openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npi

nodebb-plugin-imgur

by Barış Soner Uşaklı
2.0.4 (see all)

A plugin that uploads images to imgur

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NodeBB Plugin Imgur

A plugin that uploads images to Imgur.

Installation

npm install nodebb-plugin-imgur

Setup

  • Register an imgur app here, make sure you fill in the callback URL properly. It should be http://yourforum.com/admin/plugins/imgur/oauth adjust based on your forum url.

  • Once you register you will get a client ID and secret.

  • Enter these values in your NodeBB ACP page.

  • After entering the values click Save and then Authorize, you will be redirected to imgur to allow access to your app.

  • Once you allow access you will be redirected back to nodebb.

  • Optinally create an album for your forum on imgur and put its album ID in the NodeBB ACP.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial