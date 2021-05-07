Redactor for NodeBB

This plugin activates the WYSIWYG Redactor composer for NodeBB. Please ensure that:

"Sanitise HTML" is disabled from the Markdown plugin (or the markdown plugin is disabled altogether)

Any other composers (i.e. nodebb-plugin-composer-default) is disabled

⚠️ Maintenance Alert

Please be advised that this composer has been superceded by the Quill Composer. This composer has entered maintenance mode, meaning it will continue to work on newer NodeBB versions, although at potentially reduced functionality.

Please file an issue on the issue tracker if there are regressions after NodeBB releases.

Screenshots

Desktop

Mobile

Attributions