A lightweight License file generator and parser for NodeJS.

Generate a keypair using OpenSSL

Generate an RSA 2048 bit private key openssl genpkey -algorithm RSA -out private_key.pem -pkeyopt rsa_keygen_bits:2048 Extract the public key from an RSA keypair openssl rsa -pubout -in private_key.pem -out public_key.pem

Generating license file

const licenseFile = require ( 'nodejs-license-file' ); const template = [ '====BEGIN LICENSE====' , '{{&licenseVersion}}' , '{{&applicationVersion}}' , '{{&firstName}}' , '{{&lastName}}' , '{{&email}}' , '{{&expirationDate}}' , '{{&serial}}' , '=====END LICENSE=====' ].join( '

' ); try { const licenseFileContent = licenseFile.generate({ privateKeyPath : 'path/to/key.pem' , template, data : { licenseVersion : '1' , applicationVersion : '1.0.0' , firstName : 'Name' , lastName : 'Last Name' , email : 'some@email.com' , expirationDate : '12/10/2025' } }); console .log(licenseFileContent); } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

This will produce a license key, which uses the default template and will look similar to this:

==== BEGIN LICENSE==== 1 1.0 .0 Name Last Name some @email.com 12 / 10 / 2025 xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ===== END LICENSE=====

Parse and verify license file

const licenseFile = require ( 'nodejs-license-file' ); try { const data = licenseFile.parse({ publicKeyPath : 'path/to/key.pub' , licenseFilePath : 'path/to/file.lic' , template }); console .log(data); } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

There is an execution result:

{ valid : true, serial : 'oZDqoEr2avwhAqwV4HInq9otNzeBeD/azq2yn2jA ...' , data : { licenseVersion : '1' , applicationVersion : '1.0.0' , firstName : 'Name' , lastName : 'Last Name' , email : 'some@email.com' , expirationDate : '12/10/2025' } }

NOTICE: All numeric data will be converted to strings after parsing. You need to take care of a parsed data types.

Parse and verify license string

const licenseFile = require ( 'nodejs-license-file' ); try { const licence = ` ====BEGIN LICENSE==== 1 1.0.0 Name Last Name some@email.com 12/10/2025 xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx =====END LICENSE===== ` ; const data = licenseFile.parse({ publicKeyPath : 'path/to/key.pub' , licenseFile : licence, template }); console .log(data); } catch (err) { console .log(err); }

There is an execution result:

{ valid : true, serial : 'oZDqoEr2avwhAqwV4HInq9otNzeBeD/azq2yn2jA ...' , data : { licenseVersion : '1' , applicationVersion : '1.0.0' , firstName : 'Name' , lastName : 'Last Name' , email : 'some@email.com' , expirationDate : '12/10/2025' } }

NOTICE: All numeric data will be converted to strings after parsing. You need to take care of a parsed data types.