Adds gitflow methods to the nodegit module.

Installation

npm install --save nodegit-flow

Usage

nodegit-flow is a drop in replacement for nodegit . All methods in nodegit are included in nodegit-flow . You must provide the nodegit module to nodegit-flow .

var nodegit = require ( 'nodegit-flow' )( require ( 'nodegit' ));

You can initialize an instance of nodegit-flow or use its static methods

var flow = nodegit.Flow.init(repo, config); flow.startRelease( '1.0.0' ); nodegit.Flow.startRelease(repo, '1.0.0' );

Methods

By default finishFeature will merge the feature branch into the develop branch and delete the feature branch. If successful, finishFeature will resolve with the merge commit. If a merge conflict occurs finishFeature will reject with the index of the conflict.

options Object

isRebase Boolean default= false

Boolean default= keepBranch Boolean default= false

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.finishFeature( repository, 'my-feature' ) .then( ( mergeCommit ) => { console .log(mergeCommit.id()); });

By default finishHotfix will merge the hotfix branch into the develop branch and the master branch, create a tag at the merge commit on master, and delete the hotfix branch. If successful, finishHotfix will resolve with the merge commit on develop. If a merge conflict occurs finishHotfix will reject with the index of the conflict.

options Object

keepBranch Boolean default= false

Boolean default= message String tag annotation default= ''

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.finishHotfix( repository, 'my-hotfix' ) .then( ( mergeCommit ) => { console .log(mergeCommit.id()); });

By default finishRelease will merge the release branch into the develop branch and the master branch, create a tag the points to the merge commit on master, and delete the release branch. If successful, finishRelease will resolve with the merge commit. If a merge conflict occurs finishRelease will reject with the index of the conflict.

options Object

isRebase Boolean default= false

Boolean default= keepBranch Boolean default= false

Boolean default= message String tag annotation default= ''

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.finishRelease( repository, 'my-release' ) .then( ( mergeCommit ) => { console .log(mergeCommit.id()); });

Retrieves an object that contains the git config values that are relevant to git flow

Returns the following object which is the standard git flow config object

{ 'gitflow.branch.master' : 'master' , 'gitflow.branch.develop' : 'develop' , 'gitflow.prefix.feature' : 'feature/' , 'gitflow.prefix.release' : 'release/' , 'gitflow.prefix.hotfix' : 'hotfix/' , 'gitflow.prefix.versiontag' : '' }

Returns the config keys that are required to use nodegit-flow

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.branch.develop

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.prefix.hotfix

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.branch.master

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.prefix.feature

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.prefix.release

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.prefix.support

Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of gitflow.prefix.versiontag

Sets the git flow config values for the given repo and returns a new instance of nodegit-flow . This new instance contains all of the static methods within the NodeGit.Flow object but does not require a repository to be passed in when using its methods.

Resolves to true or false depending on whether the repository has git flow initialized

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.isInitialized(repository) .then( ( isInitialized ) => { console .log(isInitialized); });

Resolves to a new instance of nodegit-flow if the repository has git flow initialized, otherwise reject with the reason

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.open(repository) .then( ( flow ) => { return flow.getMasterBranch(); }) .then( ( masterBranchName ) => { console .log(masterBranchName); });

options Object

sha String options is an object with a sha that marks the starting commit of the feature. If no sha is passed in, the feature will start at the develop branch. The name of the feature branch is the featurePrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in name parameter;

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.startFeature( repository, 'my-feature' , { sha : 'a7b7a15c94df9528339fd86b9808ec2d9c645705' } ) .then( ( featureBranch ) => { console .log(featureBranch.shorthand()); });

The name of the hotfix branch is the hotfixPrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in name parameter;

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.startHotfix( repository, '0.1.13' ) .then( ( hotfixBranch ) => { console .log(hotfixBranch.shorthand()); });

startRelease(repository, name [options])

options Object

sha String options is an object with a sha that marks the starting commit of the release. If no sha is passed in, the release will start at the develop branch.

The name of the release branch is the releasePrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in name parameter;

Example:

NodeGit.Flow.startRelease( repository, '0.2.0' ) .then( ( releaseBranch ) => { console .log(releaseBranch.shorthand()); });

Validates that a config object has all of the required keys for nodegit-flow to work.

Example: