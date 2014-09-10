Nodealytics

(Formerly Googalytics)

Simple node module to send custom server-side events to Google Analytics

Heavily influenced by the Gabba project from the guys at the Hybrid Group (http://github.com/hybridgroup/gabba)

Usage

npm install nodealytics

var NA = require ( "nodealytics" ); NA.initialize( 'UA-12345678-1' , 'someplace.com' , function ( ) { });

Examples

Track Page

NA.trackPage( 'Page Title' , '/page/path' , function ( err, resp ) { if (!err && resp.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log( 'Page has been tracked with Google Analytics' ); } });

Track Page with Referal

NA.trackPage( 'Page Title' , '/page/path' , { utmr : "http://www.google.com" }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err && resp.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log( 'Page has been tracked with Google Analytics' ); } });

Track Event

NA.trackEvent( 'test event' , 'boom' , function ( err, resp ) { if (!err && resp.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log( 'Event has been tracked with Google Analytics' ); } });

Set Proxy

NA.setProxy( 'http://your.proxy.com' , 'title' , function ( err, resp ) { NA.trackEvent(...); });

What do those variables mean?!

The answers, as per usual, can be learned from the Google: https://developers.google.com/analytics/resources/articles/gaTrackingTroubleshooting#gifParameters