V2mm Theme for NodeBB

A nice theme used by v2mm. Please note, this theme is under actively development, some of the features may hard-coded in the sources, some of them may not work on your site. This theme is for learning and playing NodeBB -- just for fun.

Screenshots

Home View

Category View

Custom Category

Unique Features

external topics and comment, click to topic title, redirect to the external site;

show subcategory topics on the root category;

Custom category template, show author and comment directly on category. see: Cross the GFW

Installation

npm install nodebb-theme-v2mm

Credits

Modified from "Lavender theme" by psychobunny