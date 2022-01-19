Deploy NPM Package Manager (NPM) packages with the Nix package manager!
Using
node2nix instead of the "vanilla" NPM is useful for a variety of reasons:
To be able to convert Git dependencies, the presence of the
nix-hash
command-line utility (that is included with the
Nix package manager) is required.
There are two ways this package can installed.
To install this package through the Nix package manager, obtain a copy of Nixpkgs and run:
$ nix-env -f '<nixpkgs>' -iA nodePackages.node2nix
Alternatively, this package can also be installed through NPM by running:
$ npm install -g node2nix
A development version can be deployed by checking out the Git repository and running:
$ nix-env -f release.nix -iA package.x86_64-linux
The above command installs the development
node2nix executable into the Nix
profile of the user.
Alternatively, you can the use NPM to install the project dependencies:
$ npm install
The project only uses JavaScript dependencies and, as such, will also work on NixOS.
node2nix can be used for a variety of use cases.
The primary use case of
node2nix is to deploy a development project as a NPM
package.
What Node.js developers typically do in a development setting is opening the source code folder and running:
$ npm install
The above command-line instruction deploys all dependencies declared in the
package.json configuration
file so that the application can be run.
With
node2nix you can use the Nix package manager for exactly the same purpose.
Running the following command generates a collection of Nix expressions from
package.json:
$ node2nix
The above command generates three files:
node-packages.nix capturing the
packages that can be deployed including all its required dependencies,
node-env.nix contains the build logic and
default.nix is a composition
expression allowing users to deploy the package.
By running the following Nix command with these expressions, the project can be built:
$ nix-build -A package
The above instruction places a
result symlink in the current working dir
pointing to the build result. An executable (that is part of the project) can be
started as follows:
$ ./result/bin/node2nix
The expressions that are generated by
node2nix (shown earlier) can also be
used to generate a tarball from the project:
$ nix-build -A tarball
The above command-line instruction produces a tarball that is placed in the following location:
$ ls result/tarballs/node2nix-1.0.1.tgz
The above tarball can be distributed to any user that has the NPM package manager installed, and installed by running:
$ npm install node2nix-1.0.1.tgz
Besides deploying a development project, it may also be useful to only install the project's dependencies and spawning a shell session in which they can be found.
The following command-line instruction uses the earlier generated expressions to deploy all the dependencies and opens a development environment:
$ nix-shell -A shell
Within this shell session, files can be modified and run without any hassle. For example, the following command should work:
$ node bin/node2nix.js --help
The
node_modules environment generated by
node2nix can also be used in
downstream Nix expressions. This can be useful when you want to build a project
that requires running a build system such as Webpack in your Node.js environment.
This environment can be found on the
nodeDependencies attribute of the
generated output. It contains two important paths:
lib/node_modules and
bin.
The former should be copied or symlinked into your build directory, and the
latter should be added to the PATH. (You can also use the
NODE_PATH
environment variable, but see the warnings about that
below.)
Here's an example derivation showing this technique:
let
nodeDependencies = (pkgs.callPackage ./default.nix {}).shell.nodeDependencies;
in
stdenv.mkDerivation {
name = "my-webpack-app";
src = ./my-app;
buildInputs = [nodejs];
buildPhase = ''
ln -s ${nodeDependencies}/lib/node_modules ./node_modules
export PATH="${nodeDependencies}/bin:$PATH"
# Build the distribution bundle in "dist"
webpack
cp -r dist $out/
'';
}
The secondary use of
node2nix is deploying existing NPM packages from the NPM
registry.
Deployment of packages from the registry is driven by a JSON specification that looks as follows:
[
"async",
"underscore",
"slasp",
{ "mocha" : "1.21.x" },
{ "mocha" : "1.20.x" },
{ "nijs": "0.0.18" },
{ "node2nix": "git://github.com/svanderburg/node2nix.git" }
]
The above specification is basically an array of objects. For each element that
is a string, the
latest version is obtained from the registry.
To obtain a specific version of a package, an object must defined in which the keys are the name of the packages and the values the versions that must be obtained.
Any version specification that NPM supports can be used, such as version numbers, version ranges, HTTP(S) URLs, Git URLs, and GitHub identifiers.
Nix expressions can be generated from this JSON specification as follows:
$ node2nix -i node-packages.json
And by using the generated Nix expressions, we can install
async with Nix as
follows:
$ nix-env -f default.nix -iA async
For every package for which the latest version has been requested, we can directly refer to the name of the package to deploy it.
For packages for which a specific version has been specified, we must refer to it using an attribute that name that is composed of its name and version specifier.
The following command can be used to deploy the first specific version of
mocha
declared in the JSON configuration:
$ nix-env -f default.nix -iA '"mocha-1.21.x"'
(As a sidenote: because the attribute name contains dots:
., that also serve
as an attribute selector in the Nix expression language, we have to quote the
attribute name)
node2nix can be referenced as follows:
$ nix-env -f default.nix -iA '"node2nix-git://github.com/svanderburg/node2nix.git"'
Since every NPM package resolves to a package name and version number we can also deploy any package by using an attribute consisting of its name and resolved version number.
This command deploys NiJS version 0.0.18:
$ nix-env -f default.nix -iA '"nijs-0.0.18"'
Node.js 8.x and higher (that includes npm 5.x or higher) can also work with so-called lock files that pinpoint the exact versions used of all dependencies and transitive dependencies, and provides a content addressable cache to speed up deployments.
Some Node.js development projects may include a
package-lock.json file
pinpointing the exact versions of the dependencies and transitive dependencies.
node2nix can use this file to generate a Nix expression from it so that Nix
uses the exact same packages:
$ node2nix -l package-lock.json
By default,
node2nix generates Nix expressions that should be used in
conjuction with Node.js 12.x, which is currently the oldest supported LTS
release.
When it is desired, it is also possible to generate expressions for other Node.js versions. For example, Node.js 4.x does not use a flattening/deduplication algorithm, and 6.x that does not support lock files or caching.
The old non-flattening structure can be simulated by adding the
--no-flatten
parameter.
Additionally, to enable all flags to make generation for a certain Node.js
work,
node2nix provides convenience parameters. For example, by using the
-4
parameter, we can generate expressions that can be used with Node.js 4.x:
$ node2nix -4 -i node-package.json
By running the following command, Nix deploys NiJS version 0.0.18 using Node.js 4.x and npm 2.x:
$ nix-env -f default.nix -iA '"nijs-0.0.18"'
node2nix also has a number of advanced options.
By default, NPM packages are deployed in production mode, meaning that the
development dependencies are not installed by default. By adding the
--development command line option, you can also deploy the development
dependencies:
$ node2nix --development
If no options are specified,
node2nix makes implicit assumptions on the
filenames of the input JSON specification and the output Nix expressions. These
filenames can be modified with command-line options:
$ node2nix --input package.json --output registry.nix --composition default.nix --node-env node-env.nix
You can also use an alternative NPM registry (such as a private one), by adding
the
--registry,
--registry-auth-token and
--registry-scope option:
$ node2nix -i node-packages.json --registry http://private.registry.local
$ node2nix \
--registry "https://registry.npmjs.org" \
--registry "https://npm.pkg.github.com/" \
--registry-auth-token "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" \
--registry-scope "@myorg"
A few exotic NPM packages may have dependencies on native libraries that reside somewhere on the user's host system. Unfortunately, NPM's metadata does not specify them, and as a consequence, it may result in failing Nix builds due to missing dependencies.
As a solution, the generated expressions by
node2nix are made overridable. The
override mechanism can be used to manually inject additional unspecified
dependencies.
The easiest way to do this is to create a wrapper Nix expression that imports
the generated composition expression from
node2nix and injects additional
dependencies.
Consider the following package collection file (named:
node-packages.json)
that installs one NPM package named
floomatic:
[
"floomatic"
]
We can generate Nix expressions from the above specification, by running:
$ node2nix -i node-packages.json
One of floomatic's dependencies is an NPM package named
native-diff-match-patch
that requires the Qt 4.x library and pkgconfig, which are native dependencies not
detected by the
node2nix generator.
With the following wrapper expression (named:
override.nix), we can inject
these dependencies ourselves:
{pkgs ? import <nixpkgs> {
inherit system;
}, system ? builtins.currentSystem}:
let
nodePackages = import ./default.nix {
inherit pkgs system;
};
in
nodePackages // {
floomatic = nodePackages.floomatic.override {
buildInputs = [ pkgs.pkgconfig pkgs.qt4 ];
};
}
The expression does the following:
default.nix) generated by
node2nix.
floomatic package, and we add the
missing native dependencies as build inputs by defining an override.
With the above wrapper expression, we can correctly deploy floomatic, by running:
$ nix-build override.nix -A floomatic
Some packages or any of its dependencies may also require some ad-hoc fixes to
make them work. In such cases, we can implement a
preRebuild hook with shell
instructions that will be executed before the builder will run
npm rebuild and
npm install.
For example, consider the
dnschain package:
[
"dnschain"
]
We can generate Nix expressions from the above specification, by running:
$ node2nix -i node-packages.json
dnschain has a practical problem -- it requires OpenSSL to be in the
PATH of
the user. We can create an
override.nix expression implementing a
preRebuild
hook that wraps the executable in a script that adds
openssl to the
PATH:
{pkgs ? import <nixpkgs> {
inherit system;
}, system ? builtins.currentSystem}:
let
nodePackages = import ./default.nix {
inherit pkgs system;
};
in
nodePackages // {
dnschain = nodePackages.dnschain.override {
preRebuild = ''
wrapProgram $out/bin/dnschain --suffix PATH : ${pkgs.openssl.bin}/bin
'';
};
}
With the above wrapper expression, we can deploy a wrapped
dnschain (that is
able to find the
openssl executable), by running:
$ nix-build override.nix -A dnschain
Sometimes it may also be required to supplement a packaging process with additional NPM packages. For example, when building certain NPM projects, some dependencies have to be installed globally.
A prominent example of such a workflow is a Grunt project. The grunt CLI is typically installed globally, whereas its plugins are installed as development dependencies.
We can automate such a workflow as follows. Consider the following
package.json example:
{
"name": "grunt-test",
"version": "0.0.1",
"private": "true",
"devDependencies": {
"grunt": "*",
"grunt-contrib-jshint": "*",
"grunt-contrib-watch": "*"
}
}
The above configuration declares grunt and two grunt plugins (
jshint and
watch) as development dependencies.
We can create a supplemental package specification that refers to additional NPM packages that are supposed to be installed globally:
[
"grunt-cli"
]
The above configuration (
supplement.json) states that we need the
grunt-cli
as an additional package, installed globally.
Furtheremore, you can provide specific versions of supplemental packages.
Here is example of
supplement.json with
grunt-cli version
1.2.0:
[
{
"grunt-cli": "1.2.0"
}
]
Running the following command-line instruction generates the Nix expressions for the project:
$ node2nix -d -i package.json --supplement-input supplement.json
By overriding the generated expressions, we can instruct the builder to execute
grunt after the dependencies have been deployed:
{ pkgs ? import <nixpkgs> {}
, system ? builtins.currentSystem
}:
let
nodePackages = import ./default.nix {
inherit pkgs system;
};
in
nodePackages // {
package = nodePackages.package.override {
postInstall = "grunt";
};
}
The above expression (
override.nix) defines a
postInstall hook that executes
grunt after the NPM package has been deployed.
Running the following command executes the packaging process, including the grunt post-processing step:
$ nix-build override.nix -A package
In some development projects, it may be desired to deploy private Git
repositories as dependencies. The
fetchgit {} function in Nixpkgs, however,
only supports public repositories.
It is also possible to instruct the generator to use the
fetchgitPrivate {}
function, that adds support for private repositories that can be reached with
SSH:
$ node2nix --use-fetchgit-private
Before running the
node2nix command shown above, you probably want to set
up
ssh-agent first and use
ssh-add to add a private key to the keychain to
prevent the generator from asking for passphrases.
When deploying a project or package, you need to pass an additional parameter
that provides an SSH configuration file with a reference to an identify file.
The following SSH config file (e.g.
~/ssh_config) suffices for me:
StrictHostKeyChecking=no
UserKnownHostsFile /dev/null
IdentityFile ~/id_rsa
When deploying a package with Nix, you must propagate the location of the SSH config file as a parameter:
$ nix-build -A package -I ssh-config-file=~/ssh_config
It is also possible to provide the location of the config file by adapting the
NIX_PATH environment variable, as opposed to using the
-I parameter:
$ export NIX_PATH=ssh-config-file=~/ssh_config:$NIX_PATH
The above approach also makes it possible to deploy a NPM package with private dependencies as part of a NixOS, NixOps or Disnix configuration.
In a Nix builder environment, the NPM packages cache is empty and NPM does not
seem to trust dependencies that are already stored in the bundled
node_modules/ folder, because they lack the meta data that can be used for
integrity checks.
By default,
node2nix bypasses the cache by augmenting package configuration
files with these mandatory meta data fields.
If older versions of NPM are used (any version before 5.x), this meta
information is not required. Bypassing the cache can be disabled by providing
the
--no-bypass-cache parameter.
This section contains some troubleshooting information for common problems.
In NPM version 2.x and older, peer dependencies were automatically deployed if they were not declared as regular dependencies. In newer versions of NPM, this behaviour has changed -- peer dependencies are only used for version checks, but NPM no longer installs them.
Some package deployments may still rely on the old behaviour and will fail to
deploy. To generate expressions that install peer dependencies, you can add the
--include-peer-dependencies parameter:
$ node2nix --include-peer-dependencies
When NPM packages with optional dependencies are published to the NPM registry, the optional dependencies become regular runtime dependencies. As a result, when deploying a package with a broken "integrated" optional dependency, the deployment with fail, unlike pure optional dependencies that are allowed to fail.
To fix these package deployments, it is possible to strip the optional dependencies from packages installed from the NPM registry:
$ node2nix --strip-optional-dependencies
When deploying projects that provide a
package-lock.json file,
node2nix
deployments will typically fail if the corresponding
package.json
configuration has changed after the generation of the lock file, because the
dependency tree in the lock file may be incomplete.
To fix this problem,
npm install must be executed again so that the missing
or changed dependencies are updated in the lock file.
In Nix shell sessions, that can be started with
nix-shell -A shell,
conventional Node.js projects will typically work, because there is a
NODE_PATH environment variable that refers to a Nix store path that provides
all the dependencies that the project needs.
However, there are also a variety of Node.js/NPM-based build tools available,
such as Grunt, Gulp, Babel or ESLint, that work with plugins that are stored
in the
node_modules/ folder of the project.
Unfortunately, these tools do not respect the
NODE_PATH environment variable
and, as a result, fail to work in a Nix shell session.
As a workaround, you can create a symlink in the project's root folder to allow these tools to find their dependencies:
$ ln -s $NODE_PATH node_modules
Keep in mind that the symlink needs to be removed again if you want to deploy
the package with
nix-build or
nix-env.
node2nix tries to mimic NPM's dependency resolver as closely as possible.
However, it may happen that there is a small difference and the deployment fails
a result.
A mismatch is typically caused by versions that can't be reliably resolved (e.g. due to wildcards) or errors in lifting bundled dependencies. In many cases, the package should still work despite the error.
To prevent the deployment from failing, we can disable the
npm install step,
by overriding the package:
{pkgs ? import <nixpkgs> {
inherit system;
}, system ? builtins.currentSystem}:
let
nodePackages = import ./default.nix {
inherit pkgs system;
};
in
nodePackages // {
express = nodePackages.express.override {
dontNpmInstall = true;
};
}
By overriding a package and setting the
dontNpmInstall parameter to
true, we
skip the install step (which merely serves as a check). The generated expression
is actually responsible for obtaining and extracting the dependencies.
