A plugin that uploads images to Imgur.

Register an imgur app here, make sure you fill in the callback URL properly. It should be http://yourforum.com/admin/plugins/imgur/oauth adjust based on your forum url.

Once you register you will get a client ID and secret.

Enter these values in your NodeBB ACP page.

After entering the values click Save and then Authorize, you will be redirected to imgur to allow access to your app.

Once you allow access you will be redirected back to nodebb.