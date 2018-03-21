=============
$ npm install --save nodecredstash
let Credstash = require('nodecredstash');
let credstash = new Credstash({table: 'credential-store', awsOpts: {region: 'us-west-2'}});
credstash.putSecret({name: 'Death Star vulnerability', secret: 'Exhaust vent', version: 1, context: {rebel: 'true'}})
.then(() => credstash.getSecret({name: 'Death Star vulnerability', version: 1, context: {rebel: 'true'}})
.then(secret => console.log(secret));
The DynamoDB table to store credentials
default:
credential-store
The name of the KMS key created for credstash.
default:
alias/credstash
Options to be passed to the aws-sdk instance for DynamoDB and KMS
Specifig configurations can be found for DynamoDB and KMS.
region can be sent in as a parameter, or you can follow other AWS conventions for setting the region
ex:
{
"region": "us-east-1"
}
Options that are specific to the DynamoDB configuration. Defaults can still be assigned in awsOpts, but they can be overridden just for dynamoDb here
Options that are specific to the KMS configuration. Defaults can still be assigned in awsOpts, but they can be overridden just for kms here
The name of the secret that will be stored in DynamoDB
Can be a string or number. If it is a number, then nodecredstash will pad it with 0s so it can be sorted.
Used to get the encryption key from KMS.
An optional callback function when you don't want to use promises;
credstash.getSecret({
name: 'Death Star plans',
context: {rebelShip: 'true'}
}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
throw new Error('The Death Star plans are not in the main computer.');
}
...
})
Create the table in DynamoDB using the table option
Encode a secret and place it in DynamoDB.
credstash.putSecret({name: 'Death Star Vulnerability', secret: 'Exhaust vent', context: { rebel: 'true'}});
DynamoDB will now contain a record for this entry that looks like:
{
"name": "Death Star Vulnerability", //
"key": "...", // The value sent to KMS to retrieve the decryption key
"version": "0000000000000000001", // The version string, should be sorteable
"hmac": "...", // An HMAC validation value
"contents": "..." // The AES 128 encrypted value
}
Returns the first sorted result for the given name key.
Returns the next incremented version version for the given name key.
Retrieve a decrypted secret from DynamoDB.
credstash.getSecret({name: 'Death Star Vulnerability', context: {rebelDroid: 'true'}})
.then(secrets => console.log(JSON.stringify(secrets, null, 2)));
{
"Death Star Vulnerability": "Exhaust vent"
}
Retrieve all decrypted secrets from DynamoDB.
The startsWith option will filter the response
credstash.getAllSecrets({context: {rebel: 'true'}})
.then(secrets => console.log(JSON.stringify(secrets, null, 2)));
{
"Death Star vulnerability": "Exhaust vent"
}
Retrieve all or the last N(limit) versions of a secret.
credstash.getAllSecrets({name: 'Death Star vulnerability', limit: 2, context: {rebel: 'true'}})
.then(secrets => console.log(JSON.stringify(secrets, null, 2)));
[ { "version": "0000000000000000006", "secret": "Exhaust vent" },
{ "version": "0000000000000000005", "secret": "Destroy vent" } ]
Retrieve all stored secrets and their highest version
credstash.listSecrets()
.then(list => console.log(JSON.stringify(list, null, 2)));
[
{
"name": "Death Star",
"version": "0000000000000000001"
},
{
"name": "Death Star vulnerability",
"version": "0000000000000000001"
}
]
Delete the desired secret by version from DynamoDB
credstash.deleteSecret({name: 'Death Star', version: 1})
// 'Deleting Death Star -- version 0000000000000000001'
.then(() => credstash.list())
.then(list => console.log(JSON.stringify(list, null, 2));
[
{
"name": "Death Star vulnerability",
"version": "0000000000000000001"
}
]
Deletes all of the versions of
name
credstash.deleteSecrets({name: 'Death Star vulnerability'})
// 'Deleting Death Star vulnerability -- version 0000000000000000001'
.then(() => credstash.listSecrets())
.then(list => console.log(JSON.stringify(list, null, 2));
[]