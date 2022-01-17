Promises for git commands such as git init , git status , git add * , git diff , git log and git commit -am"commit message" .

Install

npm i --save nodegit-kit

Usage

var git = require ( 'nodegit-kit' ); git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.diff(repo) .then( diff => { console .log(diff); return git.commit(repo, { 'message' : 'commit message' }); }) .then( () => { return git.log(repo); }) .then( log => { console .log(log); }); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error); });

API

open (path[, options])

Returns repository, if no repo is found, tries to create the directory and initializes the repository. Initializing is using init internally.

path String

String options Object init Boolean whether to create a first commit, defaults to true

Object

git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' , { 'init' : false }) .then( repo => { }) .catch( err => { });

commit (repo[, options])

Checks if status has pending changes, commits, returns Oid else returns null.

repo NodeGit repository instance

NodeGit repository instance options message String defaults to 'update'



git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.commit(repo, { 'message' : 'a new commit' }) .then( oid => { console .log(oid); }); });

status (repo)

Returns an Array of changed files and their status.

repo NodeGit repository instance

git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.status(repo) .then( status => { console .log(status); }); });

log (repo[, options])

Returns an Array of all commits.

repo NodeGit repository instance

NodeGit repository instance options branch String name of a branch, defaults to 'master' sort String can be 'none', 'topological', 'time' or 'reverse' abbrev-commit Boolean if true shortens checksum, defaults to false abbrev Number to specify a custom number of digits in combination with abbrev-commit , otherwise uses 'core.abbrev' config max-count Max number of commits to traverse



git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.log(repo) .then( log => { console .log(log); }); });

diff (repo[, commit[, commit]][, options])

Returns an Array of modified files and their diffs.

repo NodeGit repository instance

NodeGit repository instance options name-only Boolean return only filenames, defaults to false



git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.diff(repo, { 'name-only' : true }) .then( filenames => { console .log(filenames); }); });

Get a diff of a commit

git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.log(repo) .then( history => { return history[ 0 ].commit; }) .then( commit => { return git.diff(repo, commit); }) .then( diff => { console .log(diff); }); });

Get a diff between 2 commits

Breaking API change in 0.12.0 Changed order of from and to to be aligned with git-cli.

git.open( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' ) .then( repo => { return git.log(repo, { sort : 'reverse' }) .then( history => { var commit1 = history[ 0 ].commit; var commit2 = history[ 2 ].commit; return git.diff(repo, commit1, commit2); }) .then( diff => { console .log(diff); }); });

config

Allows to write/read global and local git config values. Local values are stored in the Git directory ./git/config and overrule global configurations. Note: Git locks the config when changing configurations, therefore writing multiple configs can not be done in parallel. e.g. Promise.all multiple individual git.config.set calls will throw a "Failed to lock file for writing" error, nodegit/issues/757.

See also 8.1 Customizing Git - Git Configuration (Git SCM Documentation)

Example setting user.name and user.email for a specific repository

Set user name and email similar to cd repo then git config user.name "John Doe" and git config user.email johndoe@example.com .

git.open( 'my/repository' ) .then( repo => { return git.config.set(repo, { 'user.name' : 'John Doe' , 'user.email' : 'johndoe@example.com' }); });

Example reading user.name and user.email

Similar to cd repo then git config user.name returns config for a repository if there any or else the global Git configuration.

git.open( 'my/repository' ) .then( repo => { return git.config.get(repo, [ 'user.name' , 'user.email' ]); }) .then( configs => { });

global git configuration

When no repo is given, setting and getting config will operate in --global mode and read and write to ~/.gitconfig (or ~/.config/git/config ).

git.config.get([ 'user.name' , 'user.email' ]) .then( config => { });

git.config.set({ 'user.name' : 'John Doe' , 'user.email' : 'johndoe@example.com' });

init (path[, options])

Ensures directory exists, initializes, creates a first commit and returns repo. This is optional and only useful to control the first commit.

path String

String options Object bare Number defaults to 0 commit Boolean defaults to true message String defaults to 'initial commit'

Object

git.init( '../repo-path/new/or/existing' , { 'bare' : 0 , 'commit' : true , 'message' : 'my first commit' }) .then( repo => { });

Can be used to in combination with suppressing commit on init.

repo NodeGit Repository instance

NodeGit Repository instance options message String defaults to 'initial commit'



git.open( '../path/to/repo' , { 'init' : false }) .catch( err => { return git.init( '../path/to/repo' , { 'commit' : false }) .then( repo => { return repo; }) .then( repo => { git.init.commit(repo, { 'message' : 'initialize repository' }); }); }) .then( repo => { });

Test