office365 defaults.

Getting Started

Install module using following command :

npm install nodejs-nodemailer-outlook

In your file.js run the following

var nodeoutlook = require('nodejs-nodemailer-outlook')
nodeoutlook.sendEmail({
    auth: {
        user: "sender@outlook.com",
        pass: "********"
    },
    from: 'sender@outlook.com',
    to: 'receiver@gmail.com',
    subject: 'Hey you, awesome!',
    html: '<b>This is bold text</b>',
    text: 'This is text version!',
    replyTo: 'receiverXXX@gmail.com',
    attachments: [
                        {
                            filename: 'text1.txt',
                            content: 'hello world!'
                        },
                        {   // binary buffer as an attachment
                            filename: 'text2.txt',
                            content: new Buffer('hello world!','utf-8')
                        },
                        {   // file on disk as an attachment
                            filename: 'text3.txt',
                            path: '/path/to/file.txt' // stream this file
                        },
                        {   // filename and content type is derived from path
                            path: '/path/to/file.txt'
                        },
                        {   // stream as an attachment
                            filename: 'text4.txt',
                            content: fs.createReadStream('file.txt')
                        },
                        {   // define custom content type for the attachment
                            filename: 'text.bin',
                            content: 'hello world!',
                            contentType: 'text/plain'
                        },
                        {   // use URL as an attachment
                            filename: 'license.txt',
                            path: 'https://raw.github.com/nodemailer/nodemailer/master/LICENSE'
                        },
                        {   // encoded string as an attachment
                            filename: 'text1.txt',
                            content: 'aGVsbG8gd29ybGQh',
                            encoding: 'base64'
                        },
                        {   // data uri as an attachment
                            path: 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ='
                        },
                        {
                            // use pregenerated MIME node
                            raw: 'Content-Type: text/plain\r\n' +
                                 'Content-Disposition: attachment;\r\n' +
                                 '\r\n' +
                                 'Hello world!'
                        }
                    ],
    onError: (e) => console.log(e),
    onSuccess: (i) => console.log(i)
}


);

Options :

  • auth (Required): JSON object contains two keys user and pass these are the authentication of the sender account on email server ex: {"user":"exampl@mail.com","pass":"123456"}

  • host : Server host url, Default : smtp.office365.com

  • port : Server port, Default : 587

  • secure : false for TLS - as a boolean not string

  • to (Required if no cc or bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target recipients.

  • cc (Required if no to or bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target carbon copy (CC) recipients.

  • bcc (Required if no to or cc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target blind carbon copy (BCC) recipients.

  • subject (Optional): Email subject.

  • text (Optional): Email text body version.

  • html (Optional): Email html body version.

  • replyTo: An email address that will appear on the Reply-To: field

  • attachments (Optional): JSON array of attachments.

  • onError (Optional): Error callback with argument error object.

  • onSuccess (Optional): Success callback with argument info object.

Built With

  • Nodemailer - module for Node.js applications to allow easy as cake email sending. The project got started back in 2010 when there was no sane option to send email messages, today it is the solution most Node.js users turn to by default.

Versioning

Current version : 1.2.2

Authors

  • Youans Ezzat

Github

NPM

License

Apache 2.0 License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial