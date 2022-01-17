Promises for git commands such as
git init,
git status,
git add *,
git diff,
git log and
git commit -am"commit message".
npm i --save nodegit-kit
var git = require('nodegit-kit');
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
// git diff
return git.diff(repo)
.then(diff => {
console.log(diff);
// git commit -am"commit message"
return git.commit(repo, {
'message': 'commit message'
});
})
.then(() => {
// git log
return git.log(repo);
})
.then(log => {
console.log(log);
});
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
});
Returns repository, if no repo is found, tries to create the directory and initializes the repository. Initializing is using init internally.
path String
options Object
init Boolean whether to create a first commit, defaults to true
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing', {
'init': false
})
.then(repo => {
// NodeGit repository instance
})
.catch(err => {
// no repo here
});
Checks if status has pending changes, commits, returns Oid else returns null.
repo NodeGit repository instance
options
message String defaults to 'update'
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
// git commit -am"a new commit"
return git.commit(repo, {
'message': 'a new commit'
})
.then(oid => {
console.log(oid);
});
});
Returns an Array of changed files and their status.
repo NodeGit repository instance
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
// git status
return git.status(repo)
.then(status => {
console.log(status);
});
});
Returns an Array of all commits.
repo NodeGit repository instance
options
branch String name of a branch, defaults to 'master'
sort String can be 'none', 'topological', 'time' or 'reverse'
abbrev-commit Boolean if true shortens checksum, defaults to false
abbrev Number to specify a custom number of digits in combination with
abbrev-commit, otherwise uses 'core.abbrev' config
max-count Max number of commits to traverse
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
// git log
return git.log(repo)
.then(log => {
console.log(log);
});
});
Returns an Array of modified files and their diffs.
repo NodeGit repository instance
options
name-only Boolean return only filenames, defaults to false
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
// git diff
return git.diff(repo, { 'name-only': true })
.then(filenames => {
console.log(filenames);
});
});
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
return git.log(repo)
.then(history => {
return history[0].commit;
})
.then(commit => {
// git diff <commit>
return git.diff(repo, commit);
})
.then(diff => {
console.log(diff);
});
});
Breaking API change in 0.12.0
Changed order of
from and
to to be aligned with git-cli.
git.open('../repo-path/new/or/existing')
.then(repo => {
return git.log(repo, { sort: 'reverse' })
.then(history => {
var commit1 = history[0].commit;
var commit2 = history[2].commit;
// git diff <from> <to>
return git.diff(repo, commit1, commit2);
})
.then(diff => {
console.log(diff);
});
});
Allows to write/read global and local git config values.
Local values are stored in the Git directory
./git/config and overrule global configurations.
Note: Git locks the config when changing configurations,
therefore writing multiple configs can not be done in parallel.
e.g. Promise.all multiple individual
git.config.set calls
will throw a "Failed to lock file for writing" error,
nodegit/issues/757.
See also 8.1 Customizing Git - Git Configuration (Git SCM Documentation)
Set user name and email similar to
cd repo then
git config user.name "John Doe" and
git config user.email johndoe@example.com.
git.open('my/repository')
.then(repo => {
return git.config.set(repo, {
'user.name': 'John Doe',
'user.email': 'johndoe@example.com'
});
});
Similar to
cd repo then
git config user.name returns config for a repository if there any or else the global Git configuration.
git.open('my/repository')
.then(repo => {
return git.config.get(repo, ['user.name', 'user.email']);
})
.then(configs => {
// [ 'John Doe', 'johndoe@example.com' ]
});
When no repo is given, setting and getting config will operate in
--global mode and read and write to
~/.gitconfig (or
~/.config/git/config).
git.config.get(['user.name', 'user.email'])
.then(config => {
// [ 'John Doe', 'johndoe@example.com' ]
});
// WARNING: this will change your global git config
git.config.set({
'user.name': 'John Doe',
'user.email': 'johndoe@example.com'
});
Ensures directory exists, initializes, creates a first commit and returns repo. This is optional and only useful to control the first commit.
path String
options Object
bare Number defaults to 0
commit Boolean defaults to true
message String defaults to 'initial commit'
git.init('../repo-path/new/or/existing', {
'bare': 0,
'commit': true,
'message': 'my first commit'
})
.then(repo => {
// NodeGit repository instance
});
Can be used to in combination with suppressing commit on init.
repo NodeGit Repository instance
options
message String defaults to 'initial commit'
git.open('../path/to/repo', {
'init': false
})
.catch(err => {
return git.init('../path/to/repo', {
'commit': false
})
.then(repo => {
// do something before first commit
return repo;
})
.then(repo => {
git.init.commit(repo, {
'message': 'initialize repository'
});
});
})
.then(repo => {
// NodeGit repository instance
});
npm install
npm test
# debug nodegit-kit
DEBUG=kit* npm test
# debug all
DEBUG=* npm test