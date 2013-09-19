nodefy

convert AMD modules into a node.js compatible format.

This tool uses Esprima to parse the code and replace define() calls, doing the less amount of changes as possible to the code.

Input

define([ 'foo' , '../bar/baz' ], function ( foo, baz ) { var lorem = 'ipsum' ; return { log : function ( ) { console .log(lorem); } }; });

Output

var foo = require ( 'foo' ); var baz = require ( '../bar/baz' ); var lorem = 'ipsum' ; module .exports = { log : function ( ) { console .log(lorem); } };

CLI

You can use it as a CLI tool:

[sudo] npm install -g nodefy nodefy -o cjs "src/**.js"

This will convert all ".js" files inside the src folder and put the results on the cjs folder.

It also works with stdin and stdout :

cat "src/foo.js" | nodefy

For a list of available options run:

nodefy -h

Standalone Lib

It is also available as a regular node.js library.

var nodefy = require ( 'nodefy' ); var cjsModule = nodefy.parse(jsString); nodefy.convert( 'foo.js' , function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); }); nodefy.batchConvert( 'src/**.js' , 'cjs' , function ( err, results ) { });

Inspiration / Why?

I couldn't find any tool that did what I wanted - convert AMD modules into plain node.js - so I decided to code my own. There are alternatives but they all add more complexity than I wanted.

This project was created mainly because of amd-utils, since many methods are useful on both environments.

The name was inpired by browserify.

Features, Goals & Limitations

The Asynchronous Module Definition is very flexible, it supports plugins, many configuration settings to define how modules should be loaded and asynchronous module loading.

This tool aims to convert basic modules, plugins and advanced settings probably are NOT going to be supported in the near future (I have plans to support basic configs, see issue 6). Check the uRequire project in case you need something more complex or create a new feature request on the issues tracker.

Alternatives

License

Released under the MIT license