NodeJS Nodemailer Outlook

Simple integration between node js and outlook.office365 emailing servers this project depends on Nodemailer library overriding its variables with outlook.office365 defaults.

Getting Started

Install module using following command :

npm install nodejs-nodemailer-outlook

In your file.js run the following

var nodeoutlook = require ( 'nodejs-nodemailer-outlook' ) nodeoutlook.sendEmail({ auth : { user : "sender@outlook.com" , pass : "********" }, from : 'sender@outlook.com' , to : 'receiver@gmail.com' , subject : 'Hey you, awesome!' , html : '<b>This is bold text</b>' , text : 'This is text version!' , replyTo : 'receiverXXX@gmail.com' , attachments : [ { filename : 'text1.txt' , content : 'hello world!' }, { filename : 'text2.txt' , content : new Buffer( 'hello world!' , 'utf-8' ) }, { filename : 'text3.txt' , path : '/path/to/file.txt' }, { path : '/path/to/file.txt' }, { filename : 'text4.txt' , content : fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' ) }, { filename : 'text.bin' , content : 'hello world!' , contentType : 'text/plain' }, { filename : 'license.txt' , path : 'https://raw.github.com/nodemailer/nodemailer/master/LICENSE' }, { filename : 'text1.txt' , content : 'aGVsbG8gd29ybGQh' , encoding : 'base64' }, { path : 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ=' }, { raw : 'Content-Type: text/plain\r

' + 'Content-Disposition: attachment;\r

' + '\r

' + 'Hello world!' } ], onError : ( e ) => console .log(e), onSuccess : ( i ) => console .log(i) } );

Options :

auth (Required): JSON object contains two keys user and pass these are the authentication of the sender account on email server ex: {"user":"exampl@mail.com","pass":"123456"}

host : Server host url, Default : smtp.office365.com

port : Server port, Default : 587

secure : false for TLS - as a boolean not string

to (Required if no cc or bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target recipients.

cc (Required if no to or bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target carbon copy (CC) recipients.

bcc (Required if no to or cc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target blind carbon copy (BCC) recipients.

subject (Optional): Email subject.

text (Optional): Email text body version.

html (Optional): Email html body version.

replyTo : An email address that will appear on the Reply-To: field

attachments (Optional): JSON array of attachments.

onError (Optional): Error callback with argument error object.

onSuccess (Optional): Success callback with argument info object.

