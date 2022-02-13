As of NodeBB v1.15.0, this plugin is deprecated and has entered maintenance mode. You can of course still use this plugin with versions of v1.15.x and beyond, and I will continue to ensure it is compatible; however new features will not be added.
Please see this blog post for more information
New users are recommended to use the built-in Write API that comes with NodeBB v1.15.0 and up.
This plugin exposes a write enabled API interface for NodeBB. It is useful if you would like to supplment the built-in read-only API, in order to push items/actions/events to NodeBB.
For example, without this plugin, one can easily retrieve the contents of a post by prefixing
api/ to the corresponding route. (e.g. https://community.nodebb.org/api/topic/687/help-translate-nodebb/2).
With this plugin, however, you can create content on NodeBB externally (new topics, new posts, etc), which comes in handy when third-party applications want deeper integration with NodeBB.
Install this plugin via the plugins page in the ACP.
Alternatively:
$ cd /path/to/nodebb/node_modules
$ git clone git@github.com:NodeBB/nodebb-plugin-write-api.git
$ cd nodebb-plugin-write-api
$ npm i
In both methods, you will need to
./nodebb build before (re-)starting your NodeBB forum.
curl -H "Authorization: Bearer {YOUR_TOKEN}" --data "title={TITLE}&content={CONTENT}&cid={CID}" http://localhost:4567/api/v1/topics
Authentication is handled either via HTTP Bearer Token or JSON Web Token, as generated/specified in the Write API.
There are two types of tokens:
_uid parameter is required in the request, and then all calls are made in the name of that user.
This is the only difference between the two tokens. A master token with
_uid set to a non-administrator will not allow you to make administrative calls.
Note: The first token can be generated via the administration page (
admin/plugins/write-api), or via the token generation route (
POST /api/v1/users/{UID}/tokens) by sending in a password, but additional user tokens can be generated using an existing user/master token.
JSON Web Tokens are an open, industry standard RFC 7519 method for representing claims securely between two parties.
To make requests with a JSON Web Token instead of a user/master token, sign the entire request payload with the same secret as defined in the plugin, and either send it in the POST body, or as a query string parameter. In both cases, the key
token is used.
For example,
$ curl http://localhost:4567/api/v1/users/1/tokens?token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJfdWlkIjoxfQ.pbm5wbAZ4__yFh5y8oeCsJyT0dm8ROcd5SEBr4yGlNw # secret is 'secret'
When the API encounters an error, it will do it's best to report what went wrong. Errors will follow the format specified in this example:
{
"code": "not-authorised",
"message": "You are not authorised to make this call",
"params": {}
}
api/v2 Endpoints for more information)
/unread) can be retrieved for a user via user/master tokens
users/ routes now take a uid instead of a userslug. This affects the following routes:
PUT /api/v1/users/:userslug ->
PUT /api/v1/users/:uid
POST /api/v1/users/:userslug/follow ->
POST /api/v1/users/:uid/follow
DELETE /api/v1/users/:userslug/follow ->
DELETE /api/v1/users/:uid/follow