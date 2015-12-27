openbase logo
nodejs-aes256

by Jay Svoboda
1.0.1 (see all)

Encrypting things since April 2015

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

657

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nodejs-aes256

This is an easy to use AES256 module for nodejs.

This module generates a random initialization vector each time the encrypt method is called. Furthermore, your shared key can be of any size because it is hashed using sha256.

Setup

Make sure you install and require the nodejs-aes256 module.

npm install nodejs-aes256

var aes256 = require('nodejs-aes256');

Encryption

Ciphertext is base64 encoded. The first parameter is the shared key and the second is the plaintext.

var ciphertext = aes256.encrypt(key, plaintext);

Decryption

For decryption, simply provide the shared key and ciphertext.

var plaintext = aes256.decrypt(key, ciphertext);

Notes

  • This has only been tested with strings for the shared key and plaintext
  • It does not detect if decryption has failed

