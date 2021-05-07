Redactor for NodeBB
This plugin activates the WYSIWYG Redactor composer for NodeBB. Please ensure that:
- "Sanitise HTML" is disabled from the Markdown plugin (or the markdown plugin is disabled altogether)
- Any other composers (i.e. nodebb-plugin-composer-default) is disabled
⚠️ Maintenance Alert
Please be advised that this composer has been superceded by the Quill Composer. This composer has entered maintenance mode, meaning it will continue to work on newer NodeBB versions, although at potentially reduced functionality.
Please file an issue on the issue tracker if there are regressions after NodeBB releases.
Screenshots
Desktop
Mobile
Attributions
- Thank you to Drew Llewellyn (GitHub) for providing the OEM license that made this plugin possible!
- Thank you to philburr for his serverside sanitization and z-index fixes.