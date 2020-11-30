A plugin that uploads images to Imgur.
npm install nodebb-plugin-imgur
Register an imgur app here, make sure you fill in the callback URL properly. It should be
http://yourforum.com/admin/plugins/imgur/oauth adjust based on your forum url.
After entering the values click Save and then Authorize, you will be redirected to imgur to allow access to your app.
Once you allow access you will be redirected back to nodebb.
Optinally create an album for your forum on imgur and put its album ID in the NodeBB ACP.