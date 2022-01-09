NodeJieba是"结巴"中文分词的 Node.js 版本实现，
由CppJieba提供底层分词算法实现，
是兼具高性能和易用性两者的 Node.js 中文分词组件。
对实现细节感兴趣的请看如下博文：
npm install nodejieba
因为
npm速度很慢而且经常因为墙的原因出现莫名其妙的问题，可以试试使用cnpm，命令如下：
npm install nodejieba --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org --nodejieba_binary_host_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/nodejieba
var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
var result = nodejieba.cut("南京市长江大桥");
console.log(result);
//["南京市","长江大桥"]
更详细的其他用法请看 test/demo.js
如果没有主动调用词典函数时， 则会在第一次调用cut等功能函数时，自动载入默认词典。
如果要主动触发词典载入，则使用以下函数主动触发。
nodejieba.load();
以上用法会自动载入所有默认词典， 如果需要载入自己的词典，而不是默认词典。 比如想要载入自己的用户词典，则使用以下函数：
nodejieba.load({
userDict: './test/testdata/userdict.utf8',
});
字典载入函数load的参数项都是可选的， 如果没有对应的项则自动填充默认参数。 所以上面这段代码和下面这代代码是等价的。
nodejieba.load({
dict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_DICT,
hmmDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_HMM_DICT,
userDict: './test/testdata/userdict.utf8',
idfDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_IDF_DICT,
stopWordDict: nodejieba.DEFAULT_STOP_WORD_DICT,
});
var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
console.log(nodejieba.tag("红掌拨清波"));
//[ { word: '红掌', tag: 'n' },
// { word: '拨', tag: 'v' },
// { word: '清波', tag: 'n' } ]
var nodejieba = require("nodejieba");
var topN = 4;
console.log(nodejieba.extract("升职加薪，当上CEO，走上人生巅峰。", topN));
//[ { word: 'CEO', weight: 11.739204307083542 },
// { word: '升职', weight: 10.8561552143 },
// { word: '加薪', weight: 10.642581114 },
// { word: '巅峰', weight: 9.49395840471 } ]
console.log(nodejieba.textRankExtract("升职加薪，当上CEO，走上人生巅峰。", topN));
//[ { word: '当上', weight: 1 },
// { word: '不用', weight: 0.9898479330698993 },
// { word: '多久', weight: 0.9851260595435759 },
// { word: '加薪', weight: 0.9830464899847804 },
// { word: '升职', weight: 0.9802777682279076 } ]
以下版本中测试通过:
node v10
node v12
node v14
node v15
性能杠杠的，应该是目前性能最好的 Node.js 中文分词库，没有之一。 详见: Jieba中文分词系列性能评测
http://cppjieba-webdemo.herokuapp.com/ (chrome is suggested)
