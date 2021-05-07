openbase logo
nodebb-plugin-composer-redactor

by NodeBB-Community
3.5.5 (see all)

Redactor Composer for NodeBB

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Redactor for NodeBB

This plugin activates the WYSIWYG Redactor composer for NodeBB. Please ensure that:

  • "Sanitise HTML" is disabled from the Markdown plugin (or the markdown plugin is disabled altogether)
  • Any other composers (i.e. nodebb-plugin-composer-default) is disabled

⚠️ Maintenance Alert

Please be advised that this composer has been superceded by the Quill Composer. This composer has entered maintenance mode, meaning it will continue to work on newer NodeBB versions, although at potentially reduced functionality.

Please file an issue on the issue tracker if there are regressions after NodeBB releases.

Screenshots

Desktop

Desktop

Mobile

Mobile

Attributions

  • Thank you to Drew Llewellyn (GitHub) for providing the OEM license that made this plugin possible!
  • Thank you to philburr for his serverside sanitization and z-index fixes.

