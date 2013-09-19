convert AMD modules into a node.js compatible format.
This tool uses Esprima to parse the code and replace
define() calls, doing the less amount of changes as possible to the code.
define(['foo', '../bar/baz'], function(foo, baz){
var lorem = 'ipsum';
return {
log : function(){
console.log(lorem);
}
};
});
var foo = require('foo');
var baz = require('../bar/baz');
var lorem = 'ipsum';
module.exports = {
log : function(){
console.log(lorem);
}
};
You can use it as a CLI tool:
[sudo] npm install -g nodefy
nodefy -o cjs "src/**.js"
This will convert all ".js" files inside the
src folder and put the results
on the
cjs folder.
It also works with
stdin and
stdout:
cat "src/foo.js" | nodefy
For a list of available options run:
nodefy -h
It is also available as a regular node.js library.
var nodefy = require('nodefy');
// nodefy.parse(string)
// returns node.js style module
var cjsModule = nodefy.parse(jsString);
// nodefy.convert(inputPath [, outputPath], callback)
// if outputPath is omitted it won't write the result
nodefy.convert('foo.js', function(err, result){
console.log(result);
});
// nodefy.batchConvert(glob [, outputFolder], callback)
// if outputFolder is omitted it won't write the result
nodefy.batchConvert('src/**.js', 'cjs', function(err, results){
// results is an array of {sourcePath, outputPath, result}
});
I couldn't find any tool that did what I wanted - convert AMD modules into plain node.js - so I decided to code my own. There are alternatives but they all add more complexity than I wanted.
This project was created mainly because of amd-utils, since many methods are useful on both environments.
The name was inpired by browserify.
The Asynchronous Module Definition is very flexible, it supports plugins, many configuration settings to define how modules should be loaded and asynchronous module loading.
This tool aims to convert basic modules, plugins and advanced settings probably are NOT going to be supported in the near future (I have plans to support basic configs, see issue 6). Check the uRequire project in case you need something more complex or create a new feature request on the issues tracker.
Released under the MIT license