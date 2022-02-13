Deprecation

As of NodeBB v1.15.0, this plugin is deprecated and has entered maintenance mode. You can of course still use this plugin with versions of v1.15.x and beyond, and I will continue to ensure it is compatible; however new features will not be added.

Please see this blog post for more information

New users are recommended to use the built-in Write API that comes with NodeBB v1.15.0 and up.

Write API

This plugin exposes a write enabled API interface for NodeBB. It is useful if you would like to supplment the built-in read-only API, in order to push items/actions/events to NodeBB.

For example, without this plugin, one can easily retrieve the contents of a post by prefixing api/ to the corresponding route. (e.g. https://community.nodebb.org/api/topic/687/help-translate-nodebb/2).

With this plugin, however, you can create content on NodeBB externally (new topics, new posts, etc), which comes in handy when third-party applications want deeper integration with NodeBB.

Installation

Install this plugin via the plugins page in the ACP.

Alternatively:

cd /path/to/nodebb/node_modules git clone git@github.com:NodeBB/nodebb-plugin-write-api.git cd nodebb-plugin-write-api npm i

In both methods, you will need to ./nodebb build before (re-)starting your NodeBB forum.

API Resources

Quick Start

Install and activate the plugin, reload NodeBB Generate your uid an API token in the ACP page curl -H "Authorization: Bearer {YOUR_TOKEN}" --data "title={TITLE}&content={CONTENT}&cid={CID}" http://localhost:4567/api/v1/topics

Authentication

Authentication is handled either via HTTP Bearer Token or JSON Web Token, as generated/specified in the Write API.

Bearer Tokens

There are two types of tokens:

A user token is associated with a specific uid, and all calls made are made in the name of that user

A master token is not associated with any specific uid, though a _uid parameter is required in the request, and then all calls are made in the name of that user. This is the only difference between the two tokens. A master token with _uid set to a non-administrator will not allow you to make administrative calls.

Note: The first token can be generated via the administration page ( admin/plugins/write-api ), or via the token generation route ( POST /api/v1/users/{UID}/tokens ) by sending in a password, but additional user tokens can be generated using an existing user/master token.

JSON Web Tokens

JSON Web Tokens are an open, industry standard RFC 7519 method for representing claims securely between two parties.

To make requests with a JSON Web Token instead of a user/master token, sign the entire request payload with the same secret as defined in the plugin, and either send it in the POST body, or as a query string parameter. In both cases, the key token is used.

For example,

$ curl http://localhost:4567/api/v1/users/1/tokens?token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJfdWlkIjoxfQ.pbm5wbAZ4__yFh5y8oeCsJyT0dm8ROcd5SEBr4yGlNw

Error Handling

When the API encounters an error, it will do it's best to report what went wrong. Errors will follow the format specified in this example:

{ "code" : "not-authorised" , "message" : "You are not authorised to make this call" , "params" : {} }

Changelog

Introduced v2 router with breaking changes to some routes (see api/v2 Endpoints for more information)

Endpoints for more information) Additional validation for post routes in v2 router only

Bug fixes

Allowing users to generate token via password input (only in token generation route)

Bug fixes

Updated integration with NodeBB so that privileged assets in NodeBB (e.g. /unread ) can be retrieved for a user via user/master tokens

Fix bug with topic deletion

Introduced support for category enable/disable, and category purge (deletion)

Allow addition of tags when creating topics

Handling post deletion via API

v3.x to v4.x

Made compatible with NodeBB v1.0.0

Introduced support for JSON Web Tokens

v2.x to v3.x