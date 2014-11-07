Another (!!) etcd library for nodejs. This is formerly based on etcd-node, but has since evolved to a full-fledged new library with etcd v2 support.

Notice

This is not stable at the moment. Development will follow closely the development of etcd and changes in its API. minor-version changes will be kept in sync.

Install

$ npm install nodejs-etcd

The client only need to be configured very simply by providing the base url of the etcd service.

var etcd = require ( 'nodejs-etcd' ); var e = new etcd({ url : 'https://node01.example.com:4001' })

Commands

Nodejs-etcd supports the full v2 api specification.

Reads from etcd. All paths you may want to read start with '/' as the etcd hierarchy strictly mimics the one of a filesystem

e.read({ 'key' : '/hello' }, function ( err, result, body ) { if (err) throw err; assert(result.value); });

All etcd flags are supported here as well; the valid options are:

recursive (boolean) it set to true, fetches all subdirectories

(boolean) it set to true, fetches all subdirectories wait (boolean) if set to true, the request will wait until the value changes.

(boolean) if set to true, the request will wait until the value changes. wait_index (integer) if set toghether with wait, will wait to return until the marked index is reached

The callback can be encapsulated using this method. It will return a valid callback for the other methods that will:

Manage HTTP response codes

Populate a standard EtcdResult object (see result.js )

object (see ) Apply resp_cb to this result.

Let's say we just want to output the value of the key:

cb = e.generator( function ( ) { console .log( 'An error has occurred' )}, function ( result ) { console .log( 'We found the key, it has value ' + result.value)} ) e.read( { key : '/hello' }, cb )

By default, if no callback is declared nodejs-etcd will log some important values of the response to the console.

Writes a key or dir to the cluster. Simplest form:

e.write({ key : 'hello' , value : 'world' , }, function ( err,resp, body ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(body); });

All etcd flags to a write operation are supported and must be added to the options object.

Accepted options:

ttl (integer) sets a TTL on the key

(integer) sets a TTL on the key dir (boolean) will write a directory. dont pass a value if this is true.

(boolean) will write a directory. dont pass a value if this is true. prev_exists (boolean) key gets written only if it is being created.

(boolean) key gets written only if it is being created. prev_index (integer) sets the key only if the actual index is exactly this one.

(integer) sets the key only if the actual index is exactly this one. prev_value (string) sets the key only if the actual value is this one.

Deletes a key from etcd. If the recursive option is set to true, it will allow to remove directories.

e.del( 'hello' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

etcd.machines( function ( err, list ) { if (err) throw err; });

etcd.leader( function ( err, host ) { if (err) throw err; });

License

MIT