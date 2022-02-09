Nodeinstall

Another node installer that bundle node with application.

Why

Nodeinstall is not a node version switcher, it will install node locally(in node_modules). Then you can deploy application everywhere without Node installed.

You can start application with npm start easily, npm will find node from $PWD/node_modules/.bin/node

Nodeinstall let application use the same node version in every environment(local development for production).

Installation

npm install nodeinstall -g

Feature

✔︎ Install Node to Local

✔︎ Support Alinode and NSolid

✔︎ Support RC and nighly

✔︎ Package Define

✔︎ Ignore Unsafe Versions

Usage

Install node to node_modules

nodeinstall 6.0.0 ./node_modules/.bin/node -v

You can use semver range to match the real version

nodeinstall ^6.0.0 ./node_modules/.bin/node -v

You can also use nodeinstall to install Alinode or NSolid

nodeinstall --install-alinode 1.6.0 ./node_modules/.bin/node -p 'process.versions.alinode' nodeinstall --install-nsolid 1.6.0 ./node_modules/.bin/node -p 'process.versions.nsolid'

You can define version in package.json

{ "engines" : { "install-node" : "^6.0.0" } }

Also support

install-alinode for Alinode

for Alinode install-nsolid for NSolid

for NSolid install-noderc

install-nightly

If you are in China, you can use --china flag to speed up.

API

const co = require ( 'co' ); const install = require ( 'nodeinstall' ).install; co( function * ( ) { yield install({ version : '^6.0.0' , }); });

Options

cwd

The current directory, default is process.cwd .

version

The version that you want to install, it also can be semver range that get the right version automatically.

Version matching is based on distUrl.

distUrl

The url where to donwload the tarball, You can find all distUrl in config.js.

china

Use the mirror distUrl in china for speed.

cache

unsafeVersions

The Map contains the unsafe version and the safe version.

For example, if you install 4.0.0 that is defined in unsafeVersions as an unsafe version, it will install 4.5.0 instead.

const unsafeVersions = { '>= 1.0.0 < 4.4.4' : '4.5.0' , };

installNode

Install Node, it's a default options. Ignore when package define matched..

installNoderc

Install Node RC, ignore when package define matched.

installAlinode

Install Alinode, ignore when package define matched.

installNsolid

Install NSolid, ignore when package define matched.

installNightly

Install Node nightly, always be the latest version, ignore when package define matched.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

Lisence

MIT

Contributors