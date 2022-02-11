Determine in realtime what's happening inside your node process from the terminal. No need to instrument code to get the deets. Also splits stderr/stdout to help spot errors sooner.
NOTE: This module isn't designed for production use and should be limited to development environments.
The preferred method is global install.
npm install -g nodejs-dashboard
Local install works also; just use
./node_modules/.bin/nodejs-dashboard instead of
nodejs-dashboard to execute.
The dashboard agent needs to be required by your app. There are two ways to do this:
From within a
dev.index.js script or other dev entry point simply require the
nodejs-dashboard module.
// dev.index.js
require("nodejs-dashboard");
require("./index");
To launch:
nodejs-dashboard node dev.index.js
This method utilizes Node's
-r flag to introduce the
nodejs-dashboard module. In this setup no code modifications are required. This is functionally equivalent to the above example.
To launch:
nodejs-dashboard -- node -r nodejs-dashboard index.js
nodejs-dashboard uses the Braille Unicode character set to show graphs via the node-drawille dependancy. Ensure your terminal program\'s font supports this character set.
nodejs-dashboard uses several environment variables to modify its behavior. These include some required values to prevent mangled output.
|Variable
|Required
|Source
|Description
|TERM
|required
|blessed
|Terminal value matching terminal program
|LANG
|required
|blessed
|Matches encoding of terminal program to display font correctly
|FORCE_COLOR
|optional
|chalk
|Used to force color output by the subprocess
Press
? to see a list of keybindings. Use arrow keys to change the layout.
You may want to add an npm script to to your
package.json to launch your app using nodejs-dashboard using one of the options above. Example:
"scripts": {
"dev": "nodejs-dashboard -- node -r nodejs-dashboard index.js"
}
If your app requires additional arguments you'll need to use the
-- flag to separate them from
nodejs-dashboard options. For example:
nodejs-dashboard --port=8002 -- node -m=false --bar=true index.js
node
Most CLI interfaces provide a mechanism for launching other tools. If you're looking to use something like nodemon or babel checkout the exec options provided by the CLI.
% nodemon --exec "nodejs-dashboard babel-node" src/index.js
nodejs-dashboard can run inside a container if that container has a TTY allocated to it. The Docker documentation shows how to run a container with an interactive terminal session. Additional the Docker Compose documentation indicates that
docker-compose run defaults to allocating a TTY and
docker-compose up defaults to not allocating one.
Usage:
nodejs-dashboard [options] -- [node] [script] [arguments]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-e, --eventdelay [ms] Minimum threshold for event loop reporting, default 10ms
-l, --layouts [file] Path to file or npm module with layouts
-p, --port [port] Socket listener port
-r, --refreshinterval [ms] Metrics refresh interval, default 1000ms
-s, --settings [settings] Overrides layout settings for given view types
-V, --version output the version number
--eventdelay
This tunes the minimum threshold for reporting event loop delays. The default value is
10ms. Any delay below this value will be reported at
0.
--layouts
Optionally supply a custom layout configuration (for details, see Customizing Layouts). Default:
lib/default-layout-config.js
--port
Under the hood the dashboard utilizes SocketIO with a default port of
9838. If this conflicts with an existing service you can optionally change this value.
--refreshinterval
Specifies the interval in milliseconds that the metrics should be refreshed. The default is 1000 ms (1 second).
--settings
Overrides default or layout settings for views. Option value
settings should have a format
<view_type.setting.path>=<value>,.... For example
--settings log.scrollback=100 will override
scrollback setting for any view of
log type (nested paths can be used if needed). For details about layouts, see Customizing Layouts).