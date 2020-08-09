Another PDF invoice generator
# Using npm
npm install --save nodeice
# Using yarn
yarn add nodeice
const Invoice = require("nodeice");
// Create the new invoice
let myInvoice = new Invoice({
config: {
template: __dirname + "/template/index.html"
, tableRowBlock: __dirname + "/template/blocks/row.html"
}
, data: {
currencyBalance: {
main: 1
, secondary: 3.67
}
, invoice: {
number: {
series: "PREFIX"
, separator: "-"
, id: 1
}
, date: "01/02/2014"
, dueDate: "11/02/2014"
, explanation: "Thank you for your business!"
, currency: {
main: "XXX"
, secondary: "ZZZ"
}
}
, tasks: [
{
description: "Some interesting task"
, unit: "Hours"
, quantity: 5
, unitPrice: 2
}
, {
description: "Another interesting task"
, unit: "Hours"
, quantity: 10
, unitPrice: 3
}
, {
description: "The most interesting one"
, unit: "Hours"
, quantity: 3
, unitPrice: 5
}
]
}
, seller: {
company: "My Company Inc."
, registrationNumber: "F05/XX/YYYY"
, taxId: "00000000"
, address: {
street: "The Street Name"
, number: "00"
, zip: "000000"
, city: "Some City"
, region: "Some Region"
, country: "Nowhere"
}
, phone: "+40 726 xxx xxx"
, email: "me@example.com"
, website: "example.com"
, bank: {
name: "Some Bank Name"
, swift: "XXXXXX"
, currency: "XXX"
, iban: "..."
}
}
, buyer: {
company: "Another Company GmbH"
, taxId: "00000000"
, address: {
street: "The Street Name"
, number: "00"
, zip: "000000"
, city: "Some City"
, region: "Some Region"
, country: "Nowhere"
}
, phone: "+40 726 xxx xxx"
, email: "me@example.com"
, website: "example.com"
, bank: {
name: "Some Bank Name"
, swift: "XXXXXX"
, currency: "XXX"
, iban: "..."
}
}
});
// Render invoice as HTML and PDF
myInvoice.toHtml(__dirname + "/my-invoice.html", (err, data) => {
console.log("Saved HTML file");
}).toPdf(__dirname + "/my-invoice.pdf", (err, data) => {
console.log("Saved pdf file");
});
// Serve the pdf via streams (no files)
require("http").createServer((req, res) => {
myInvoice.toPdf({ output: res });
}).listen(8000);
Invoice(options)
This is the constructor that creates a new instance containing the needed methods.
options: The options for creating the new invoice:
config (Object):
template (String): The HTML root template.
data (Object):
currencyBalance (Object):
main (Number): The main balance.
secondary (Number): The converted main balance.
tasks (Array): An array with the tasks (description of the services you did).
invoice (Object): Information about invoice.
seller (Object): Information about seller.
buyer (Object): Information about buyer.
initTemplates(callback)
Inits the HTML templates.
callback: The callback function.
toHtml(output, callback)
Renders the invoice in HTML format.
output: An optional path to the output file.
callback: The callback function.
Nodeice instance.
convertToSecondary(input)
Converts a currency into another currency according to the currency balance provided in the options
input: The number that should be converted
toPdf(options, callback)
Renders invoice as pdf
Object|String|Stream
options: The path the output pdf file, the stream object, or an object containing:
output (String|Stream): The path to the output file or the stream object.
converter (Object): An object containing custom settings for the
phantom-html-to-pdf.
Function
callback: The callback function
