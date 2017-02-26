Nodeify

Convert promised code to use node style callbacks. If no callback is provided it will just return the original promise.

Installation

Server:

npm install nodeify

Usage

Functional

Call nodeify directly passing the promise and an optional callback as arguments. If a callback is provided it will be called as callback(error, result) . If callback is not a function, promise is returned.

var nodeify = require ( 'nodeify' ); function myAsyncMethod ( arg, callback ) { return nodeify(myPromiseMethod(arg), callback); }

Constructor / Method

The nodeify.Promise constructor returns a promise with a .nodeify method which behaves just like the functional version above except that the first argument is implicitly this .

var Promise = require ( 'nodeify' ).Promise; function myAsyncMethod ( arg, callback ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolver ) { }) .nodeify(callback); }

Extend

Takes a promise and extends it to support the .nodeify method. It will still support the nodeify method after calls to .then .

var Promise = require ( 'promise' ); var nodeify = require ( 'nodeify' ); function myAsyncMethod ( arg, callback ) { return nodeify.extend(myPromiseMethod(arg)) .nodeify(callback); }

Takes a PromiseConstructor and extends it to support the .nodeify method.

var PromiseConstructor = require ( 'promise-constructor-used-by-my-promise-method' ); require ( 'nodeify' ).extend(PromiseConstructor); function myAsyncMethod ( arg, callback ) { return myPromiseMethod(arg).nodeify(callback); }

Extends the default promise constructor (returned by calling require('promise') ) and extends it to support .nodeify .

require ( 'nodeify' ).extend(); function myAsyncMethod ( arg, callback ) { return myPromiseMethod(arg).nodeify(callback); }

Licence

MIT