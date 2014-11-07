openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ne

nodejs-etcd

by Giuseppe Lavagetto
0.1.1 (see all)

A nodejs client for the etcd v2 API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nodejs-etcd

Another (!!) etcd library for nodejs. This is formerly based on etcd-node, but has since evolved to a full-fledged new library with etcd v2 support.

NPM

Notice

This is not stable at the moment. Development will follow closely the development of etcd and changes in its API. minor-version changes will be kept in sync.

Install

$ npm install nodejs-etcd

Configuring.

The client only need to be configured very simply by providing the base url of the etcd service.

var etcd = require('nodejs-etcd');

var e = new etcd({
    url: 'https://node01.example.com:4001'
})

Commands

Nodejs-etcd supports the full v2 api specification.

.read(options, [callback])

Reads from etcd. All paths you may want to read start with '/' as the etcd hierarchy strictly mimics the one of a filesystem

e.read({'key': '/hello'}, function (err, result, body) {
  if (err) throw err;
  assert(result.value);
});

All etcd flags are supported here as well; the valid options are:

  • recursive (boolean) it set to true, fetches all subdirectories
  • wait (boolean) if set to true, the request will wait until the value changes.
  • wait_index (integer) if set toghether with wait, will wait to return until the marked index is reached

.generator(err_cb, resp_cb)

The callback can be encapsulated using this method. It will return a valid callback for the other methods that will:

  • Manage HTTP response codes
  • Populate a standard EtcdResult object (see result.js)
  • Apply resp_cb to this result.

Let's say we just want to output the value of the key:

cb = e.generator(
    function () { console.log('An error has occurred')},
    function (result) { console.log('We found the key, it has value ' + result.value)}
)
e.read(
    {key: '/hello'},
    cb
)

By default, if no callback is declared nodejs-etcd will log some important values of the response to the console.

.write(options, [callback])

Writes a key or dir to the cluster. Simplest form:

e.write({
    key: 'hello',
    value: 'world',
    }, function (err,resp, body) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(body);
});

All etcd flags to a write operation are supported and must be added to the options object.

Accepted options:

  • ttl (integer) sets a TTL on the key
  • dir (boolean) will write a directory. dont pass a value if this is true.
  • prev_exists (boolean) key gets written only if it is being created.
  • prev_index (integer) sets the key only if the actual index is exactly this one.
  • prev_value (string) sets the key only if the actual value is this one.

.del(options, [callback])

Deletes a key from etcd. If the recursive option is set to true, it will allow to remove directories.

e.del('hello', function (err) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.machines(callback)

etcd.machines(function (err, list) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

.leader(callback)

etcd.leader(function (err, host) {
  if (err) throw err;
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial