nf

nodejieba-fix

by Yanyi Wu
2.2.6 (see all)

"结巴"中文分词的Node.js版本

Readme

NodeJieba "结巴"分词的Node.js版本 English

logo

介绍

NodeJieba是"结巴"中文分词的 Node.js 版本实现， 由CppJieba提供底层分词算法实现， 是兼具高性能和易用性两者的 Node.js 中文分词组件。

特点

  • 词典载入方式灵活，无需配置词典路径也可使用，需要定制自己的词典路径时也可灵活定制。
  • 底层算法实现是C++，性能高效。
  • 支持多种分词算法，各种分词算法见CppJieba的README.md介绍。
  • 支持动态补充词库。

对实现细节感兴趣的请看如下博文：

下载

npm install nodejieba

因为npm速度很慢而且经常因为墙的原因出现莫名其妙的问题，可以试试使用cnpm，命令如下：

npm install nodejieba --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org --nodejieba_binary_host_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/nodejieba

用法

var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
var result = nodejieba.cut("南京市长江大桥");
console.log(result);
//["南京市","长江大桥"]

更详细的其他用法请看 test/demo.js

词典载入可灵活配置

如果没有主动调用词典函数时， 则会在第一次调用cut等功能函数时，自动载入默认词典。

如果要主动触发词典载入，则使用以下函数主动触发。

nodejieba.load();

以上用法会自动载入所有默认词典， 如果需要载入自己的词典，而不是默认词典。 比如想要载入自己的用户词典，则使用以下函数：

nodejieba.load({
  userDict: './test/testdata/userdict.utf8',
});

字典载入函数load的参数项都是可选的， 如果没有对应的项则自动填充默认参数。 所以上面这段代码和下面这代代码是等价的。

nodejieba.load({
  dict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_DICT,
  hmmDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_HMM_DICT,
  userDict: './test/testdata/userdict.utf8',
  idfDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_IDF_DICT,
  stopWordDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_STOP_WORD_DICT,
});

词典说明

  • dict: 主词典，带权重和词性标签，建议使用默认词典。
  • hmmDict: 隐式马尔科夫模型，建议使用默认词典。
  • userDict: 用户词典，建议自己根据需要定制。
  • idfDict: 关键词抽取所需的idf信息。
  • stopWordDict: 关键词抽取所需的停用词列表。

词性标注

var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
console.log(nodejieba.tag("红掌拨清波"));
//[ { word: '红掌', tag: 'n' },
//  { word: '拨', tag: 'v' },
//  { word: '清波', tag: 'n' } ]

关键词抽取

var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
var topN = 4;
console.log(nodejieba.extract("升职加薪，当上CEO，走上人生巅峰。", topN));
//[ { word: 'CEO', weight: 11.739204307083542 },
//  { word: '升职', weight: 10.8561552143 },
//  { word: '加薪', weight: 10.642581114 },
//  { word: '巅峰', weight: 9.49395840471 } ]

console.log(nodejieba.textRankExtract("升职加薪，当上CEO，走上人生巅峰。", topN));
//[ { word: '当上', weight: 1 },
//  { word: '不用', weight: 0.9898479330698993 },
//  { word: '多久', weight: 0.9851260595435759 },
//  { word: '加薪', weight: 0.9830464899847804 },
//  { word: '升职', weight: 0.9802777682279076 } ]

测试

以下版本中测试通过:

  • node v10
  • node v12
  • node v14
  • node v15

应用

相关项目

性能评测

性能杠杠的，应该是目前性能最好的 Node.js 中文分词库，没有之一。 详见: Jieba中文分词系列性能评测

在线演示

http://cppjieba-webdemo.herokuapp.com/ (chrome is suggested)

NodeJieba 在 Windows 上面的一系列安装问题和斗争成功过程参考

客服

Email: i@yanyiwu.com

作者

