Convert promised code to use node style callbacks. If no callback is provided it will just return the original promise.
Server:
$ npm install nodeify
Call
nodeify directly passing the
promise and an optional
callback as arguments. If a
callback is provided it will be called as
callback(error, result). If
callback is not a function,
promise is returned.
var nodeify = require('nodeify');
function myAsyncMethod(arg, callback) {
return nodeify(myPromiseMethod(arg), callback);
}
The
nodeify.Promise constructor returns a promise with a
.nodeify method which behaves just like the functional version above except that the first argument is implicitly
this.
var Promise = require('nodeify').Promise;
function myAsyncMethod(arg, callback) {
return new Promise(function (resolver) {
//do async work
})
.nodeify(callback);
}
Takes a promise and extends it to support the
.nodeify method. It will still support the nodeify method after calls to
.then.
var Promise = require('promise');
var nodeify = require('nodeify');
function myAsyncMethod(arg, callback) {
return nodeify.extend(myPromiseMethod(arg))
.nodeify(callback);
}
Takes a PromiseConstructor and extends it to support the
.nodeify method.
var PromiseConstructor = require('promise-constructor-used-by-my-promise-method');
require('nodeify').extend(PromiseConstructor);
function myAsyncMethod(arg, callback) {
return myPromiseMethod(arg).nodeify(callback);
}
Extends the default promise constructor (returned by calling
require('promise')) and extends it to support
.nodeify.
require('nodeify').extend();
function myAsyncMethod(arg, callback) {
//assuming myPromiseMethod uses `promise` as its promise library
return myPromiseMethod(arg).nodeify(callback);
}
MIT