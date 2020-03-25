Project WebCube (monorepo)
Continuously updated JS infrastructure for modern web dev
NOTE: This repo itself is also a template or starter for Universal JS monorepo
Packages
- webcube - Continuously updated JS infrastructure for modern Universal JS web app/site and static web.
- eslint-config-webcube - A sharable ESLint presets which integrates Prettier and explicitly configures all-available rules (guaranteed by scripts) from ESLint core and commonly used plugins.
- nodecube - Continuously updated JS infrastructure for Node.js microservice or API gateway service.
- redux-cube - App state manager. A set of wrappers which simplify the use of Redux and its whole ecosystem, reduce boilerplate, and provide many features (Sub App, Reducer Bundle, ...)
- redux-source - Using GraphQL schema and query language to access any data source (eg. RESTful APIs) and automatically generate reducers, actions and normalized state
- react-with-scripts - Add third party script tags, JS SDK and tracking code without modifying any HTML code
- react-common-kit - Wrappers for some common used react components and utilities
- hifetch - A minimal higher-level wrapper around Fetch API
Starters
Examples (in monorepo)