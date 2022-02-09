openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nodebb-theme-persona

by NodeBB
11.3.40 (see all)

Persona - A modern and responsive NodeBB theme

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Persona theme for NodeBB

Persona is the new default theme for NodeBB as of v0.7.1

Addons

Recent Cards

Screenshots

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial