nod

nodebootstrap

by Irakli Nadareishvili
4.5.0 (see all)

NodeBootstrap - generates skeleton project for Node/Express.js with pre-configured best-practices. Kick-start your Node project development with tons of boilerplate taken care of, such as: clustering, Docker-support, database migrations, automated testing, error-handling, modularity, advanced logging, templated views, environments etc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

710

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NodeBootstrap

NPM Version Github Link Docker Hub Link TravisCI Build Status Codacy Badge FOSSA Status

Organize your Node project like a pro. Now supports a Microservice mode!

Right out of the gate N.B. gets a [metric] ton of boilerplate taken care of: microservice-style setup, clustering, Docker-support, database migrations, automated testing, error-handling, modularity, advanced logging, templated views, environments – you name it. And all of that without having to deal with a heavy or an opinionated framework!

Install Microservice

To learn more: http://nodebootstrap.io

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/inadarei/nodebootstrap

If you like Nodebootstrap, also check out: Microservices Workspace project to see how you can orchestrate multilingual (polyglot) microservices setup as a holistic and simple development environment.

Examples:

  # create a skeleton of a containerized microservice:
  > nodebootstrap ms-first
  # create a skeleton of an express MVC webapp:
  > nodebootstrap -m webapp nodeapp-first
  # create a skeleton of a console or client Node application
  > nodebootstrap -m cli client-first

License

MIT

