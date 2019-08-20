This repository is no longer maintained please use at your own risk.

Gets current disk information from Server hosting nodejs application.

I have added the drive mount point name as well as calculating the percentage of used space and percentage of free space. Tested on OSX and ubuntu. Windows support coming soon.

Usage

var njds = require ( 'nodejs-disks' ); njds.drives( function ( err, drives ) { njds.drivesDetail( drives, function ( err, data ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i<data.length; i++) { console .log(data[i].mountpoint); console .log(data[i].total); console .log(data[i].used); console .log(data[i].available); console .log(data[i].drive); console .log(data[i].usedPer); console .log(data[i].freePer); } } ); } )

LICENSE

nodejs-disks - see License.md file

This was derived from the original creator project, node-diskfree. Source for node-diskfree is available at https://bitbucket.org/pinchprojectbackend/node-diskfree/ license for this project is shown in OriginalLicense.md