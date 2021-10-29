Node library to make nodejs gen_server in Erlang/Elixir through Port connection.
This module allows you to :
gen_server style" handler to manage your port
Before going through details, lets take an example, write an account manager server, where you can add or remove an amount in the account and get it :
require('@kbrw/node_erlastic').server(function(term,from,current_amount,done){
if (term == "get") return done("reply",current_amount);
if (term[0] == "add") return done("noreply",current_amount+term[1]);
if (term[0] == "rem") return done("noreply",current_amount-term[1]);
throw new Error("unexpected request")
});
GenServer.start_link(Exos.Proc,{"node calculator.js",0,cd: "/path/to/proj"}, name: Calculator)
GenServer.cast Calculator, {:add, 2}
GenServer.cast Calculator, {:add, 3}
GenServer.cast Calculator, {:rem, 1}
4 = GenServer.call Calculator, :get
defmodule Exos.Proc do
use GenServer
@moduledoc """
Generic port as gen_server wrapper :
send a message at init, first message is remote initial state
cast and call encode and decode erlang binary format
"""
def init({cmd,init,opts}) do
port = Port.open({:spawn,'#{cmd}'}, [:binary,:exit_status, packet: 4] ++ opts)
send(port,{self,{:command,:erlang.term_to_binary(init)}})
{:ok,port}
end
def handle_info({port,{:exit_status,0}},port), do: {:stop,:normal,port}
def handle_info({port,{:exit_status,_}},port), do: {:stop,:port_terminated,port}
def handle_info(_,port), do: {:noreply,port}
def handle_cast(term,port) do
send(port,{self,{:command,:erlang.term_to_binary(term)}})
{:noreply,port}
end
def handle_call(term,_reply_to,port) do
send(port,{self,{:command,:erlang.term_to_binary(term)}})
res = receive do {^port,{:data,b}}->:erlang.binary_to_term(b) end
{:reply,res,port}
end
end
var Bert = require('@kbrw/node_erlastic/bert');
// you can configure `convention`, `all_binaries_as_string` , `map_key_as_atom`, see below
Bert.convention = Bert.ELIXIR;
Bert.all_binaries_as_string = true;
Bert.encode({foo: "bar", k2: 4});
Bert.encode({foo: "bar", k2: 4},true);
// with ",true", the result is not copied, the return buffer point always to
// the same allocated memory
Bert.decode(mybuffer);
Bert.decode and
Bert.encode use a nodejs
Buffer object
containing the binary erlang term, converted using the following rules :
foobar is js
{type: "Atom",value: "foobar", toString->value} create it with
Bert.atom("foobar")
toString() method allows you to match with string
myatom == 'foobar'
{a,b} is js
{type: "Tuple",value: [a,b],length: 2, 0: a, 1: b}
Bert.map_key_as_atom == true
Bert.convention == Bert.ELIXIR && Bert.all_binaries_as_string
Bert.convention == Bert.ELIXIR
Bert.convention == Bert.ERLANG
true and
false atoms
nil atom if
Bert.convention == Bert.ELIXIR
undefined atom if
Bert.convention == Bert.ERLANG
Bert.decode_undefined_values == false, then
nil and
undefined are
decoded into atom instead of null
Port provides you a Node Duplex stream in object mode which is both Readable
and Writable : http://nodejs.org/api/stream.html#stream_class_stream_duplex_1
Through this duplex, you can communicate javascript objects with an erlang node
through stdin/out with
port.read() and
port.write(obj). These objects are
converted to erlang external binary format using the Bert encoder described
above.
Need
{packet,4}
openport option on the erlang side
Below a simple "echo" server using this abstraction, read nodejs "readable" documentation to understand it :
var port = require('@kbrw/node_erlastic').port;
port.on('readable', function echo(){
if(null !== (term = port.read())){
port.write(term);
echo();
}
});
port = Port.open({:spawn,'node calculator.js'}, [:binary, packet: 4])
send(port,{self,{:command,:erlang.term_to_binary( {:hello, 007} )}})
{:hello, 007} = receive do {^port,{:data,b}}->:erlang.binary_to_term(b) end
send(port,{self,{:command,:erlang.term_to_binary( [:foo, :bar]} )}})
[:foo, :bar] = receive do {^port,{:data,b}}->:erlang.binary_to_term(b) end
For convenience, you can use the
server function to react to the
port events in the same fashion as the erlang gen server handler.
It takes as parameter a handler function taking
(req_term,from,state,done) parameters.
To "unlock" state and continue to read request mailbox (equivalent of the
return of the erlang
gen_server handle_* function), you need to call
done.
done("noreply",newstate);
done("noreply");
done("reply",reply_term,newstate);
done("reply",reply_term);
Like in erlang, your handler can unlock the state before it replies to the call:
done("noreply",newstate);
// then in some callback
from(myreply);
Before sending request, the first message from the port will be used to define the initial state.
Please see the beginning of this README to find a complete example.
The port stderr is directly output into the erlang stdout, this library
provides a convenient
log function allowing you to log something from your
node server.
var log = require("@kbrw/node_erlastic").log;
log("your log");
