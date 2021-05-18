Simple integration between node js and outlook.office365 emailing servers this project depends on Nodemailer library overriding its variables with
outlook.office365 defaults.
Install module using following command :
npm install nodejs-nodemailer-outlook
In your file.js run the following
var nodeoutlook = require('nodejs-nodemailer-outlook')
nodeoutlook.sendEmail({
auth: {
user: "sender@outlook.com",
pass: "********"
},
from: 'sender@outlook.com',
to: 'receiver@gmail.com',
subject: 'Hey you, awesome!',
html: '<b>This is bold text</b>',
text: 'This is text version!',
replyTo: 'receiverXXX@gmail.com',
attachments: [
{
filename: 'text1.txt',
content: 'hello world!'
},
{ // binary buffer as an attachment
filename: 'text2.txt',
content: new Buffer('hello world!','utf-8')
},
{ // file on disk as an attachment
filename: 'text3.txt',
path: '/path/to/file.txt' // stream this file
},
{ // filename and content type is derived from path
path: '/path/to/file.txt'
},
{ // stream as an attachment
filename: 'text4.txt',
content: fs.createReadStream('file.txt')
},
{ // define custom content type for the attachment
filename: 'text.bin',
content: 'hello world!',
contentType: 'text/plain'
},
{ // use URL as an attachment
filename: 'license.txt',
path: 'https://raw.github.com/nodemailer/nodemailer/master/LICENSE'
},
{ // encoded string as an attachment
filename: 'text1.txt',
content: 'aGVsbG8gd29ybGQh',
encoding: 'base64'
},
{ // data uri as an attachment
path: 'data:text/plain;base64,aGVsbG8gd29ybGQ='
},
{
// use pregenerated MIME node
raw: 'Content-Type: text/plain\r\n' +
'Content-Disposition: attachment;\r\n' +
'\r\n' +
'Hello world!'
}
],
onError: (e) => console.log(e),
onSuccess: (i) => console.log(i)
}
);
Options :
auth (Required): JSON object contains two keys
user and
pass these are the authentication of the sender account on email server ex:
{"user":"exampl@mail.com","pass":"123456"}
host : Server host url, Default :
smtp.office365.com
port : Server port, Default :
587
secure : false for TLS - as a boolean not string
to (Required if no
cc or
bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target recipients.
cc (Required if no
to or
bcc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target carbon copy (CC) recipients.
bcc (Required if no
to or
cc are provided): Comma separated emails represent the target blind carbon copy (BCC) recipients.
subject (Optional): Email subject.
text (Optional): Email text body version.
html (Optional): Email html body version.
replyTo: An email address that will appear on the Reply-To: field
attachments (Optional): JSON array of attachments.
onError (Optional): Error callback with argument error object.
onSuccess (Optional): Success callback with argument info object.
Current version : 1.2.2
Apache 2.0 License.