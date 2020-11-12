Adds gitflow methods to the nodegit module.
npm install --save nodegit-flow
nodegit-flow is a drop in replacement for
nodegit. All methods in
nodegit are included in
nodegit-flow.
You must provide the
nodegit module to
nodegit-flow.
var nodegit = require('nodegit-flow')(require('nodegit')); // wrap nodegit in git flow methods
You can initialize an instance of
nodegit-flow or use its static methods
var flow = nodegit.Flow.init(repo, config);
flow.startRelease('1.0.0'); // Use a flow instance to start a release
nodegit.Flow.startRelease(repo, '1.0.0'); // or the static equivalent
By default
finishFeature will merge the feature branch into the develop branch and delete the feature branch. If successful, finishFeature will resolve with the merge commit. If a merge conflict occurs
finishFeature will reject with the index of the conflict.
options Object
isRebase Boolean default=
false
keepBranch Boolean default=
false
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.finishFeature(
repository,
'my-feature'
)
.then((mergeCommit) => {
console.log(mergeCommit.id()); // => the sha of the newly created commit
});
By default
finishHotfix will merge the hotfix branch into the develop branch and the master branch, create a tag at the merge commit on master, and delete the hotfix branch. If successful, finishHotfix will resolve with the merge commit on develop. If a merge conflict occurs
finishHotfix will reject with the index of the conflict.
options Object
keepBranch Boolean default=
false
message String tag annotation default=
''
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.finishHotfix(
repository,
'my-hotfix'
)
.then((mergeCommit) => {
console.log(mergeCommit.id()); // => the sha of the newly created commit
});
By default
finishRelease will merge the release branch into the develop branch and the master branch, create a tag the points to the merge commit on master, and delete the release branch. If successful, finishRelease will resolve with the merge commit. If a merge conflict occurs
finishRelease will reject with the index of the conflict.
options Object
isRebase Boolean default=
false
keepBranch Boolean default=
false
message String tag annotation default=
''
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.finishRelease(
repository,
'my-release'
)
.then((mergeCommit) => {
console.log(mergeCommit.id()); // => the sha of the newly created commit
});
Retrieves an object that contains the git config values that are relevant to git flow
Returns the following object which is the standard git flow config object
{
'gitflow.branch.master': 'master',
'gitflow.branch.develop': 'develop',
'gitflow.prefix.feature': 'feature/',
'gitflow.prefix.release': 'release/',
'gitflow.prefix.hotfix': 'hotfix/',
'gitflow.prefix.versiontag': ''
}
Returns the config keys that are required to use
nodegit-flow
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.branch.develop
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.prefix.hotfix
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.branch.master
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.prefix.feature
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.prefix.release
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.prefix.support
Returns the value stored within a repos git config with the key of
gitflow.prefix.versiontag
Sets the git flow config values for the given repo and returns a new instance of
nodegit-flow. This new instance contains all of the static methods within the
NodeGit.Flow object but does not require a repository to be passed in when using its methods.
Resolves to true or false depending on whether the repository has git flow initialized
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.isInitialized(repository)
.then((isInitialized) => {
console.log(isInitialized); // => true or false depending the git config of the repo
});
Resolves to a new instance of
nodegit-flow if the repository has git flow initialized, otherwise reject with the reason
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.open(repository)
.then((flow) => {
return flow.getMasterBranch();
})
.then((masterBranchName) => {
console.log(masterBranchName); // => master
});
options Object
sha String
options is an object with a
sha that marks the starting commit of the feature. If no
sha is passed in, the feature will start at the
develop branch.
The name of the feature branch is the
featurePrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in
name parameter;
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.startFeature(
repository,
'my-feature',
{sha: 'a7b7a15c94df9528339fd86b9808ec2d9c645705'}
)
.then((featureBranch) => {
console.log(featureBranch.shorthand()); // => feature/my-feature
});
The name of the hotfix branch is the
hotfixPrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in
name parameter;
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.startHotfix(
repository,
'0.1.13'
)
.then((hotfixBranch) => {
console.log(hotfixBranch.shorthand()); // => hotfix/0.1.13
});
options Object
sha String
options is an object with a
sha that marks the starting commit of the release. If no
sha is passed in, the release will start at the
develop branch.
The name of the release branch is the
releasePrefix set in the git config appended with the passed in
name parameter;
Example:
NodeGit.Flow.startRelease(
repository,
'0.2.0'
)
.then((releaseBranch) => {
console.log(releaseBranch.shorthand()); // => release/0.2.0
});
Validates that a config object has all of the required keys for nodegit-flow to work.
Example:
const result = NodeGit.Flow.validateConfig({
'gitflow.branch.master': 'master',
'gitflow.branch.develop': 'develop',
'gitflow.prefix.feature': 'feature/',
'gitflow.prefix.hotfix': 'hotfix/'
});
console.log(result); // => gitflow config missing key(s): gitflow.prefix.release