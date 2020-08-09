nodeice

Another PDF invoice generator

☁️ Installation

npm install --save nodeice yarn add nodeice

📋 Example

const Invoice = require ( "nodeice" ); let myInvoice = new Invoice({ config : { template : __dirname + "/template/index.html" , tableRowBlock : __dirname + "/template/blocks/row.html" } , data : { currencyBalance : { main : 1 , secondary : 3.67 } , invoice : { number : { series : "PREFIX" , separator : "-" , id : 1 } , date : "01/02/2014" , dueDate : "11/02/2014" , explanation : "Thank you for your business!" , currency : { main : "XXX" , secondary : "ZZZ" } } , tasks : [ { description : "Some interesting task" , unit : "Hours" , quantity : 5 , unitPrice : 2 } , { description : "Another interesting task" , unit : "Hours" , quantity : 10 , unitPrice : 3 } , { description : "The most interesting one" , unit : "Hours" , quantity : 3 , unitPrice : 5 } ] } , seller : { company : "My Company Inc." , registrationNumber : "F05/XX/YYYY" , taxId : "00000000" , address : { street : "The Street Name" , number : "00" , zip : "000000" , city : "Some City" , region : "Some Region" , country : "Nowhere" } , phone : "+40 726 xxx xxx" , email : "me@example.com" , website : "example.com" , bank : { name : "Some Bank Name" , swift : "XXXXXX" , currency : "XXX" , iban : "..." } } , buyer : { company : "Another Company GmbH" , taxId : "00000000" , address : { street : "The Street Name" , number : "00" , zip : "000000" , city : "Some City" , region : "Some Region" , country : "Nowhere" } , phone : "+40 726 xxx xxx" , email : "me@example.com" , website : "example.com" , bank : { name : "Some Bank Name" , swift : "XXXXXX" , currency : "XXX" , iban : "..." } } }); myInvoice.toHtml(__dirname + "/my-invoice.html" , (err, data) => { console .log( "Saved HTML file" ); }).toPdf(__dirname + "/my-invoice.pdf" , (err, data) => { console .log( "Saved pdf file" ); }); require ( "http" ).createServer( ( req, res ) => { myInvoice.toPdf({ output : res }); }).listen( 8000 );

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

This is the constructor that creates a new instance containing the needed methods.

Params

Object options : The options for creating the new invoice:

: The options for creating the new invoice: config (Object): template (String): The HTML root template.

(Object): data (Object): currencyBalance (Object): main (Number): The main balance. secondary (Number): The converted main balance. tasks (Array): An array with the tasks (description of the services you did). invoice (Object): Information about invoice.

(Object): seller (Object): Information about seller.

(Object): Information about seller. buyer (Object): Information about buyer.

Inits the HTML templates.

Params

Function callback : The callback function.

Renders the invoice in HTML format.

Params

String output : An optional path to the output file.

: An optional path to the output file. Function callback : The callback function.

Return

Invoice The Nodeice instance.

Converts a currency into another currency according to the currency balance provided in the options

Params

Number input : The number that should be converted

Return

Number The converted input

Renders invoice as pdf

Params

Object|String|Stream options : The path the output pdf file, the stream object, or an object containing:

output (String|Stream): The path to the output file or the stream object.

converter (Object): An object containing custom settings for the phantom-html-to-pdf .

Function callback : The callback function

Return

Invoice The Invoice instance

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău