nodecredstash

Node.js port of credstash

=============

$ npm install

let Credstash = require ( 'nodecredstash' ); let credstash = new Credstash({ table : 'credential-store' , awsOpts : { region : 'us-west-2' }}); credstash.putSecret({ name : 'Death Star vulnerability' , secret : 'Exhaust vent' , version : 1 , context : { rebel : 'true' }}) .then( () => credstash.getSecret({ name : 'Death Star vulnerability' , version : 1 , context : { rebel : 'true' }}) .then( secret => console .log(secret));

Options

table

The DynamoDB table to store credentials default: credential-store

kmsKey

The name of the KMS key created for credstash. default: alias/credstash

awsOpts

Options to be passed to the aws-sdk instance for DynamoDB and KMS Specifig configurations can be found for DynamoDB and KMS. region can be sent in as a parameter, or you can follow other AWS conventions for setting the region ex:

{ "region" : "us-east-1" }

Options that are specific to the DynamoDB configuration. Defaults can still be assigned in awsOpts, but they can be overridden just for dynamoDb here

Options that are specific to the KMS configuration. Defaults can still be assigned in awsOpts, but they can be overridden just for kms here

Function arguments

name

The name of the secret that will be stored in DynamoDB

Can be a string or number. If it is a number, then nodecredstash will pad it with 0s so it can be sorted.

Used to get the encryption key from KMS.

cb

An optional callback function when you don't want to use promises;

credstash.getSecret({ name : 'Death Star plans' , context : { rebelShip : 'true' } }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { throw new Error ( 'The Death Star plans are not in the main computer.' ); } ... })

Functions

Create the table in DynamoDB using the table option

Encode a secret and place it in DynamoDB.

credstash.putSecret({ name : 'Death Star Vulnerability' , secret : 'Exhaust vent' , context : { rebel : 'true' }});

DynamoDB will now contain a record for this entry that looks like:

{ "name" : "Death Star Vulnerability" , "key" : "..." , "version" : "0000000000000000001" , "hmac" : "..." , "contents" : "..." }

Returns the first sorted result for the given name key.

Returns the next incremented version version for the given name key.

Retrieve a decrypted secret from DynamoDB.

credstash.getSecret({ name : 'Death Star Vulnerability' , context : { rebelDroid : 'true' }}) .then( secrets => console .log( JSON .stringify(secrets, null , 2 )));

{ "Death Star Vulnerability" : "Exhaust vent" }

Retrieve all decrypted secrets from DynamoDB.

The startsWith option will filter the response

credstash.getAllSecrets({ context : { rebel : 'true' }}) .then( secrets => console .log( JSON .stringify(secrets, null , 2 )));

{ "Death Star vulnerability" : "Exhaust vent" }

Retrieve all or the last N(limit) versions of a secret.

credstash.getAllSecrets({ name : 'Death Star vulnerability' , limit : 2 , context : { rebel : 'true' }}) .then( secrets => console .log( JSON .stringify(secrets, null , 2 )));

[ { "version" : "0000000000000000006" , "secret" : "Exhaust vent" }, { "version" : "0000000000000000005" , "secret" : "Destroy vent" } ]

Retrieve all stored secrets and their highest version

credstash.listSecrets() .then( list => console .log( JSON .stringify(list, null , 2 )));

[ { "name" : "Death Star" , "version" : "0000000000000000001" }, { "name" : "Death Star vulnerability" , "version" : "0000000000000000001" } ]

Delete the desired secret by version from DynamoDB

credstash.deleteSecret({ name : 'Death Star' , version : 1 }) .then( () => credstash.list()) .then( list => console .log( JSON .stringify(list, null , 2 ));

[ { "name" : "Death Star vulnerability" , "version" : "0000000000000000001" } ]

Deletes all of the versions of name

credstash.deleteSecrets({ name : 'Death Star vulnerability' }) .then( () => credstash.listSecrets()) .then( list => console .log( JSON .stringify(list, null , 2 ));